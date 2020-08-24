Top news of the day: SC asks MCI to consider online option for NEET from next year; Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim president, and more

DNA Bill can be misused for caste-based profiling, says panel draft report
The Bill that proposes DNA sampling and profiling of citizens accused of crime or reported missing and storing their unique genetic information for administrative purposes has some alarming provisions that could be misused for caste or community-based profiling, a draft report of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology has flagged.
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim president
At the Congress Working Committee meet, senior leader Ahmed Patel urged former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress President. He was unanimously backed by other members of the CWC.
An insincere apology for a bona fide belief will be contempt of my conscience: Prashant Bhushan tells SC
Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court on Monday that tendering an insincere apology for his tweets, which were an expression of his bona fide beliefs, would amount to “contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem”.
Coronavirus Unlock-4 | Metro rail services likely to resume
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to allow the resumption of Metro rail services when it issues Unlock 4.0 guidelines later this month, a senior government official said on Monday.
Coronavirus | Prompt identification, isolation, efficient treatment lead to declining mortality rate in India: Ministry
India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing.
Consider online option for NEET from next year, SC tells MCI
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider providing an online option for taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) from next year.
Kerala CM faces a motion of no-confidence in Legislative Assembly
Beset by allegations of corruption and mindful of the local body polls in November, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan braced himself to face the first no-confidence motion against his four-year-old government in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.
Quality of cricket in IPL will not suffer due to empty stands: V.V.S. Laxman
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting mentor V.V.S. Laxman is confident the quality of cricket will not suffer even if the matches of the upcoming IPL are played in front of empty stands owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stadium in Sikkim named after Bhaichung Bhutia to be inaugurated after COVID-19 pandemic subsides
A floodlit, 15,000-capacity stadium in Sikkim, to be named after Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia, will be inaugurated once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The stadium is in Namchi, which is 25 kilometres away from the footballer’s birthplace in Tinkitam.
Kafeel Khan’s arrest: Allahabad HC seeks original record of proceedings under NSA
The Allahabad High Court on Monday instructed the Uttar Pradesh government advocate to make available the original record of the proceedings under the National Security Act, 1980, against Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan who is incarcerated in a Mathura jail.