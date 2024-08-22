Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) for two Central government hospitals — Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia — called off their 11-day strike today. This comes after the Supreme Court, the Union Health Ministry and hospitals appealed to the resident doctors to resume their duties in the interest of patient care. The strike severely disrupted patient services in hospitals across India as doctors demanded better safety at the workplace. “#FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally,” FAIMA, an umbrella body of doctors, said in a post on X.

PM Modi voices ‘deep concern’ over conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, says no problem can be solved on battlefield

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced “deep concern” over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, saying India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield and that it supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. “We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he added. He made the remarks in a joint press statement after his meeting with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and decided to elevate the bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership.

Kharge, Rahul meet Abdullahs in Srinagar, seal deal on pre-poll alliance in J&K

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah in Srinagar today and announced the decision to forge a pre-poll alliance in J&K ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. “The alliance is on track. It will work successfully. CPI(M)‘s M.Y. Tarigami is also part of it. Seat sharing has been finalised. It’s for all 90 seats in J&K. The people of J&K suffered immensely in the absence of an elected government for many years. We expect Statehood with all powers to be restored. We will fight for it,” Dr. Abdullah said after meeting the Congress leaders at his residence in Srinagar.

Anakapalli pharma factory blast: Naidu meets injured workers; announces ₹ 1 cr ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met the employees, who were injured in the industrial accident occurred at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district and undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospitals near Venkojipalem. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 1 crore to the kin of the deceased. While ₹50 lakh will be provided to those who were severely injured and ₹25 lakh will be given to those who suffered minor injuries, he stated. Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Naidu said that as many as 17 persons died and 36 persons were injured in the industrial accident. He said that among the 36 injured, 10 have received severe injuries and 26 have suffered minor injuries.

Actor Vijay launches Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flag

As a prelude to entering active politics, Tamil cinema’s leading actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay launched his party’s flag and flag song at the party headquarters at Panaiyur in Chennai today. Mr. Vijay introduced the two-coloured flag with red on top and bottom; yellow in the middle; and the Vaagai flower surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting tuskers facing each other on either side. Warriors of ancient Tamil kingdoms wore Vaagai flower garlands to symbolise victory. Mr. Vijay also hoisted the flag at the party’s headquarters and launched the party’s flag song Thamizhan Kodi Parakuthu.

Bangladesh’s Yunus meets Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma; ‘normal call’ says India

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof. Mohammad Yunus met Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in a meeting that the Indian side described as a “normal call on”. The meeting came minutes after Prof. Yunus met his senior colleagues over the unprecedented floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh that his administration has blamed on India releasing water from neighbouring Tripura without “early warning”. The Ministry of External Affairs denied reports of floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of the Dumbur dam in Tripura.

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as U.S. prods Israel and Hamas to come to agreement on ceasefire deal

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a ceasefire in the war in Gaza. Mr. Biden "stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure," the White House said in a statement. The two leaders also discussed using high-level talks in Cairo this week between mediators from the U.S., Israel, Egypt and Qatar to work through "remaining obstacles" to an agreement.

Sri Lanka Supreme Court says Ranil Wickremesinghe guilty of ‘arbitrary and unlawful’ conduct

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court found President Ranil Wickremesinghe guilty of “arbitrary and unlawful” conduct, in the postponement of local body elections scheduled last year, even as he campaigns hard for a mandate in the September 21 presidential contest. President Wickremesinghe rose to the island nation’s top office in July 2022, not winning a national election, but through an extraordinary parliamentary vote. He replaced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned amid mass protests triggered by a severe financial meltdown.

Former ISI chief's close aide flees Pakistan amid probe against him for misuse of official authority

A close aide of Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt General (retd.) Faiz Hameed, who has been in the Pakistan Army's custody on corruption and other changes, has fled the country to evade arrest, according to a media report. Mohsin Habib Warriach, who is said to have managed major business deals for Gen Hameed in Pakistan and abroad, has reportedly fled to the UK, Samaa TV reported. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi didn't confirm nor deny reports about Mohsin Warriach's leaving the country. Gen Hameed is facing court-martial proceedings for misusing his position to extort money from a private housing society and his role in May 9 attacks on military installations and his close ties with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are also being probed.

India surpasses China to become Russia’s top oil buyer in July

India overtook China as the world’s biggest importer of Russian oil in July as Chinese refiners bought less because of lower profit margins from producing fuels, a comparison of import data showed. Russian crude made up a record 44% of India’s overall imports last month, rising to a record 2.07 million barrels per day (bpd), 4.2% higher than in June and 12% more than a year ago, data on Indian shipments from trade and industry sources showed. Indian refiners have been gorging on Russian oil sold at discounts after Western nations imposed sanctions against Moscow and curtailed their energy purchases in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lord’s to host its first-ever women’s Test

Lord's, the 'home of cricket', will host its first-ever Women's Test between India and England in 2026, the ECB announced today. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that after playing a three-match ODI series against hosts England in July 2025, India will return in 2026 for a one-off Test. "We can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance," ECB CEO Richard Gould was quoted as saying by the Board's website.

Hockey India starts thinking about Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s second consecutive bronze medal finish in the Paris Olympics, Hockey India (HI) has started thinking about the side’s preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “We have to start preparing for the 2028 Olympics now. After the 2026 Asian Games, which is a qualifying event for the Olympics, the coach and the selectors have to sit together and decide how many players of the team can actually play in Los Angeles,” Tirkey told The Hindu. Tirkey said the revival of Hockey India League (HIL) would promote youngsters for the future.

