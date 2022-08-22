The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Russia detains Islamic State terrorist plotting suicide attack against ‘Indian leader’: Russian media

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State’s ringleaders as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022, while in Turkey, state-owned TASS news agency reported. The terrorist, who was not identified by the Russian intelligence agency, confessed that he was preparing an act of terrorism against a member of India’s ruling circles for insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Excise policy case | Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases if he joins their party

"I have received a message from the BJP — leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP — I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’, cause huge traffic snarls

Other than Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, farmers from states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kerala arrived in Delhi to take part in the “mahapanchayat” that was called demanding legislation on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farm loan waiver and on other issues. As the farmers associated with different unions reached Delhi, police put up layers of barricades at all the entry points of the city and checked every vehicle entering the national capital, which led to huge traffic jams.

Committee on MSP holds broad discussion on key issues in first meeting but SKM skips

The committee, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, discussed on ways to “promote zero budget based farming”, to “change” crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country, and to make MSP more “effective and transparent”. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which necessitated setting up of this committee on July 18 after leading the farmers’ protest against three farm laws and forcing the government to repeal them, has already rejected this committee and decided not to nominate its representatives.

Parties in J&K vow to challenge any move to include ‘non-locals’ in electoral tolls

“The State’s identity is about to end. The Dogra, Kashmiri Pahari or Gujjar or Sikh, who reside here, will lose their identity. The assembly will be in the hands of the outsiders... We all oppose it and are not ready to accept it,” Nation Conference president Farooq Abdullah said. Mr. Abdullah, who had called the meeting of nine parties over the issue., said they were united against the move to extend the voting right to “outsiders” as it would rob Jammu and Kashmir of its identity.

Patra chawl redevelopment case | Special court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till September 5

A special court extended judicial custody of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut till September 5 in a 2018 chawl redevelopment case. He continues to be lodged at Arthur Road Jail. After being questioned for nine hours, Mr. Raut was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money-laundering and irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

Constitution Bench to hear battle between Centre and Delhi Government for control over bureaucrats

Four years ago, another Constitution Bench had unanimously held that the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi was bound by the “aid and advice” of the popularly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and both had to work harmoniously with each other. It had noted that there was no room for anarchy or absolutism in a democracy.

Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Government on activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea

A three-judge Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit agreed to a request made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for activist Teesta Setalvad, for an urgent listing and decision on the bail plea. The court posted the case for August 25 and assured the lawyers that it would hear the case on the day.

Drug hauls from Gujarat | ‘Ease of doing drug business’, asks Rahul Gandhi in an attack on PM Modi

“’Ease of doing drug business’ in Gujarat? Mr. Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Posing a series of questions, he asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again.

TMC claims people being forced to link voter ID with Aadhaar; EC says it is voluntary

Citing tweets by the Internet Freedom Foundation, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale said there have been “many cases” of election officials calling up people forcing them to link voter ID with Aadhaar numbers. The poll panel too responded on Twitter saying that submission of Aadhaar in Form 6B — a new form issued to share Aadhaar details — is “voluntary”.

‘Professors of Practice’ | Varsities to hire experts as 10% faculty; degree, publications not mandatory

Universities and higher education institutions will soon be able to hire distinguished experts as faculty members under a new category for which formal academic qualification and publication requirements will not be mandatory. The decision was taken by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its 560th meeting last week and the scheme — “Professors of Practice” — is likely to be notified next month.

India’s first observatory to monitor space activity to come up in Uttarakhand

“The observatory in Uttarakhand will fill the crucial gap in SSA observations in the region as there is a lack of such facilities between Australia and southern Africa,” Anirudh Sharma, CEO of Digantara said. The high-quality observations, along with those of its partner ground-based sensor network, would help improve its ability to monitor events occurring in deep space, especially in the geostationary, medium-Earth, and high-Earth orbits.

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets three-day protective bail in terrorism case

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan was granted protective bail till Thursday by the Islamabad High Court in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the national capital last week. Mr. Khan, 69, has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), according to the copy of the first information report.

Chinese satellite tracking ship leaves Sri Lanka

The ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, ‘Yuan Wang 5’, was originally scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by Sri Lankan authorities following security concerns raised by India.

Markets fall for second day; Sensex, Nifty down over 1%

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had started the trade on a weak note, tumbled 872.28 points or 1.46% to settle at 58,773.87. During the day, it slumped 941.04 points or 1.57% to 58,705.11 .The broader NSE Nifty declined 267.75 points or 1.51% to finish at 17,490.70.

Rupee ends flat at 79.84 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 79.90 and moved in a range of 79.78 to 79.92 during the session. It finally settled flat at 79.84 against the U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20% to 108.38.

FTX Crypto Cup: R. Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen in final round but loses out on top prize

Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit world No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup. However, despite the win over Carlsen, the 17-year old could only take second place in the final standings.

BWF World Championships: Lakshya wins, Praneeth loses

The 20-year-old Sen, who had returned with a bronze on his debut in Spain last year, prevailed 21-12 21-11 over an erratic Vittinghus in his opening match. Praneeth, a 2019 bronze medallist, earlier put up a brave effort before going down 15-21 21-15 15-21 to Chen in little over an hour.

Gokulam’s plight: AIFF’s spectacular own goal should be an eye-opener for India’s sports administration

The women from Gokulam Kerala had travelled to Uzbekistan to play at the AFC Asian Women’s Club championship and their first match was scheduled to be played on August 23, against Sogdiana. Only after they reached Tashkent did they come to know that they had been disqualified from the tournament as a result of FIFA’s ban of the AIFF ‘for undue influence from third parties.’