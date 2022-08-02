Top news of the day: SC issues notice to government on ED director’s tenure extension; ED conducts searches in National Herald case, and more

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on August 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

August 02, 2022 19:24 IST

Eight cases of monkeypox, task force to monitor testing kit, vaccine development: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Eight cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in India and a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines, Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said on August 2. Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour, he informed the members about the various steps being taken to prevent the spread of the disease, and to develop testing kits and vaccines.

Supreme Court issues notice to govt on ED Director’s tenure extension

The Supreme Court on August 2 sought the government’s response on petitions challenging the “piecemeal” tenure extensions given to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | August 2, 2022

On the 12th day of the Monsoon Session, in the afternoon session, the Lok Sabha took up the debate on Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 with many Opposition MPs highlighting the classification of vermins, invasive species and state governments’ reduced role. The Rajya Sabha continued its discussion on price rise with Opposition highlighting the hike in edible oil, medicines, petrol while Centre dismissed inflation concerns

India is first priority, says Maldives President Solih after signing six agreements

The Maldives on August 2 signed a cyber security agreement with India as both sides affirmed their will to strengthen ties to take on “transnational crimes and terrorism” in the Indian Ocean region. Addressing the media after the signing of six agreements, President Ibrahim ‘Ibu’ Solih expressed gratitude to India for the help extended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and for providing a landing craft and utility vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force.

Kerala rain live updates | August 2, 2022

Districts across Kerala have been witnessing severe downpour since Sunday fuelled by a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a north-south trough coupled with a shear zone over south peninsular India. Seven people have died due to various rain-related incidents, including landslips, flash floods and road accidents, and as many as five houses were destroyed and 55 houses damaged.

ED conducts searches in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, conducted searches at several locations in Delhi and other places in connection with the National Herald case.

Notices issued to three Chinese mobile companies for tax evasion: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three mobile companies of China and notices have been given to them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Rajya Sabha on August 2. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said the three companies are Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi.

Chinese warplanes close to median line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected visit of U. S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Source

U. S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on August 2, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.

Parliament proceedings | There is no collapse in Indian rupee, asserts FM Sitharaman

Amid concerns over the decline in the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted there is no collapse of the unit and it is actually finding its natural course. Ms. Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha that the RBI is continuously monitoring the local currency and intervening only if there is volatility.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal accuses Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs of ‘targeting’ him

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal on August 2 accused the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs in the Supreme Court of “targeting” him through a “serious, uncalled for and unwarranted attempt” to remove him as its lawyer at the last minute in a sensitive case.

Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in Afghanistan in U.S. operation

A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter. Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Chennai’s second airport to cost nearly Rs. 20,000 crore, says CM Stalin

Chennai will have a greenfield airport at Parandur at an estimated cost of Rs. 20,000 crore and the existing airport at Meenambakkam and the new one at Parandur will function simultaneously, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

WI vs Ind 3rd T20I to start 1.5 hours late due to 2nd T20I’s delayed finish

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies due to late finish of the second match, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues.

CAA rollout after COVID precaution dose exercise, Amit Shah tells Bengal BJP leader

BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, with the latter assuring him that rules regarding it will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

CM Stalin congratulates Indian judokas for medals in Commonwealth Games

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday, congratulated the Indian judokas who won medals in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sensex, Nifty close marginally up amid geopolitical concerns; extend gains to 5th day

The benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher in a volatile trade on August 2 as gains in FMCG, power and energy stocks helped the indices extend gains for a fifth straight day. The 30-share BSE benchmark ended 20.86 points or 0.04% higher at 58,136.36 with 16 of its constituents ending in the red. During the day, it hit a high of 58,328.41 and a low of 57,744.70.