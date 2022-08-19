Aam Aadmi Party supporters gather near the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a CBI raid at Mr. Sisodia‘s residence in New Delhi. The CBI carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Excise Policy case | CBI files FIR against 15 persons including Deputy Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Among the accused persons are Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari, and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searched at 21 locations, including the premises of Mr. Sisodia, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the State government’s previous Excise Policy. Mr. Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio, said he would cooperate in the probe in order to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating had been found against him so far.

China calls for India to work ‘in same direction’ to restore relations ‘at an early date’

“A Chinese leader said once if China and India cannot achieve sound development, then an Asian century cannot happen,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. “A true Asia Pacific century or Asian century can come only when China, India can and other countries can achieve sound development. China and India are two ancient civilisations, two emerging economies and two big neighbours. We have far more common interests than differences.”

ICMR planning sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients

The Indian Council of Medical Research may conduct a sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients to check for the presence of antibodies and find out how many of them were asymptomatic, official sources said. As of now, it is not known what is the proportion of people who stay asymptomatic of the viral infection, they said. India so far has reported ten cases of monkeypox.

Inclusion of non-local voters has heightened fears of demographic change in Jammu & Kashmir: Sajad Lone

“The recent statement by officials of the Election Commission pertaining to allowing non-locals to vote in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir has created a new set of apprehensions amongst the people that the government of India must come out with unvarnished truth to allay their fears,” People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone said.

Doesn’t take much effort to form government but hard work needed to build country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing, via video link, a programme titled “Har Ghar Jal Utsav”, organised by the Goa government to mark 100% piped water supply coverage in rural households of the state. He referred to his government’s flagship scheme of providing piped water to every household by 2024. “You don’t have to strive much to form a government, but you need to put in great efforts to build a country,” he said.

To achieve the target of providing tapped water to every household in the country, the government needs to work round the clock, he added. Taking a veiled dig at the Opposition, Modi said those who were not bothered about the present and future of the country just talked about water conservation, but never took any steps to address the issue.

International academics urge Supreme Court to dismiss cases against Setalvad, Sreekumar

Stating that apart from the Emergency period, the Indian Supreme Court had generally played an honourable role in defending the democratic commitments of the country, the scholars said “which is why we are dismayed by the recent tendency discernible in the Zakia Jafri judgment”.

Nitish as Opposition’s PM face an option if other parties want: JD(U) president

JD(U) president Lalan Singh said Nitish Kumar’s main focus is on uniting Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and he will visit the national capital to meet leaders from various parties after the vote of confidence in the Bihar assembly next week.

Japanese Encephalitis claimed 77 lives in Assam since July: National Health Mission

Two fresh fatalities due to the infection were reported from Kamrup district, the National Health Mission said. Two new cases were also registered during the day, one each from Goalpara and Sonitpur. The Japanese encephalitis tally in the State stood at 377.

Police teams conduct searches at Tiruchi Special Camp

The operation by the police comes nearly a month after the National Investigation Agency personnel conducted searches inside the camp, functioning near the Central Prison, and seized incriminating materials that linked some of the inmates to an international drug cartel besides several mobile phones.

Sri Lankan ruling party urges Ranil to facilitate return of Gotabaya

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told reporters that the request was made at a meeting held with President Wickremesinghe on August 18, amid reports that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country last month following unprecedented anti-government protests, may return to Sri Lanka next week.

North Syria violence with Turkey kills 13 civilians: Syrian war monitor

The bloodshed comes against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces backed by the regime against Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies. Artillery fire by the Syrian regime on the border town of Al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkish-controlled Syrian forces, killed nine civilians on Friday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Israeli troops killed man in West Bank, say Palestinians

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a man died after Israeli forces shot him during an arrest raid near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Salah Sawafta, 58, was in critical condition after a bullet hit his head in Tubas and he died hours later, the Ministry said. The Israeli military said its troops entered two villages to arrest Palestinians suspected of taking part in, or planning, attacks against Israeli targets. In Tubas, Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. The military said “a hit was identified” without elaborating.

Prince William charity invests in bank tied to fossil fuels

“The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice,” the prince, a well-known environmentalist, is quoted saying on the websites of the Earthshot Prize and Royal Foundation. Yet in 2021, the charity kept more than £1.1 million ($1.3 million) with JPMorgan Chase, according to the most recent filings, and still invests with the corporation today.

Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% as bulls take a breather

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had started the trade on a firm note, later gave up all the early gains and ended 651.85 points or 1.08% lower at 59,646.15. During the day, it tanked 823.43 points or 1.36% to 59,474.57.

Rupee falls 20 paise to close at 79.84 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.75 and moved in a range of 79.73 to 79.84 during the day. It finally ended at 79.84 against the American currency, down 20 paise over its previous close of 79.64.

Gold imports up 6.4% to $12.9 billion in April-July this fiscal

India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the country’s Current Account Deficit (CAD), rose 6.4% to $12.9 billion during April-July this fiscal due to healthy demand, according to government data. The imports stood at $12 billion during the same period a year ago.

No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he makes it four wins in a row, beats Aronian

Indian prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa handed world No. 6 Levon Aronian a 3-1 thrashing in the fourth round to notch up his fourth consecutive win in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, on Friday. The 17-year old Indian is in joint lead with 12 match points along with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who defeated Quang Liem Le of China 3-1.

Zimbabwe vs India second ODI | Skipper Rahul needs to get valuable batting time

Before facing the might of Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup, a morning session with deliveries moving both sides, albeit with a gentle pace, would be decent enough extended net session for Rahul. While ‘Captain Rahul’ showed his elder statesman like qualities by letting Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open in the first game, the ‘Batter Rahul’ also needs to get his priorities right before the Asia Cup.

Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s post, but Chaubey is front runner

Former captain Bhutia was proposed by his onetime national teammate Deepak Mondal and seconded by Madhu Kumari. Kumari is part of the electoral college as an ‘eminent’ player.

2022 U.S. Open champions to get $2.6 million each, total prize money crosses whopping $60 million

A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds, the U. S. Tennis Association said, following input from the men’s and women’s tour player councils. Players will receive $80,000 just for making the main draw and $121,000 for reaching the second round.