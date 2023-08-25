August 25, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend G20 summit in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the G20 leaders’ summit to be held here during September 9-10, the Press Secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov has informed the Russian media on August 25. The announcement is in line with other recent international summits held after the beginning of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, where Mr. Putin has remained absent. He was earlier expected to travel to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the latest announcement has cast a shadow on this expected visit as well.

Manipur violence | Supreme Court shifts 27 CBI cases, including crimes against women, to Assam

The Supreme Court on August 25 asked Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta to nominate one or more judicial officers in Assam to take charge of the pre-trial processes in 27 cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur, including crimes committed against women and children, which were transferred to the CBI. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud passed the order on an application filed by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the investigating agency.

Supreme Court asks CWMA for report on sharing of Cauvery water before September 1

The Supreme Court on August 25 directed the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to submit a report on the status of discharge of the river water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, especially its availability for the next fortnight. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai directed the CWMA to submit the report before September 1. The direction came after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee was meeting on August 28 to discuss the release of water for the next fortnight. The decision would then be referred to the CWMA.

PM Modi hold talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis during which they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations in various sectors. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in the last 40 years. Mr. Mitsotakis warmly welcomed Mr. Modi after his meeting with President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou. The two leaders then discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

B20 summit | My priority is to tame inflation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 25 said the government’s priority is to tame inflation to ensure sustained economic growth. Addressing the B20 Summit India, being hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Minister said the GDP numbers for the first quarter, to be released this month, should be good. Observing that elevated interest rates for considerable time hampers recovery, Ms. Sitharaman said, “my priority is to tame inflation.”

NIA arrests one more in LTTE revival attempt case in Tamil Nadu taking the total to 14

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another man from Tamil Nadu in the LTTE revival conspiracy case involving illegal drugs and arms trade in Sri Lanka and India, an official said on August 25. Lingam A alias ‘Adi Lingam,’ a key conspirator, was the 14 person arrested in the case so far, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. The illegal drugs and arms trade case was registered by the NIA in July last year.

India and Iran drop foreign arbitration clause in Chabahar port issue

In a move aimed at boosting India-Iran commercial relations, Tehran and New Delhi have agreed to drop the clause for arbitration in foreign courts concerning the Chabahar port, which had been a hurdle for the framing of a long-term agreement around the facility, the Iran Daily has reported. This major development also coincided with the decision of the BRICS grouping to admit Iran along with five other countries. The development is a major concession to the Ebrahim Raisi government which will now be able to sign a long-term agreement with India concerning the Chabahar port.

Caste-based survey exercise in Bihar completed, now the data is being compiled: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 25 said the caste-based survey in the State has been completed and the State government would soon make the data public. He asserted that the caste survey would be beneficial for all sections of the society. “The caste-based survey in the State is beneficial for all. It will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of society, including those who are deprived. This will help us to know which areas require development. Let the detailed data come, I am sure that other States will also follow it”, he said.

PM Modi ‘lied’ during Opposition meet on Chinese incursion of India’s land in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who toured Ladakh on a bike for a week, on August 25 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘lying’ about China’s incursion into Indian territory in Ladakh during the Opposition meeting held in New Delhi. “Ladakh is a strategic place. I went to different pockets of the region on a bike. At the Pangong Tso lake, one thing was clear that China has taken away thousands of kilometers of India’s land. Every local in Ladakh knows about it. The sad part is that the PM during the Opposition meet said not a single inch of land was taken. The PM was not telling us the truth,” Mr. Gandhi said, during his public address in Kargil.

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till September 1 in money-laundering case

The Supreme Court on August 25 extended till September 1 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate. A bench of Justices A. S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh granted the relief to Mr. Jain after taking note of his medical report. The top court on July 24 had extended by five weeks interim bail granted to Mr. Jain.

Islamabad High Court finds fault in sessions court’s verdict against Imran Khan in Toshakahna case

The Islamabad High Court on August 25 observed that the trial court, which convicted Imran Khan in the Toshakahna corruption case, “did wrong” as it adjourned until August 28 the hearing on jailed former Prime Minister’s appeal against his conviction and sentence. On August 5, a sessions court in Islamabad convicted Imran Khan, 70, in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.

No emperor penguin chicks survived last year due to melting of Antarctic ice, study says

The loss of ice in one region of Antarctica last year likely resulted in none of the emperor penguin chicks surviving in four colonies, researchers reported on August 24. Emperor penguins hatch their eggs and raise their chicks on the ice that forms around the continent each Antarctic winter and melts in the summer months. Researchers used satellite imagery to look at breeding colonies in a region near Antarctica’s Bellingshausen Sea. The images showed no ice was left there in December during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, as had occurred in 2021.

Trump returns to X shortly after surrendering in Georgia, posts photo of his mug shot

Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in 2 1/2 years shortly after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words, “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising site. It was Trump’s first post since January 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account indefinitely, citing fears he would incite additional violence following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol building. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company, but Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Truth Social site, which he launched during the ban.

India’s forex reserves drop $7.27 billion to $594.88 billion

India’s forex reserves dropped by $7.273 billion to $594.888 billion for the week ended August 18, the Reserve Bank said on August 25. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $708 million to $602.161 billion. The country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Neeraj Chopra on August 25 qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships in Budapest. The 25-year-old Chopra’s qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season’s and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

FIFA opened a disciplinary case on August 24 against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final. The governing body’s disciplinary committee will weigh if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.” The Spanish soccer federation would not comment on reports in Spanish media that Rubiales was set to resign on Friday after five years as head of the body.