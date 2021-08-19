Top news of the day: High Court stays sections on interfaith marriages in Gujarat anti-conversion law; Calcutta High Court orders CBI, SIT probe into Bengal post-poll violence, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Law was amended in 2021 to bring in new sections that penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage and it was notified on June 15.

In the order, the five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh l Bindal directed the State to immediately process applications for compensation of victims. The CBI and a Special Investigation Team consisting of three IPS officers of West Bengal were directed to submit status report within six weeks.

Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations that were met with renewed violence by the militants who are facing growing challenges to their rule.

It was unclear if the casualties in Asadabad resulted from the firing or from the stampede that it triggered, witness Mohammed Salim said from the eastern city, the capital of Kunar Province.

There were reports that Fathima, a Malayali, was among those who were released from the jail after the Taliban took over the reins of the country. She and three others had accompanied their husbands to join the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived in New York on August 16 to chair meetings in the U.N. Security Council on technology and peacekeeping and on counter-terrorism under India’s current presidency of the Council.

One militant also killed in incident, say police.

“Chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats,” the DRDO noted, adding that the importance of this technology lay in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acted as decoy to deflect enemy missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft.

In response to an RTI query, the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Cell of the Union Health Ministry said that it is recommended that the second dose of Covishield be taken within 84-112 days after the first, while in case of Covaxin, the gap should between 28-42 days.

Doctors in India are also advocating a booster dose. They stated that giving a third dose after a space of six to eight months had been shown to increase immune response markedly as per some research papers.

“Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, will be part of the delegation,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

“As for the game of democracy and working with simple pacifism, it is a deceptive mirage, a fleeting shadow, and a vicious circle that starts with a zero and ends with it,” said the statement carried by SITE Intelligence group, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.

Witnesses said tensions are now high in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in Punjab, with Shias protesting the attack and demanding retribution.

The registration of a new party by Madhav Kumar Nepal brings to end a long-standing feud between him and former prime minister K.P Sharma Oli in the CPN-UML

Facebook has slammed a recent report by London-based non-profit group Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), saying it lacks evidence on how CCDH identified ‘anti-vax’ content and that its report represents a “faulty narrative”.

A well-informed source in the PCB said that they had got positive signals from their counterparts in Afghanistan about the series.

