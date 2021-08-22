Top news of the day: India airlifts nearly 400 from Afghanistan amidst reports of Pakistani presence among Taliban; Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise, and more

India airlifts 392 amidst reports of Pakistani presence among Taliban
The evacuation took place in three aircraft amidst reports that a large number of Pakistanis have been detected among the Taliban fighters in Kabul.
Afghanistan going through difficult time, international support will end miseries, says envoy to India
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay also appreciated the words of sympathy and support messages from all “Indian friends” and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks.
Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise
Petrol price in Delhi was cut to ₹101.64 a litre and diesel to ₹89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of State-run oil companies.
I-T portal glitch: Finance Ministry summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh
The income tax portal has become inaccessible since August 21.
Leave no stones unturned in fulfilling Kalyan Singh's dreams, says PM Modi
Kalyan Singh died on August 21 due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.
721 children in child care institutions contracted COVID-19 since outbreak: RTI
The data, which was shared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in response to an RTI query from PTI, also stated that 686 children living in CCIs have been infected with COVID-19 so far this year.
Coronavirus | Active COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 152 days
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57%, highest since March 2020.
As China, Pakistan weigh recognising Taliban, experts warn long-term losses, U.S. ire
“For Pakistan, it was to keep India out of Afghanistan by helping the Taliban”
Political stability must be swiftly achieved through unity, says new Malaysia PM in his first address
Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would invite the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the committee combating COVID-19.
Indian startups raised $6.5 billion funding in Q2 2021, 11 new unicorns created: report
During the second quarter, 160 funding deals were closed — up 2% from the January-March period.
5 athletes, 6 officials from Indian contingent to take part in Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony
India is being represented by 54 athletes this time.