August 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

No permission for Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, security stepped up: DGP Haryana

Amid call by the Hindu outfits to hold Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on August 26 said the permission for the procession was denied and all necessary arrangements were made to maintain law and order in view of the inputs that the organisers had given a call for the people to reach Nuh from neighbouring States. He was presiding over a meeting of senior police officers of States bordering Haryana through video conferencing in Panchkula. Mr. Kapur called for a co-ordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges after video of Muslim boy being slapped by classmates goes viral

As outrage poured in from all quarters including political parties, Muzaffarnagar Police on August 26 booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework. The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter. The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark. Several Opposition parties criticised the ruling BJP over the incident, with the Congress calling it a “disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of BJP-RSS.”

ISRO shares video showing Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point

The ISRO on August 26 released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point, the touchdown site of lander Vikram, on the lunar surface. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, ISRO said, “Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole!”

PM Modi in Bengaluru | BJP workers, leaders gather to cheer, despite road show being cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers at HAL Airport, as he arrived from Greece directly to the City to meet the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the success of Chandrayaan-3. Mr. Modi said he had requested Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Governor to not take the trouble to wake up so early in the morning for receiving him at the airport.

Nine tourists from U.P. die, 8 others injured as fire erupts in stationary coach at Madurai railway junction

Nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh, including three women, were charred to death after a fire broke out in a railway coach, in which they were sleeping, stabled near Madurai Railway junction, early on August 26. Eight others were injured in the blaze. An initial probe revealed that a gas leak from an LPG cylinder that the tourists had used to make tea inside the coach, had triggered the fire at around 5.30 a.m.

Kashmiri lecturer suspended days after pleading against abrogation of Article 370 in Supreme Court

The School Education Department has placed Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Jammu & Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules and J&K Leave Rules. “During the period of suspension, the delinquent shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education Jammu,” the J&K administration said in its order.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should resign over ‘red diary’ issue, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 26 demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a “red diary” which, he alleged, contained details of corruption and black deeds of the state government. Addressing a “Sahakar Kisan Sammelan” in Gangapur City in the poll-bound State, Mr. Shah said the BJP-led central government raised the agriculture budget by six times and formed a separate ministry for cooperatives, whereas the Congress had done nothing for farmers.

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on August 26. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan and Russia.

News outlets including NYT, ABC and CNN block OpenAI’s web crawlers: Report

News outlets including New York Times, CNN, Reuters and Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) blocked OpenAI’s web crawler tool from accessing their content. The news outlets took the step to stop OpenAI company from using their content to train its AI models. While NYT was among the first known publishers to block the GPTBot from accessing its content, other publications are following suit in disallowing the web crawler, a report from The Guardian said.

A crush at the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar kills at least 12

A crush at a stadium in Madagascar left at least 12 people dead and 85 injured as sports fans attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, authorities said August 26. Government spokesperson Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy said that 33 of the injured remained in the HRJA Hospital. The crush on August 25 at the Mahamasina Stadium in the capital, Antananarivo, happened as people gathered at an entrance for the official opening of the regional multi-sports event.

FIFA suspends Spanish football president Rubiales

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales for 90 days, it said on August 26, amid uproar after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales had been expected to announce his resignation on Friday but instead said he would not step down, and the RFEF threatened legal action to defend him after Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss he gave her.