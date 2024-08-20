Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement, says process to be reviewed to add quotas

Two days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued advertisements for lateral recruitment into government service for 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary levels, government moved to cancel these planned recruitments, citing lack of quotas for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Later in the day, the UPSC issued a notification cancelling the recruitments as advertised, citing a request by “the requisitioning authority”. Minister for the Department of Personnel and Training, Dr Jitendra Singh wrote to the chairperson of the UPSC, Priti Sudan on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) asking that the advertisements be withdrawn and plans for recruitment cancelled, with norms for recruitment from outside the government reviewed keeping equity and social justice in mind.

Maharashtra Badlapur sexual assault: Amid protests, SIT probe set up; 3 police officials suspended

The management of a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls, while angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since August 20 morning at the local railway station seeking stringent action against the accused. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur amid massive protests.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Supreme Court forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

The Supreme Court on August 20 said the “horrific” rape and murder of a junior doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was the last straw and “the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder in order to bring in safety laws for medical professionals and doctors”. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, warned the West Bengal government against “unleashing” its might on protestors expressing their grief and shock at a brutal crime committed on a young doctor while she was resting in the hospital’s seminar room during a 36-hour shift on August 9.

Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI flags fake letter of non-existing agency official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 20 said a fake letter in the name of a person claiming to be an official of the agency was being circulated in social media in connection with the Kolkata rape and murder case. “A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr. Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG (Deputy Inspector-General, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata, under the official banner ‘Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Branch, Kolkata’ and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in social media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata,” said the CBI statement.

Supreme Court junks Calcutta High Court’s ‘unwarranted’ comments about adolescents in a judgment

The Supreme Court on August 20 set aside “unwarranted” observations made by a Calcutta High Court Bench in a POCSO case which even advised adolescent girls to “control their sexual urges”. A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the observations made by the High Court Bench in a judgment in October 2023 had said the case also raised the question of “the right to privacy of adolescents”.

Hema Committee report: Kerala government puts ball in panel’s court for being unable to take legal action

Under fire from Opposition parties and civil society, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has attempted to put the ball firmly in the court of the Hema Committee for purportedly precluding the administration from taking legal cognisance of the inquiry panel’s incriminating report that documented, in harrowing detail, instances of sexual bullying, casting couch culture, dismal working conditions, gender pay gap and the threat of boycott that women artistes “encounter” in the Malayalam entertainment industry recurrently.

Supreme Court reservation verdict: Dalit-Adivasi groups in Kerala call for hartal on August 21

A collective of various Adivasi-Dalit organisations will organise a Statewide hartal in Kerala on August 21 in protest against the Supreme Court ruling that permits sub-classification within reservation categories for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The protest is part of the nationwide bandh called by Bahujan organisations against the recent verdict by the apex court, which held that States have a right to sub-classify Scheduled Castes notified in the Presidential List with an objective to provide them “more” preferential treatment in public employment and education.

510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam’s power station destroyed by landslide in Sikkim

A major landslide on August 20 morning destroyed the power station of NHPC’s 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam in Balutar in Sikkim. The hill adjacent to the power station has been under threat for many weeks now, with frequent minor slides. However, on August 20 morning, a major chunk of the hill slid down and destroyed the power station. No casualties were reported due to slides in the past, the power station was evacuated days ago.

Delhi hospitals, malls receive bomb threat emails; search operations underway

Several hospitals in Delhi on August 20 received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch searches on their premises, officials said. A call was received at 1.04 p.m. from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1.07 p.m. in central Delhi’s Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said.

India, Malaysia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

India and Malaysia on August 20 decided to elevate their ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The two sides inked a number of pacts, including one on employment and repatriation of workers and another on boosting cooperation in the area of digital technologies.

Joe Biden delivers final DNC speech, gets rousing ovation from Democrats as he endorses Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden delivered his valedictory address to the Democratic National Convention on August 19 night, as his decision to end his reelection bid released newfound energy within his party with Vice President Kamala Harris′ elevation to the top of the ticket. After 52 years rising to the pinnacle of influence within his party, Mr. Biden, 81, received a hero’s welcome for the act of stepping aside for Ms. Harris, weeks after many in his party were pressuring him to drop his bid for reelection.

Israeli military says it has recovered the bodies of 6 hostages in a Gaza operation

The Israeli military said on August 20 that it recovered the bodies of six hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7 attack that started the war in Gaza, as U.S. and Arab mediators tried to advance an agreement to halt the fighting and release scores of other militant-held captives. The military said its forces recovered the bodies in an overnight operation in southern Gaza, without saying when or how the six died. A forum for hostage families said they were kidnapped alive. Hamas says some captives have been killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

‘Complex issues,’ ‘hard decisions’ remain over Israel-Hamas cease-fire plan: Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. He called on Hamas to do the same. Mr. Blinken on August 20 was on his ninth urgent mission to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began more than 10 months ago. He did not say whether the “bridging proposal” addressed concerns cited by Hamas. Even if the militant group accepts the proposal, negotiators will spend the coming days working on “clear understandings on implementing the agreement,” Mr. Blinken said. He said there are still “complex issues” requiring “hard decisions by the leaders,” without offering specifics.

Europe’s Jupiter probe to stage daring lunar-earth fly-by

European scientists were due to attempt a first in orbital gymnastics late on August 19, tapping into the gravity of the earth in quick succession to guide the JUICE probe towards Jupiter in the first-ever double slingshot manoeuvre. Just over a year after it was launched, the European Space agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is returning towards the earth on August 19-20 and will use the braking effect of its gravity to take a shortcut to Venus and onwards to Jupiter. In a novel double manoeuvre, the Airbus-built JUICE probe will first use the gravity of the moon to swing towards the earth on exactly the right trajectory.

CCI warns Disney, Reliance merger will hurt rivals: report

India’s antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has reached an initial assessment that the $8.5 billion merger of Reliance and Walt Disney media assets harms competition due to their power over cricket broadcast rights, four sources told Reuters on August 20. In the biggest setback so far to their planned merger, CCI has privately told Disney and Reliance its view and asked the companies to explain why an investigation should not be ordered, one of the sources said.

Samoan batter Darius Visser sets new T20 international record with 39-run over

Samoa middle-order batter Darius Visser on August 20 set a new world record for most runs in an over in T20Is, accumulating 39 against Vanuatu in the World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in the capital city of Apia. Visser hammered pacer Nalin Nipiko for six sixes in an over that also included three no balls. The 28-year-old right-handed batter, who learned the ropes in Sydney grade cricket, was playing in only his third T20I, and comes with the reputation of being a genuine power-hitter, who once topped the shot-speed session by Hype Cricket Academy in New South Wales, clocking a shade over 160 kmph.