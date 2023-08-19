August 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Supreme Court convenes Special Bench to hear rape survivor seeking abortion

The Supreme Court shifted to high gear on August 19, constituting a Special Bench to hear a 25-year-old rape survivor who is fighting time to get an abortion. The top court’s registry kicked into action soon after she filed her appeal. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud constituted a Special Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, who rushed to the court, for the special hearing at 10.30 a.m. on August 19.

Build consensus over G20 high-level principles for secure and trusted digital economy: PM Modi

The Digital India campaign launched in 2015 was aimed at creating greater national financial inclusivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Speaking virtually at the meeting of the G20 Ministers of Digital Economy taking place in Bengaluru, Mr. Modi presented India’s diversity as a resource that supports testing and solution of new digital products from all over the world and said it was necessary to build consensus on the “G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall continues in several parts of north India; Rajasthan provides ₹15 crore aid to Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall continued to affect life in parts of northern India. Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad were inundated with downpour in the morning leading to waterlogging in several areas, and traffic jams on highways. Traffic was suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district. In Himachal Pradesh, search and rescue operations entered the sixth day as personnel continued to search for bodies in Shimla. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a financial assistance of ₹15 crore to the hill State.

ED issues summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The ED has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, sources in the agency said on August 19. ED has asked the Jharkhand CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24. Earlier on August 14, Mr. Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Mr. Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state.

Congress accuses govt. of using G-20 to run ‘election campaign’

The Congress on August 19 accused the government of running an “election campaign” using the upcoming G-20 meeting in India and said this was being done to divert people’s attention from real issues. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre on September 9-10. In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “But the kind of election campaign that is being run here and efforts being made to create such an atmosphere around it, has not happened in any other country. In fact, this is being done to divert the attention of the people from the important issues.”

Indian-origin doctor helps catch ‘evil’ nurse Lucy Letby who killed seven babies in U.K.

A U.K.-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician at a hospital in northern England is among those who raised concerns and helped convict a nurse found guilty of killing seven babies by a U.K. court on August 18. Dr. Ravi Jayaram, from the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, said some of those lives could have been saved if his concerns about former nurse colleague Lucy Letby had been heeded and the police alerted sooner.

Election Commission of Pakistan calls delimitation vital for true representation in Parliament, defends election delay

Pakistan’s top electoral body has defended its move to postpone the polls beyond the stipulated 90-day period, saying voters will not have true representation in Parliament without fresh delimitation of constituencies. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is caught in a difficult situation following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. It must hold the next general elections by November 9 to fulfil a constitutional provision. The Election Commission must also fulfil another constitutional obligation which binds it to carry out fresh delimitation after the result of any census held countrywide was officially endorsed.

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod region, says Defence Ministry

Russia destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region, Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on August 19. The Belgorod region borders Ukraine and is very often targeted by drones and missiles. Russia also thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday. The drone was jammed and fell near the settlement of Putilkovo, which is near the Russian capital, causing no casualties or damage, the Ministry added.

Zelensky visits NATO candidate Sweden for 1st time since full-scale war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Sweden on August 19 — his first visit to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the Swedish government said. It said Mr. Zelensky will meet Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120kms west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area.

Indian compound archers strike gold twice at World Cup Stage 4

Indian archers claimed a double in the compound events, winning both men’s and women’s team gold medals in the World Cup Stage 4, in Paris on August 19. The fourth-seeded Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232.

Shocker in World Athletics Championships: Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round of the World Athletics Championships after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result in Budapest on August 19. Sable, who trained abroad for many months on Sports Ministry’s funding to prepare for this showpiece event and was exempted from competing in domestic events, clocked 8 minute and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one.

FIFA Women’s WC | Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal

Sweden won yet another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup on August 19, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring in a clinical 2-0 win over tournament co-host Australia. The Swedish women proved once again they’re tough to beat after a semifinal loss, extending their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.