Top news of the day: Indian women hockey team creates history, enters Olympics semifinal; PM Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI, and more

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history on August 2 qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal here. A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women’s side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday offered to send a water dispute case filed by Andhra Pradesh against Telangana for mediation while saying, in the background of the Assam-Manipur border flare-up, that the people of the two southern States were “brothers” and should not even “dream” of doing harm to each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution that is aimed at improving transparency and targeted delivery of benefits. Over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leakproof manner, with limited touch points between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic voucher takes forward this vision of good governance.

The 12th round of Corps Commander meetings between India and China held on Saturday was “constructive”, a joint statement issued on Monday said, though the two sides have not yet reached an agreement for disengagement at Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked States to respond to a petition that citizens continue to get booked and prosecuted under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act for expressing themselves freely on social media. Section 66A was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in a judgment in 2015.

The country's exports grew by 47.19% to $35.17 billion on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery, according to the provisional data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the month also rose by 59.38% to USD 46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $11.23 billion.

More than 3.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Till date, 49,64,98,050 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs through all sources and 9,84,610 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Wayde van Niekerk's reign as Olympic 400m champion came to a disappointing end on Monday as the South African world record holder was eliminated in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Games.

The Assam police on Monday withdrew an FIR against Mizoram MP K. Vanlalvena hours after instruction from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister had taken to Twitter early on Monday morning asking the State police to take back the case against the Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram for “ensuring peace along our borders”.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is undertaking a five-day visit to India from Monday to boost bilateral trade relations and hold talks with Indian leaders on the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA).

Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the general insurance law to allow the government to pare its stake in State-owned insurers. The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 is aimed at generating required resources from the Indian markets so that public sector general insurers can design innovative products.

Researchers from Harvard University are using artificial intelligence (AI) to search for extraterrestrial civilisations. The project named Galileo Project will use extensive AI object recognition and algorithmic approaches to search for terrestrial objects or satellites.

Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.