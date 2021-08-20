Top news of the day: Supreme Court says arrest is not always a must; government panel clears Zydus Cadila’s 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and more

Arrest is not always a must, says Supreme Court
“If arrest is made routine, it can cause incalculable harm to the reputation and self-esteem of a person. If the Investigating Officer has no reason to believe that the accused will abscond or disobey summons and has, in fact, throughout cooperated with the investigation we fail to appreciate why there should be a compulsion on the officer to arrest the accused,” the court observed in its recent order.
Government panel recommends emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila’s 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation deliberated on the application given by Zydus Cadila and recommended granting emergency use authorisation to its three-dose coronavirus vaccine. The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India for final approval.
Friday prayers quiet in Kabul, Taliban unseen
The Taliban had issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan, saying they should use the weekly sermons and prayers to appeal for unity, urge people not to flee the country, and to counter “negative propaganda” about them.
On New Delhi’s Shanti Path, Afghan refugees wait with hope
Standing at a roundabout outside the Ashoka Hotel on the road leading to Shanti Path, several Afghan refugees have been knocking on the doors of embassies that dot the road, asking them to provide a road to peace.
Union Minister offers job, land to family of soldier he thought was martyred
In a faux pas, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy promised a government job and land to the family of a soldier in Karnataka’s Gadag district, under the impression that he had been martyred. The soldier, Ravikumar Kattimani, is alive. Sources said local BJP leaders provided wrong information to the Union Minister.
Elgar Parishad case | Charges won’t be framed till August 25, NIA tells Bombay High Court
The framing of charges — after which a trial starts — at the special NIA court was to take place on August 23, but the accused’s lawyers moved the High Court saying that they had not yet received certain key documents from the prosecution.
Destructive and terror forces are not permanent: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the Somnath temple, which has been resurrected after being razed and plundered several times in the past.
China approves three-child policy with sops to encourage couples to have more children
Chinese officials claim the one-child policy implemented for over three decades has prevented over 400 million births.
World leaders out of excuses on climate change, say Greta Thunberg, youth activists
The world’s children cannot afford more empty promises at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), youth activists including Greta Thunberg said, after a U.N. report found virtually no child will escape the impact of global warming.
Bangladesh factories open as economic worries trump virus
The move at a time when deaths and new infections are still rising and vaccination rates remain low has alarmed health experts, who warn that the country can’t handle more cases when the health care system is already overwhelmed. But those in favor of reopening say the risks of staying closed are even greater, including pushing tens of millions of people back into poverty in what was already one of the world’s poorest nations.
Navalny marks year after poisoning with anti-corruption call
In an article published in three European newspapers, Mr. Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
How social platforms are dealing with the Taliban
Should the Taliban be allowed on social platforms if they don’t break any rules, such as a ban on inciting violence, but instead use it to spread a narrative that they’re newly reformed and are handing out soap and medication in the streets? If the Taliban runs Afghanistan, should they also run the country’s official government accounts?
Many Indian companies slip in global valuation ranking, highest ranked RIL dips three places
Ranking of many others Indian companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel, declined compared with last year on the Hurun Global 500 list.
India, U.S. discuss ways to increase trade
A day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that hopes of an India-U.S. trade pact are off the table for now, U.S. Chargé D’affaires in India Atul Keshap, spoke to Mr. Goyal for over two hours, discussing trade between the two countries.
India will win at least 15 medals including 5 golds at Tokyo Paralympics: Chef-de-Mission
India currently has a total of 12 medals including four gold in 11 Paralympic appearances.
Nadal out of US Open, ends 2021 season to heal injured foot
The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.