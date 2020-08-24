Top news of the day: SC asks MCI to consider online option for NEET from next year; Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim president, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Bill that proposes DNA sampling and profiling of citizens accused of crime or reported missing and storing their unique genetic information for administrative purposes has some alarming provisions that could be misused for caste or community-based profiling, a draft report of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology has flagged.

At the Congress Working Committee meet, senior leader Ahmed Patel urged former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress President. He was unanimously backed by other members of the CWC.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court on Monday that tendering an insincere apology for his tweets, which were an expression of his bona fide beliefs, would amount to “contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to allow the resumption of Metro rail services when it issues Unlock 4.0 guidelines later this month, a senior government official said on Monday.

India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider providing an online option for taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) from next year.

Beset by allegations of corruption and mindful of the local body polls in November, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan braced himself to face the first no-confidence motion against his four-year-old government in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting mentor V.V.S. Laxman is confident the quality of cricket will not suffer even if the matches of the upcoming IPL are played in front of empty stands owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A floodlit, 15,000-capacity stadium in Sikkim, to be named after Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia, will be inaugurated once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The stadium is in Namchi, which is 25 kilometres away from the footballer’s birthplace in Tinkitam.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday instructed the Uttar Pradesh government advocate to make available the original record of the proceedings under the National Security Act, 1980, against Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan who is incarcerated in a Mathura jail.