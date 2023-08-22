August 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Manipur Cabinet sets August 29 as new date for House session

The Manipur Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has decided to convene the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29. The Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday announced this decision through X, previously Twitter, taken by the Cabinet on August 21. This is the third such decision by the Manipur Cabinet since July. The monsoon session, if held, would be the fourth of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Chandrayaan-3 mission to Moon on schedule, set to land on Aug. 23 around 6.04 p.m.

A day before the crucial soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on the Moon surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the mission is on schedule. On August 22, ISRO posted on social media platform X: “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!”

Supreme Court questions petitioners’ submission that Indian Constitution has no application to Jammu and Kashmir after 1957

The Supreme Court on August 22 questioned an argument made by petitioners that Article 370 ceased to operate in 1957 as soon as the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution came into existence. Appearing before a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370, senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, for a petitioner, said the Indian Constitution ceased to apply to J&K, and the State Constitution became the governing document.

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight with police in Aravalli hills

A man allegedly involved in communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on August 21. Interrogation of accused does not indicate violence in Gurugram was planned in advance, says police chief He has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, they said. A search operation was launched following inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police said.

Lalu sidesteps question on Nitish Kumar becoming INDIA convener

Ahead of the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad said on Tuesday that anybody could become the alliance’s convener when asked about appointing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the post. Mr. Prasad was in Gopalganj where he visited his ancestral village Phulwaria along with his wife Rabri Devi after a gap of almost seven years.

BRICS has become a platform for Global South: PM Modi

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) has become a platform for discussing the challenges faced by the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 22 before leaving on a four-day visit for South Africa and Greece. Mr. Modi will be in Johannesburg between August 22 and 24 for the BRICS summit, where he is scheduled to participate in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue, and hold several bilateral meetings.

FIDE World Cup | Chess great Kasparov congratulates Praggnanandhaa; lauds mother for ‘special kind of support’

Lauding Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s mother for “a special kind of support”, former chess champion and Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov on August 22 extended wishes to Praggnanandhaa for his exceptional performance. The Indian grandmaster defeated World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana to reach the final of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, and his mother was also present at the event to witness her son’s triumph.

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behaviour of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement it attributed to the player he kissed, then later released a video in which Rubiales apologised.

Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard to meet UK demands

Microsoft revamped its bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard on Tuesday to appease British competition regulators, who are the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has opened a new preliminary investigation into the updated transaction with a deadline for a decision due on Oct. 18. Xbox maker Microsoft has been on a quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise since announcing the $69 billion deal in January 2022.

MLC Kavitha hits out at BJP, Congress for faulting BRS in giving tickets to seven women only

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party chief G. Kishan Reddy and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy for trying to fault the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership for giving tickets to only seven women candidates, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dared the two parties to bring in a legislation for women’s quota in in the legislatures. Reacting to the remarks made by the two leaders on Monday after the BRS announced its first list of 115 candidates that had seven women candidates, Ms. Kavitha sought to know from Mr. Kishan Reddy, as to why the BJP leadership could not get the Women’s quota Bill passed in the Parliament when it had comfortable majority.

INDIA bloc may be on a sticky wicket in Punjab as Congress’ Bajwa dismisses any link to the AAP

While at the national level, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have joined hands as part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Opposition grouping, the bond appears to be on a weak wicket in Punjab. Senior leaders of the Congress’ Punjab unit have been critical of any possible alliance with the AAP, which is in power in Punjab. Congress leaders have been consistently drawing their party high command’s attention to the AAP’s campaign against Congress leaders and workers in State by allegedly misusing the police and investigation agencies, thus ruling out solidarity.

T.N. has attracted ₹2.97 lakh crore investment proposals in the manufacturing sector over past two years: CM Stalin

During the past two years, Tamil Nadu has attracted a total of 241 investment proposals in the manufacturing sector to the tune of ₹2.97 lakh crore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said. During his speech at a virtual meeting of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee, Mr. Stalin said the proposals included those of Mitsubishi, Pegatron and Ola, among others. Mr. Stalin said that many investment proposals have also been received in the non-leather footwear industry sector that could potentially provide increased employment opportunities for women. Proposals have also been received in the in e-vehicles sector. He also underlined T.N.’s notable progress in the electronics sector.

Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

“I don’t know what’s happening actually,” says a smiling Shivarajkumar, on the overwhelming response to his cameo in Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer. Shivanna, as he is called fondly by fans, is the buzzword on social media. Cine buffs, especially those unaware of his stardom outside Karnataka, have gone gaga over his screen presence. “I am not active on social media; my daughter (Niveditha Shivarajkumar) only looks after my accounts. But I have seen the memes, reels, and pictures about my cameo in the film, and it feels great,” he says. The veteran actor says he was “taken aback” when he witnessed the craze for his appearance, particularly the second one in the pre-climax portion, while watching Jailer at the Woodlands Theatre in Mysuru.

Madras Day | Explore the 113-year-old Parsi Fire Temple in Royapuram

In the chaos of Royapuram’s congested traffic and crowds, a peahen struts. Like the bird, we soak up the peace on the quiet campus of the 115-year-old Parsi Anjuman Baug Dharamshala. As we peer up at statuesque red brick building. Tehnaz Bahadurji, one of the historians of the Parsi community, discusses how they have been working on learning more about its unique architecture, amid plans to renovate it. “Architect friends have told us it could be the work of Robert Chisholm, or Henry Irwin, who came after him,” she says, adding, “Or it could be by Thatikonda Namberumal Chetty, who worked with Irwin, and went on to construct buildings on his own after that,” she says.

KCR’s announcement of candidates for Assembly polls comes as shocker to Left parties

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of party candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State has come as a shocker to the two Left parties — the CPI and the CPI (Marxist). The two parties, which entered into an unconditional alliance with the ruling BRS in the Munugode by-elections, were harbouring hopes of securing a few seats in the forthcoming Assembly as part of the tie-up. The CPI has been eyeing the chance to field its candidates from Huzurabad, Wyra, Kothagudem, Munugode, Bellampalli and Devarakonda constituencies, which it has represented in the past. The CPI(M) on its part has expressed its intentions to field its candidates from Miryalaguda, Palair, Bhadrachalam, Ibrahimpatnam, Madhira and Nalgonda constituencies.

SC sets aside Kerala High Court order suspending conviction of MP Mohd. Faizal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a Single Judge Bench of the Kerala High Court suspending the conviction of Lok Sabha member in an attempt-to-murder case. A Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna asked the High Court to hear afresh the appeal filed by the Lakshadweep administration and decide it in six weeks. Mr. Faizal would continue to be an MP till the time the High Court decides the case. The Supreme Court said it did not want to create a vacuum in the constituency seat he represented in the Parliament.