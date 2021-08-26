Top news of the day: Taliban stops 140 Hindu, Sikh Afghans from leaving Kabul; Centre says festivals should be celebrated with caution as second COVID-19 wave is not over yet, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The development has forced a delay in the departure of a special IAF aircraft, which has been waiting at the Kabul airport since August 26.

U.S. President Joe Biden had also mentioned the growing risk of an attack by the ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, when he announced his decision earlier this week not to extend the August 31 deadline for U.S.-led NATO troops to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar (36) a dentist, championed the cause of women in the highly patriarchal society of Afghanistan and led campaigns for the rights of the vulnerable communities. She dreamt of a life in a progressive and democratic Afghanistan.

ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said vaccines are disease modifying and not disease preventing so it is very important to continue the use of masks even after vaccination.

A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose highlighted that education was a fundamental right of children. Children needed to stay in school. It was especially anxious about the future of children who studied in private schools, where the fee may be on the higher side, and had lost their parents after the COVID-19 virus began disrupting lives since March 2020.

Power struggle between him and State Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo continues.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a Bill to earmark 7.5% of seats on “preferential basis” for students from State government schools in admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law and other professional programmes offered in universities, private colleges, government-aided and government colleges. These students would have to have studied from Class 6 to 12 in the State government schools in Tamil Nadu.

“The four special investigation teams constituted for probing the cases are in West Bengal. Statements of the victims are being recorded. Based on the information provided by the State police, more cases are expected to be registered in due course,” said a CBI official.

DU sources said at least 14 members of the Academic Council gave a dissent note on the changes in the syllabus of BA (Hons) English that dropped Mahasweta Devi’s short story. In the note, they said the Oversight Committee first took a decision to remove two Dalit authors — Bama and Sukhartharini — and replaced them with “upper-caste writer Ramabai”.

The all-up weight of an unmanned aircraft system has been increased from 300 kg to 500 kg.

Mr. Khan also told an audience in Lahore how he was made an English public-school boy and not a Pakistani through this educational system.

The Malabar exercise started in 1992 as a bilateral drill between India and the U.S. in the Indian Ocean. Japan became a permanent member in 2015 and Australia was invited in 2020.

The contamination, the company said, could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1%, followed by M&M, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL.

Eng vs Ind third Test | India remove openers but England remain in command

Despite the twin strikes, it is amply clear that India will need to create something special to come back in the match.