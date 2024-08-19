CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in J&K’s Udhampur

A CRPF inspector was killed when the terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday (August 19, 2024), officials said. The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by the terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Chill area under Dudu Police Station jurisdiction of Basantgarh, the officials said. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector Kuldip, belonging to the G company of the 187th battalion, was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, they said.

Centre defends law against triple talaq, says it legitimised ‘abandonment’ of Muslim women

The Union government in the Supreme Court has justified the Central law criminalising triple talaq, saying the “practice legitimised and institutionalised abandonment of wives by their husbands” and was “neither Islamic nor legal”. A 433-page counter affidavit filed by the Centre in the Court reminded the Court of its own Constitution Bench judgment of 2017 in the Shayara Bano case, which had held triple or instant talaq (talaq-e-biddat) manifestly arbitrary.

India advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve conflict in Ukraine, says MEA

Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kyiv, India on Monday (August 19, 2024) said it is willing to contribute in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Mr. Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India has always been advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said at a media briefing.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moves Calcutta High Court challenging notice by Kolkata Police

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday (August 19, 2024) moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging a notice sent to him by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday (August 18, 2024), asking him to appear before it. Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Mr. Roy’s lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice. The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

Karnataka High Court orders pausing further proceedings on complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before special court

In a temporary relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the High Court of Karnataka ordered deferring of further proceedings pending before a special court in Bengaluru on private complaints seeking investigation against the CM and others in alleged illegalities in allocation of sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). On August 19, the High Court also directed the special court not to precipitate the matters that are connected with the sanction granted by the Governor against Mr. Siddaramaiah. Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Wayanad landslides: Row over bank deducting EMI from survivors’ accounts

The Kerala Gramin Bank’s decision to deduct monthly instalment of loans from the accounts of Chooralmala landslide survivors has triggered controversy. The amount was deducted after the Kerala government had deposited financial aid in the survivors’ accounts. The move goes against the government’s recommendation to banks not to insist on loan repayment by landslide survivors.

Rahul Gandhi highlights gig workers’ plight, posts video of his ride in Uber cab

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (August 19, 2024) highlighted the plight of gig workers and asserted that the Congress governments in States would make concrete policies to solve their problems while the INDIA bloc would strive for ensuring their nationwide implementation. Mr. Gandhi made the remarks on X, where he posted a video of a recent ride he took in a Uber cab and the interaction he had with the driver.

Lateral entry attack on Dalits, OBCs, adivasis: Rahul Gandhi

Upping the ante over the lateral entry issue, the Congress on Monday (August 19, 2024) accused the BJP of “snatching reserveration” and handing out posts meant for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EWS to people of the RSS. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that while his party-led government had brought in lateral entry to appoint select specialists and experts in some sector-specific posts as per their utility, the Modi government has made provision for it to “snatch the rights” of Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Kerala man who was part of Russian military group ‘killed’ in Ukraine shell attack

Sandeep Chandran, a 36-year-old from Nayarangadi at Kallur in Thrissur district of Kerala, has been reportedly killed in a shell attack in Ukraine while serving with a Russian military group. However, official confirmation of his death is yet to be made. According to information relayed to his family, a 12-member Russian military patrol team, including Sandeep, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian border. The bodies have been taken to a hospital, and it has been reported that members of the Russian Malayali Association have identified Sandeep’s body.

Dalit nurse raped by doctor in U.P. hospital, 3 held

A Dalit nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital, police said on Monday (August 19, 2024). According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday (August 18, 2024). Three people were arrested in the case, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Restoration of Statehood, Article 370, among 12 guarantees in NC manifesto

Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile Assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference’s 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for the upcoming polls. In June 2000, the National Conference government under Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the State. It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Aid groups in Gaza aim to avert a polio outbreak with a surge of vaccinations

The threat of polio is rising fast in the Gaza Strip, prompting aid groups to call for an urgent pause in the war so they can ramp up vaccinations and head off a full-blown outbreak. One case has been confirmed, others are suspected and the virus was detected in wastewater in six different locations in July. Polio was eradicated in Gaza 25 years ago, but vaccinations plunged after the war began 10 months ago and the territory has become a breeding ground for the virus, aid groups say. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are crowded into tent camps lacking clean water or proper disposal of sewage and garbage.

U.S. soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports

A U.S. soldier who was sentenced in June to nearly four years in a Russian penal colony after being found guilty of stealing $113 from his girlfriend and making threats to kill her, lost his court appeal against the verdict on Monday (August 19, 2024), RIA agency reported. Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea.

Fresh murder case filed against ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina over fish trader’s death

A new murder case has been filed against Bangladesh’s deposed Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 62 others, including ex-ministers of her cabinet, over the death of a fish trader during the quota reform protests in the country, a media report said on Monday (August 19, 2024). The case, filed late on Sunday (August 18, 2024), was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old leader after her resignation and fleeing to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a quota system in government jobs.

Hamas claims responsibility for deadly bomb attack on Tel Aviv

Hamas’ armed al-Qassam Brigades on Monday (August 19, 2024) claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday (August 18, 2024). Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement’s armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades. Israeli authorities say powerful explosive’ killed 1 person in Tel Aviv Jerusalem — A blast that killed one person and wounded another in Tel Aviv on Sunday night was a terror attack caused by a large explosive device, Israeli authorities said.

High-stakes negotiation is on over cease-fire in Gaza, as Antony Blinken visits Israel

U.S. and Arab mediators say they are closing in on a deal to halt the war in Gaza and free hostages captured by Hamas in its October 7 attack, but the talks have dragged on for months, with several moments of false hope. The negotiations gained new urgency when Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah vowed to avenge the targeted killing of two top militants, attributed to Israel, raising fears of a far wider and more devastating war.

Ukraine orders families with children evacuate from Pokrovsk

Ukraine on Monday (August 19, 2024) ordered the evacuation of families with children from Pokrovsk, as Russian forces have been inching towards the eastern city for months. “We are starting the forced evacuation of families with children from the Pokrovsk community,” Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said, ordering the “compulsory” evacuation of children and their parents from Pokrovsk and about a dozen surrounding villages. He said more than 53,000 people live in the area, including almost 4,000 children. Filashkin called the decision to evacuate “necessary and inevitable.”

Paralympics 2024: Aim is to win gold with a new world record, says javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil wants to improve upon his world record in his bid to defend his title in the Men’s F64 category at the Paris Paralympics Games. Sumit, along with Bhagyashree Jadhav (shot put, F34 category) will be Indian flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games to be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024. He had set a world record thrice in the Tokyo Paralympics and won the gold medal with the best throw of 68.55m.

