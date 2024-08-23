PM Modi in Ukraine: Detailed and constructive discussion between two leaders, says Jaishankar

After the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed a press conference in Kyiv and called it a “landmark visit”. Mr. Jaishankar noted that it is the fourth meeting between the two leaders and added that “Leaders talked Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) to build trade which has gone down in recent times.”

‘BHISHM Cubes’ aka portable hospital: India’s gift to Ukraine

The presentation of the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) cubes has been one of the key highlights of the ongoing visit of PM Modi to Ukraine. EAM S. Jaishankar said that India has handed over 10 BHISHM cubes, which contain medical support equipment of 22 tonnes along with 10 generator sets. The BHISHM Cubes, also known as Arokya Maitri cubes, are critical trauma care cubes that have been indigenously developed by Project BHISHM under Project Aarogya Maitri.

Health Ministry asks medical colleges to change convocation dress code

In the Health Ministry’s latest Order, it had asked all the institutes to change the dress code. It asked the institutions to design an appropriate dress code for the convocation ceremony based on the local traditions of the State in which it is located. “The above tradition [wearing black robes] is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the communication added.

India takes up with Qatar issue of reported seizure of copies of Guru Granth Sahib

India said it has taken up with Qatar reports of the seizure of copies of the Guru Granth Sahib and is giving high priority to the matter. “We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Badlapur sexual assault: Bombay High Court restrains any political party or person from calling for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of the Bombay High Court said that the Court will restrain any political party or individual from proceeding with the August 24 Maharashtra bandh regarding the protest against the Badlapur sexual assault case. Earlier, the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 24 to protest against ‘perversion,’ urging citizens from all backgrounds to join the strike.

Kolkata rape and murder: Accused Sanjay Roy sent to judicial custody till September 6

Kolkata doctor rape and murder accused Sanjay Roy has been sent to judicial custody till September 6. In another development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team to the CBI.

Kolkata rape and murder: BJP activists storm Nandigram police station during protest

BJP activists stormed into the Nandigram police station in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district during a gherao programme organised in protest against the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor. BJP supporters also staged gherao agitations at Chinsurah, Siuri, Midnapore and Bankura police stations.

Security removal of women wrestlers a ‘miscommunication’, Delhi Police submits in court

The Delhi Police informed a city court that it had rectified the earlier “miscommunication” about the withdrawal of security of the women wrestlers who are set to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Jharkhand BJYM rally: Workers break barricades; police use tear gas shells, water cannons

The Jharkhand Police lobbed tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers who broke barricades during a protest rally here against the “injustice” meted out by the Hemant Soren government and its “failure to fulfil election promises”. The protesters gathered in the rally and tried to march towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence, which is located near the Morabadi Ground, the venue of the protest programme, and the police baton-charged them.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss MUDA ‘scam’ with Congress high command

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived in the national capital for crucial meetings with top Congress leaders. Sources indicate that the primary focus of these discussions will be to formulate a strategy ahead of next week’s High Court hearing on the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’ case.

Kamala Harris warns Americans of consequences of putting Trump back in White House

Kamala Harris has used her presidential acceptance speech to present herself as a leader who could unite all Americans to chart a “new way forward” and warned them of the “extremely serious” consequences of putting her Republican rival Donald Trump back in the White House. Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination, Ms. Harris, who was a tough prosecutor in California before becoming U.S. Vice President, said she is no stranger to unlikely journeys.

Nepal bus accident: 14 killed as Indian-registered bus plunges into river

At least 14 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal, according to media reports. The bus from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district.

SEBI imposes ₹624 crore penalty on Anil Ambani, bans him from capital market

Market regulator SEBI has restrained Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani from accessing the securities market and prohibited him from buying, or selling securities for a period of 5 years for his alleged involvement in the diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) which was promoted by Group company Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL).

Even a half-fit Neeraj is good enough for a career second-best throw

He dug deep for a season’s best, better than what he managed at the Olympics. The 89.49m throw from Neeraj Chopra elicited a wild scream of anguish from the man, holding his head in his hands, knowing it was yet another case of so-near-yet-so-far. The throw, Neeraj’s final of the night at the Diamond League in Lausanne, got him a second spot — it took yet another 90m plus throw from Anderson Peters, bettering a nine-year-old meet record, to unseat him from the top spot in a competition he had won the last two times.

