Top news of the day: High Court stays sections on interfaith marriages in Gujarat anti-conversion law; Calcutta High Court orders CBI, SIT probe into Bengal post-poll violence, and more

Gujarat High Court stays some sections concerning interfaith marriages in anti-conversion law
Law was amended in 2021 to bring in new sections that penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage and it was notified on June 15.
Calcutta High Court orders CBI, SIT probe into West Bengal post-poll violence
In the order, the five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh l Bindal directed the State to immediately process applications for compensation of victims. The CBI and a Special Investigation Team consisting of three IPS officers of West Bengal were directed to submit status report within six weeks.
Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations that were met with renewed violence by the militants who are facing growing challenges to their rule.
Several killed amid firing by Taliban and stampede during rally in Afghan city
It was unclear if the casualties in Asadabad resulted from the firing or from the stampede that it triggered, witness Mohammed Salim said from the eastern city, the capital of Kunar Province.
Freedom may remain a distant dream for Islamic State widows
There were reports that Fathima, a Malayali, was among those who were released from the jail after the Taliban took over the reins of the country. She and three others had accompanied their husbands to join the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.
Jaishankar, U.K. counterpart Raab agree to work together on Afghanistan
Mr. Jaishankar arrived in New York on August 16 to chair meetings in the U.N. Security Council on technology and peacekeeping and on counter-terrorism under India’s current presidency of the Council.
Army officer killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri
One militant also killed in incident, say police.
DRDO develops Chaff technology to safeguard fighter jets
“Chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats,” the DRDO noted, adding that the importance of this technology lay in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acted as decoy to deflect enemy missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft.
Over 3.86 crore people didn’t get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine within stipulated time: Government
In response to an RTI query, the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Cell of the Union Health Ministry said that it is recommended that the second dose of Covishield be taken within 84-112 days after the first, while in case of Covaxin, the gap should between 28-42 days.
Government closely following COVID-19 vaccine booster dose suggestion in U.S.
Doctors in India are also advocating a booster dose. They stated that giving a third dose after a space of six to eight months had been shown to increase immune response markedly as per some research papers.
All-party Bihar delegation to meet PM on August 23 to discuss caste-based census
“Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, will be part of the delegation,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.
Al-Qaeda in Yemen congratulates Taliban, vows to continue jihad
“As for the game of democracy and working with simple pacifism, it is a deceptive mirage, a fleeting shadow, and a vicious circle that starts with a zero and ends with it,” said the statement carried by SITE Intelligence group, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.
At least 3 killed as bombing hits Shia procession in Pakistan
Witnesses said tensions are now high in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in Punjab, with Shias protesting the attack and demanding retribution.
Nepal’s largest communist party CPN-UML officially splits
The registration of a new party by Madhav Kumar Nepal brings to end a long-standing feud between him and former prime minister K.P Sharma Oli in the CPN-UML
Facebook calls report on few people spreading vaccine misinformation ‘faulty narrative’
Facebook has slammed a recent report by London-based non-profit group Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), saying it lacks evidence on how CCDH identified ‘anti-vax’ content and that its report represents a “faulty narrative”.
Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy
Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S; Tata Steel announces ₹270.28 crore annual bonus for 2020-21; stocks tumble, dollar climbs as taper and virus fears spook markets, and more
ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka is on: Pakistan Cricket Board
A well-informed source in the PCB said that they had got positive signals from their counterparts in Afghanistan about the series.
Punch and parambarai: How boxing flourished in Madras
Watched Sarpatta Parambarai? Find out why boxing caught the fancy of Madras, and how it still has a keen following.