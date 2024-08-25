Jalgaon rally: PM Modi vows stricter laws against crimes on women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 said his government is reinforcing laws to impose stricter punishments for crimes against women. “I assure you, the Central Government is with the State Governments in every way to stop atrocities against women. Speaking at a Lakhpati Didi — women members of self-help groups who are earning ₹1 lakh annually – rally in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said that his administration has done more for women in the last decade than all previous governments combined since Independence.

For developed India, guarantee of accessible justice to all is important, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 said the guarantee of simple and accessible justice to all is important as the country moves towards the dream of a developed India. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Mr. Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on ‘secular civil code’ and said that the judiciary has been advocating this for decades.

Youngsters without political background entering politics will strengthen democracy: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on August 25 that a lot of things are happening in India in the 21st century which are strengthening the foundation for a ‘Viksit Bharat’. In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, he said his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions and urged the youngsters to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy. Countless people from all walks of life joined the freedom movement even though they had no political background, he noted.

PAK vs BAN first Test: Mehidy and Shakib lead Bangladesh to maiden Pakistan Test win

Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets between them to secure Bangladesh’s maiden win over Pakistan in five-day cricket, a stunning 10-wicket victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi on August 25. Mehidy grabbed 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 to trigger a Pakistan collapse on the fifth day, with the home side dismissed for 146 runs in 55.5 overs. That left Bangladesh a target of just 30 runs, which openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam reached in 6.3 overs.

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Main accused Sanjay Roy undergoing lie detection test at Presidency Jail

The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a R.G. Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on August 25. Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on August 24, the officials said.

Uttarakhand: All five accused in Dehradun minor gang rape case arrested

Amid the ongoing investigation into the gang rape of a minor at Inter-State Bus Terminal in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, police on August 25 claimed to have arrested all five accused in connection with the case. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, said that a case has been filed at Patel Nagar Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are currently working to gather evidence against the accused. SSP Singh also urged both electronic and print media, as well as online platforms, to avoid publishing unofficial information regarding the case.

Unified Pension Scheme: ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi government’s U-turns, says Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress on August 25 took a jibe at the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), saying the ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi government’s “U-turns”. The Opposition party’s swipe came a day after the Union Cabinet approved an assured pension of 50% of salary for those who joined the service after January 1, 2004, under the National Pension System (NPS).

‘Checked list of Miss India, there were no Dalit, tribal or OBC women’: Rahul Gandhi on caste census

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on August 24 renewed his call for a nationwide caste census and pointed out the lack of representation of women from Dalit, Tribal, or Other Backward Classes communities in the “Miss India pageant list.” Addressing a gathering at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan, Mr. Gandhi said, “I checked the list of Miss India to see if there would be any Dalit or tribal woman in it, but there was no women from Dalit, tribal or OBC.”

North East Delhi Violence: Delhi Court grants interim bail to Meeran Haider

The Delhi Court has granted interim bail to Meeran Haider, a Jamia student and leader of the RJD youth wing, in connection with the “larger conspiracy case” related to the 2020 Delhi riots. This case involves allegations of a coordinated effort to incite violence during the riots. Meeran Haider requested bail on humanitarian grounds due to the recent death of his sister’s premature child. His lawyer submitted that Haider’s sister is left without support from other male family members as her husband works in the UAE.

NRI shot at inside Amritsar home; five arrested

An NRI was shot at by two people, allegedly connected to his ex in-laws, in front of his family at his home in Daburji village on the outskirts of the city here on August 24 police said. Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, officials said on August 25. The family of the NRI, who has been identified as Sukhchain Singh, alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack. The five persons arrested today include the father of Mr. Singh’s first wife. Efforts are being made to nab the two criminals who shot at him.

Illicit drug trade not only a challenge for India but also a global issue: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 25 said the illegal narcotics trade is not only a challenge for India but also a global issue, stressing that the country can fight the menace if it pursues it with determination and strategy. Addressing a meeting at a hotel in Nava Raipur on the scenario of narcotics substances in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Shah emphasised the need to adopt four formulas of “drug detection, network destruction, culprit detention, and addict rehabilitation” in achieving success.

Thankful to Home Minister Shah for talking about NC’s manifesto: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah August 25 said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for noticing his party’s election manifesto. “People who were not ready to read it have now been compelled to go through it now,” Mr. Abdullah added. “I am thankful to the Home Minister from the core of my heart for talking about our manifesto. For a small party contesting an election in a far-flung area of the country, it is a huge thing that the country’s Home Minister has seen our manifesto,’‘ Mr. Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal after a party function.

Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel ‘struck thousands’ of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said its fighter jets attacked thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon on August 25 that were aimed at northern and central Israel. “Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets ... struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon,” the Military said in a statement. “Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel,” they added.

Bangladesh’s former Textile and Jute Minister arrested in Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi has been arrested in Dhaka as the police take stern measures against officials and Ministers of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, according to media reports on August 25. “The 76-year-old leader was detained late Saturday (August 24, 2024) night from a house in the capital city Dhaka around 3 a.m.,” The Daily Star newspaper quoted Paltan police station officer-in-charge Mollah Mohammad Khalid Hussain as saying.

German police say 26-year-old man has turned himself in, claiming to be behind Solingen knife attack

German police said early on August 25 that a 26-year-old man turned himself in, claiming to be behind the deadly Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary. Düsseldorf police said in a joint statement with the prosecutor’s office that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack,” adding he had been arrested before, but didn’t provide details. “This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” the statement said.

Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk

A member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine was missing and two others were hospitalised after a strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. In a statement, the news agency said that the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person Reuters crew was staying, was hit by a strike on August 24. “One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment,” the agency said.

Four more murder cases filed against deposed PM Hasina, her aides in Bangladesh

At least four more murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her former cabinet ministers and aides, media reports said on August 25. A murder case was filed on August 25 against 76-year-old Ms. Hasina, former director general of Border Guard of Bangladesh Gen Aziz Ahmed and 11 others over the death of Abdur Rahim, an official of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in 2010, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Anil Ambani to take appropriate next steps as legally advised says spokesperson

Reacting for the first time since the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) passed its final order in the Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) case, a spokesperson for Anil Ambani, chairman, Reliance ADA Group said, “Mr. Ambani is reviewing the Final Order dated 22 August 2024 passed by SEBI in the said matter and will take appropriate next steps as legally advised.” “Mr. Ambani had resigned from the board of directors of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd pursuant to SEBI’s interim order dated 11 February 2022 in the matter of RHFL, and is in compliance with the said interim order for the last two and a half years,” the statement added.

Pakistan’s billiards and snooker body lodges complaint after visa denied for U-18, U-21 championships

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association has lodged a formal complaint with the sport’s world governing body and the organisers after their squad was denied visas by the Indian High Commission for the IBSF U-18 and U-21 World Championships, which began in Bengaluru on August 24. A top official of the PBSA said that they couldn’t secure visas for their three players, Ahsan Ramazan, Hasnain Akhtar and Hamza Illyas. The three players had recently done very well for Pakistan and had very good chances of doing well in the world events but were deprived of an opportunity, according to a top official.

