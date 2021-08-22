Top news of the day: India airlifts nearly 400 from Afghanistan amidst reports of Pakistani presence among Taliban; Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The evacuation took place in three aircraft amidst reports that a large number of Pakistanis have been detected among the Taliban fighters in Kabul.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay also appreciated the words of sympathy and support messages from all “Indian friends” and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks.

Petrol price in Delhi was cut to ₹101.64 a litre and diesel to ₹89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of State-run oil companies.

The income tax portal has become inaccessible since August 21.

Kalyan Singh died on August 21 due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

The data, which was shared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in response to an RTI query from PTI, also stated that 686 children living in CCIs have been infected with COVID-19 so far this year.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57%, highest since March 2020.

“For Pakistan, it was to keep India out of Afghanistan by helping the Taliban”

Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would invite the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the committee combating COVID-19.

During the second quarter, 160 funding deals were closed — up 2% from the January-March period.

India is being represented by 54 athletes this time.