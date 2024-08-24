CBI takes over probe into financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said. The action came at the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which transferred the probe to the agency from a State-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT). The High Court issued directives on a petition by former Deputy Superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

“An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday,” the police said. “The area was cordoned off and searches were underway,” they said. "Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners of war as Ukraine marks independence anniversary

Russia and Ukraineexchanged over 100 prisoners of war on Saturday as Kyiv marked its third Independence Day since Moscow's full-scale invasion. Ukraine said the 115 servicemen who were freed were conscripts, many of whom were taken prisoner in the first months of Russia’s invasion. Among them are nearly 50 soldiers captured by Russian forces from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. The Russian Defence Ministry said the 115 Russian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched their surprise offensive into Russia two weeks ago. The Ministry said the soldiers were currently in Belarus but would be taken to Russia for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90% people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step would be necessary for them. Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan", Mr. Gandhi said, "90% people are sitting out of the system. They have skills, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

Will extend complete support to Congress-NC alliance if it accepts PDP agenda, says Mehbooba Mufti

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) will extend complete support to the Congress-NC alliance and leave all seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections to the coalition if it is ready to accept the party's agenda, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday. "Forget about alliance and seat-sharing, if the Congress and the National Conference (NC) are ready to accept our agenda — that resolution of the Kashmir issue is necessary and on opening of routes — we will tell them to contest on all the seats and we will follow you," she said.

KFPA welcomes Kerala HC directive to submit entire Hema Committee report in sealed cover

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has welcomed the Kerala High Court’s directive to the Government to submit the entire K. Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry in sealed cover. The association said in a communication that the public release of the redacted form of the report had resulted in a misconception among the people that all in the industry were villains. It also agreed that the complaints lodged by women, who deposed before the committee had to be resolved. The association stated that it had taken steps to ensure the signing of agreements with people receiving remuneration from the producers. “Social media campaigns had also been arranged to spread awareness against fake casting calls,” it said.

Hindus not migrating to India, staying in trouble-torn Bangladesh and fighting back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability on Saturday “Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference in Silchar. He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India’s textile sector.

Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival in Solingen

German police on Saturday extended a major manhunt after a man stabbed to death three people and wounded eight others at a street festival in the city of Solingen. Police closed off the centre of Solingen, while victims and witnesses were being questioned about the attack on Friday night, according to a statement which said five of the injured were in “serious” condition. Special forces were among security personnel in the city centre while a helicopter flew overhead, according to an AFP journalist. “An unidentified man attacked several people with a knife around 9.40 p.m. (19:40 GMT),” said the statement released by police in the nearby city of Duesseldorf.

Turkey and Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Assad

Turkey and Russia have resumed joint military patrols in northern Syria after nearly a year’s break, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Saturday. The renewed Turkish-Russian patrols come as Ankara is trying to repair its relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose regime draws support from Moscow. Mr. Assad has said he will only meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria and an end to Ankara’s support for Syrian fighters that Damascus considers terrorists. “Turkish and Russian soldiers first began joint operations in the area in November 2019, conducting 344 patrols until October last year, when they were suspended,” the Ministry said.

Iran bus crash: Pakistan flies home injured people, bodies of 28 Shia pilgrims killed

“Pakistan brought home on Friday the bodies of 28 Shia pilgrims killed in a bus crash in Iran this week while heading to Iraq for a pilgrimage. A Pakistani military aircraft also flew back 23 pilgrims injured in the accident,” officials said. Authorities have not revealed the cause of the crash near the city of Taft, some 500 km southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Funeral were to take place in the victims' home districts on Saturday. The pilgrims were from Pakistan's southern Sindh province, according to Nasir Shah, a provincial government spokesman.

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets, latter denies allegations

IT major Cognizant’s subsidiary TriZetto has slapped a lawsuit on Infosys in a U.S. federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software. Infosys, in a statement, denied all allegations. The company asserted it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend its position in the court. Cognizant has reportedly alleged that Infosys misused TriZetto’s software to create “Test Cases for Facets,” which repackaged its data into an Infosys product. Further, it has reportedly alleged that Infosys created software to extract data from QNXT, that contained confidential TriZetto information.

Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement, says 'I am at peace'

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two years after he last donned the national jersey, saying that he leaves the scene a content man after representing the country in all three formats. “It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life, and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid goodbye to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long,” he said. Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from cricket marks the end of an era for the left-handed batter. “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!,” Dhawan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

First-ever quotas for Indian surfing for 2026 Asian Games

In a historic day for Indian surfing, the team participating in the Asian surfing championships in Thulusdhoo (Maldives) has secured its first-ever quotas for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, with one spot each for men and women, according to a release from the Surfing Federation of India. The quotas have been earned based on the ranking points accumulated by Indian surfers in the Asian Championship. Kishore Kumar, who advanced into the championships’ semifinal on Friday (August 23) missed out narrowly in a stiff competition, but his spectacular performance throughout the tournament ensured that India earned quotas for the Asian Games.