Top news of the day: Supreme Court says arrest is not always a must; government panel clears Zydus Cadila’s 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“If arrest is made routine, it can cause incalculable harm to the reputation and self-esteem of a person. If the Investigating Officer has no reason to believe that the accused will abscond or disobey summons and has, in fact, throughout cooperated with the investigation we fail to appreciate why there should be a compulsion on the officer to arrest the accused,” the court observed in its recent order.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation deliberated on the application given by Zydus Cadila and recommended granting emergency use authorisation to its three-dose coronavirus vaccine. The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India for final approval.

The Taliban had issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan, saying they should use the weekly sermons and prayers to appeal for unity, urge people not to flee the country, and to counter “negative propaganda” about them.

Standing at a roundabout outside the Ashoka Hotel on the road leading to Shanti Path, several Afghan refugees have been knocking on the doors of embassies that dot the road, asking them to provide a road to peace.

In a faux pas, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy promised a government job and land to the family of a soldier in Karnataka’s Gadag district, under the impression that he had been martyred. The soldier, Ravikumar Kattimani, is alive. Sources said local BJP leaders provided wrong information to the Union Minister.

Elgar Parishad case | Charges won’t be framed till August 25, NIA tells Bombay High Court

The framing of charges — after which a trial starts — at the special NIA court was to take place on August 23, but the accused’s lawyers moved the High Court saying that they had not yet received certain key documents from the prosecution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the Somnath temple, which has been resurrected after being razed and plundered several times in the past.

Chinese officials claim the one-child policy implemented for over three decades has prevented over 400 million births.

The world’s children cannot afford more empty promises at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), youth activists including Greta Thunberg said, after a U.N. report found virtually no child will escape the impact of global warming.

The move at a time when deaths and new infections are still rising and vaccination rates remain low has alarmed health experts, who warn that the country can’t handle more cases when the health care system is already overwhelmed. But those in favor of reopening say the risks of staying closed are even greater, including pushing tens of millions of people back into poverty in what was already one of the world’s poorest nations.

In an article published in three European newspapers, Mr. Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Should the Taliban be allowed on social platforms if they don’t break any rules, such as a ban on inciting violence, but instead use it to spread a narrative that they’re newly reformed and are handing out soap and medication in the streets? If the Taliban runs Afghanistan, should they also run the country’s official government accounts?

Ranking of many others Indian companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel, declined compared with last year on the Hurun Global 500 list.

A day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that hopes of an India-U.S. trade pact are off the table for now, U.S. Chargé D’affaires in India Atul Keshap, spoke to Mr. Goyal for over two hours, discussing trade between the two countries.

India currently has a total of 12 medals including four gold in 11 Paralympic appearances.

The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.