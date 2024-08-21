PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and share perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. During his stay in Poland, Mr. Modi will meet President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Internet suspended, 72 held in Badlapur post violence during protest over sexual abuse case

Internet services at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district were suspended on Wednesday, a day after a massive protest over alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, and 72 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence during the stir, officials said. Meanwhile, A local Court extended the police custody till August 26 of the man arrested in connection with the case.

Badlapur sexual assault: Supriya Sule seeks Fadnavis’ resignation; Anil Deshmukh demands clearing of Shakti bill to ensure strict punishment

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule targeted the Maharashtra government and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio. She accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of not being serious about the issue of women’s safety and alleged that while the government was busy breaking parties, it had no time for common people. Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanded the clearance and implementation of the Shakti bill with provisions for the death penalty for atrocities against children and women, referring to the Badlapur school incident.

Kolkata Police suspend three officers over vandalism at R.G. Kar hospital

The Kolkata Police have suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, officials said. The suspended policemen include two Assistant Police Commissioners, they said. Meanwhile, the AIIMS-Delhi administration appealed to the striking resident doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care, saying a collaborative internal security audit will be conducted to assess safety and security measures in the campus.

Bharat Bandh: Largely peaceful protests with sporadic incidents of violence

The Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit and Adivasi organisations over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities, has been largely peaceful with some sporadic incidents of violence. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations in response to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Scheduled Caste reservations.

J&K terror funding case: Delhi court seeks NIA’s response on Engineer Rashid’s bail plea

A Delhi court has sought the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Won’t quit politics, open to floating new outfit: Champai Soren

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has said he would not quit politics, asserting that an option to float a new political outfit was always open to him. Mr. Champai Soren said he was firm on his plans after “facing humiliation at the hands of leaders of JMM”, a party to which the veteran leader claimed that he devoted his entire life.

IAF fighter jet ‘inadvertently’ releases ‘air store’ near Pokhran, inquiry ordered

An object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. “An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted on ‘X’. The IAF said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. It, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the “air store”.

India’s second 700 MW nuclear power KAPS-4 plant starts operations at full capacity

India’s second home-built 700 MW nuclear power reactor at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Gujarat, started operating at its full capacity, the plant operator said. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) said Unit 4 at KAPS had been operating at 90% capacity before raising it to full power of 700 MWe.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit U.S. as mega defence deals near conclusion

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the U.S. from August 23 to 26. The visit comes as several high end defence deals are lined up as also friction over issues like Prime Minister’s visit to Russia and the Pannun episode. During the visit, Mr. Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his U.S. counterpart Secretary Lloyd Austin and will also meet the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hezbollah fires more than 50 rockets hitting Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. The attack on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar as he pressed ahead with the latest diplomatic mission to secure a cease-fire in the war in Gaza, even as Hamas and Israel signalled that challenges remain.

Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute, paving way for ICC membership

Ukraine’s parliament voted to ratify the Rome Statute, officials said, allowing the country to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a step Ukrainian leaders have cast as central to Kyiv’s European aspirations. Ukraine has recognised the ICC’s jurisdiction in the past, but full membership of the court is a key part of Ukraine’s quest to eventually join the European Union.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal blasts assertion that e-commerce has low impact on employment

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended the launch of a report that essentially concluded that the e-commerce industry did not pose a significant risk to employment opportunities in India. “I would like to completely disassociate myself with this report,” Mr. Goyal declared, launching into a series of remarks raising alarms on the e-commerce industry’s impact on traders in India. “I do not agree with any of these findings.”

Decathlon to invest €100 million in India

Decathlon, a global multi-specialist sports brand, has announced to invest €100 million in India over the next five years. “This investment will be channelled towards expanding the store network to reach 190 stores across India, enhancing digital engagement, and deepening its commitment to local manufacturing,” the company announced.

Jay Shah front-runner to take over as ICC chairman

Jay Shah, the incumbent secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Greg Barclay as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chair in December. Shah’s expected candidature received a major boost with the ICC through a media release on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) night confirming Barclay’s decision to step down from his post at the annual conference in November.