August 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Russian moon probe crashes; Chandrayaan-3 landing time announced

The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the Moon after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on August 20. Communication with Luna-25 was lost at 2:57 pm (11.57 am GMT) on August 19, Roscosmos said in a statement. According to preliminary findings, the lander “has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon’s surface”. Meanwhile, the Lander Module of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to touch down on the Moon on August 23 around 6.04 p.m. IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on August 20. The powered descent is expected to commence at 5.45 p.m. on the designated day.

Congress announces reconstituted Working Committee; Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot new additions

Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot are part of a revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC), party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on August 20, coinciding with the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi are CWC members by virtue of being past Congress presidents. Dr Manmohan Singh too is a members of the core CWC as a former Prime Minister. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also part of the core CWC.

Opposition members protest against short notice for meeting on bills to replace criminal laws

At least three members of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs have protested against the short notice at which the panel is meeting to begin deliberations on three bills — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakhshya Bill, 2023 — that seek to overhaul the Indian criminal justice system by replacing Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. TMC’s Derek O’ Brien & Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, along with Congress leader Digvijay Singh have written the letter.

Amit Shah releases ‘report card’ of Madhya Pradesh BJP government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 20 released the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘report card’ from 2003-2023 and said the BJP government in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) tag from the State, which, according to him, was a legacy of the Congress regime. He said the people of the State took a historic decision in 2003 by removing the government of “Mr. Bantadhar”, apparently referring to senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh.

Mehbooba slams J&K administration for ‘selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on August 20 slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service by labelling them as “terrorist sympathisers”. Ms. Mufti’s reaction came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for allegedly being a “threat to the security of the State”.

Cauvery water sharing: Karnataka government convenes all-party meeting on August 23

Amid attack by the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, the Congress government in Karnataka has convened an all-party meeting on August 23. Announcing the details of the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said, “We have convened the all party meeting to discuss on the inter-State river disputes on Cauvery and Mahadayi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair the meeting to be held in Vidhan Soudha at 11 a.m on Wednesday. Some members of parliament have also been invited. Several issues pertaining to the matter will be discussed.”

35,000 people under evacuation orders in Canada’s British Columbia as wildfires intensify

Following the state of emergency declared by Canada’s British Columbia province due to the wildfire, the evacuation order in the province has surged to 35,000 from a day earlier, reported Al Jazeera. Premier of British Columbia Daniel Eby said that a further 30,000 people are also under an evacuation alert. “The current situation is grim,” Mr. Eby added. Moreover, Western Canada authorities have implored tens of thousands of people to heed evacuation orders and warned of difficult days ahead as ‘severe and fast-changing forest fires in the province intensified further.

Wildfire spreads on Spain’s Tenerife, forcing thousands from homes

A wildfire on the Spanish island of Tenerife that has forced thousands of people to flee their homes remained out of control on August 20, despite a slight improvement in weather conditions during the night. Orange flames lit up the night sky from Saturday into Sunday on hillsides just above the lights of inhabited areas, while thick black smoke billowed high into the air. It covered an area of over 8,000 hectares with a perimeter of 70 km, spreading from 5,000 hectares and a perimeter of 50 km early on Saturday.

Finance Commission expected to be constituted by November end: Finance Secretary

The government is expected to constitute the 16th Finance Commission by end of November, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan said. Terms of Reference for the Commission is being finalised, he said. The previous Finance Commission submitted its report on November 9, 2020, for the 5 fiscals — 2021-22 to 2025-26 — to the President.

Spain wins its first Women’s World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final

Spain won its first Women’s World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona’s first-half goal. Spain’s first major international trophy made it the first European team to win the Women’s World Cup since Germany in 2007. At the final whistle the Spanish players piled on each other in front of their goal. Carmona’s left-foot shot in the 29th minute went into the far corner of the net and just out of reach of diving England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

