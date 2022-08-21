Anand Sharma was appointed as chairman of the Congress’ steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress steering committee chairman

Senior leader Anand Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said that his self-respect is “non-negotiable” and he has resigned from the post, according to sources. Mr. Sharma, who is considered among the tallest leaders of Himachal Pradesh, has reportedly told the Congress president in his letter that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited for any of the meetings of the party.

Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi Police, returns without participating in Jantar Mantar protest

A Delhi Police official said Rakesh Tikat, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), was stopped at the border around afternoon. Mr. Tikait “agreed” with the police request and “he has been escorted back,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.. Sources said Mr. Tikat was detained as the Delhi police was trying to prevent “undue gathering” in the national capital.

Odisha expecting massive flood in Balasore district

While the government is preparing to face a grim situation due to the impending flood, the number of lives lost in the current phase of flood and rain has gone up to 10, including the death of five children in a wall collapse and rain-related incidences.

RSS is working to make India ‘model society’ for entire world, says Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said people should come forward in serving society as a community and not as an individual. “Sangh is working to awaken the society, unify it and make it more organized as a single entity...so that India can emerge as a model society for the entire world,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

Government earning more from taxes on common people than on corporates: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of imposing high taxes on common people and reducing tax to its “friends”. Taking to Twitter, he also shows a graph alleging that the government is earning more revenue from taxes on common people and less from corporates due to lower tax. “Raise taxes on people, cut taxes for Mitron - the ‘natural course’ of action for suit-boot-loot sarkar,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet, while sharing the graph.

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Indian army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

Poll schedule to elect new Congress chief gets underway, party says it will stick to schedule

Chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry said that it was up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the final date for the election of the Congress chief, which could be any day between August 21 to September 20.

Nitish Kumar could emerge ‘strong candidate’ for PM: Tejashwi Yadav

The coming to power of the Mahagathbandhan, which now comprises the JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and several small parties in Bihar, “augurs well for opposition unity”, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has made a comeback as deputy chief minister in Bihar’s new government. Asked if Nitish Kumar is best-suited to be prime ministerial candidate for 2024 polls and if he could be the Opposition’s nominee, Mr. Yadav said, “I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate.”

Two Russians, Ukrainian arrested trying to enter Albanian army plant

One of the suspects jumped the fence of the Gramsh factory in central Albania, which is used for dismantling derelict weapons, and attacked the guards who confronted him, Albania’s Defence Minister Niko Peleshi said.

Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators

Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed after a suspected explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was travelling in, investigators from the Moscow region said in a statement. Investigators, who described Darya Dugina as a journalist and political expert, said they had opened a murder case and would be carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what had happened.

Flooding in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 9: Official

Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s Natural Disaster Management Ministry, said it was still unknown how many were killed and injured by the rising waters but that there were at least nine fatalities. “The exact number is not clear for the time being, and the people have gone to remove the dead bodies,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s main Opposition party says ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa must be tried for ‘misusing funds’

Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has the right to return to the country, but he must be tried for allegations of misuse of funds since he does not enjoy legal immunity, main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya has said. SJB has accused Mr. Rajapaksa’s government of misusing the USD 1 billion loan facility extended by India as part of its financial assistance to help the cash-strapped island nation deal with its unprecedented economic crisis.

Government amends rules for physical verification of registered office addresses of companies

The steps listed out in the new rules will help do away with discretion of authorities as well as put in place a transparent system with respect to the physical verification process. The physical verification will be done in the presence of two independent witnesses of the locality in which the company’s registered office is situated. If required, the assistance of the local police will be also sought, according to the corporate affairs ministry.

Foreign investors pump in ₹44,500 crores into Indian equities in three weeks of August

After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for Indian equities and have infused close to ₹44,500 crore in August so far amid softening of inflation in U.S. and falling dollar index. This was way higher than a net investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed.

Jhulan Goswami set for international retirement at Lord’s on September 24: Report

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord’s (September 24). According to the report, Jhulan is keeping her “options open” for the inaugural Women’s IPL slated from next year and she’s also in talks with the men’s franchises for a “mentoring role”.

Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI | Clean sweep on cards for India against weak Zimbabwe

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.