Supreme Court takes cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder; hearing on August 20

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the case, instituted on the court’s own motion, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). The suo motu matter would be called for hearing on the top of the board of cases listed for the day before the Bench. The case is titled in ‘Re: Alleged Rape and Murder of Trainee Doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata and related issues’.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray summoned by police for demanding custodial interrogation of Police Commissioner

The Kolkata Police sent notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray for his post on X (previously Twitter) demanding custodial interrogation of the Police Commissioner and previous principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor. Mr. Ray had said that the dog squad was sent after three days, which the police sources have claimed to be untrue. The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to appear before Lalbazar Police Headquarters

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren in Delhi amid speculations of BJP switch

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren landed in Delhi amid speculation that he might likely join the BJP. Soon after landing in Delhi, Mr. Soren told reporters that he hasn’t met any BJP leader and that he is in the national capital on a “personal” visit. “I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he told reporters before leaving for Jamshedpur. The buzz of joining BJP got stronger when he removed the JMM leader, which was written earlier on his official social media handle X (formerly Twitter).

Mahayuti Government ‘selfish’, sees brother-sister ties through prism of money, says Supriya Sule

Targeting the Maharashtra Government over its Ladki Bahin scheme, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule accused the ruling dispensation of being “extremely selfish” and seeing the brother-sister relationship through the “prism of money”. Addressing a party rally in Dhule district, Ms. Sule claimed the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, aimed at providing financial assistance to women in the state, has been launched because of the Lok Sabha poll “shock” for the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP. “This is an extremely selfish government. It sees the brother-sister relationship through the prism of money,” Ms. Sule charged.

Rahul Gandhi says privatisation of IAS is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ for ending reservation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed as an “anti-national step” the government’s move of recruiting public servants through lateral entry, alleging that the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs is being “openly snatched away” by such an action. The former Congress president also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh instead of the Union Public Service Commission”. Mr. Gandhi’s attack came after it emerged that 45 specialists would soon join key posts of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in different Central ministries.

Air India cabin crew member complains of sexual assault at London hotel

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly sexually assaulted at a London hotel on Thursday (August 15, 2024) night after an intruder entered her hotel room. Sources among Air India employees said that the incident happened at Radisson Red Hotel in Heathrow, London. The victim was taken to the hospital and has returned to Mumbai, said airline sources. Two airline officials from Mumbai were flown to London to escort her back. “We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling,” the airline said in a press statement.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thailand Prime Minister after royal signoff

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand’s Prime Minister after receiving a royal letter of endorsement today, two days after she was chosen by Parliament following a court order that removed her predecessor. She replaces another leader from the same Pheu Thai Party, at the head of a coalition that includes military parties associated with the coup that deposed the party’s last government. Ms. Paetongtarn thanked the king, the Thai people and lawmakers, saying she will perform her duties “with an open mind,” and will “make every square inch of Thailand a space that allows Thai people to dare to dream, dare to create and dare to dictate their own future.”

Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus accuses Sheikh Hasina of destroying every institution of Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus accused deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of destroying every institution of the country in her efforts to stay in power as he promised to hold a free, fair, and participatory election as soon as his government completes the “mandate” of carrying out “vital reforms.” “In their efforts to stay in power, Sheikh Hasina’s dictatorship destroyed every institution of the country. The judiciary was broken. Democratic rights were suppressed through a brutal decade-and-a-half long crackdown,” United News of Bangladesh quoted Yunus as saying through his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Ukraine says struck second key bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia’s Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, less than two weeks into its stunning cross-border incursion, disrupting Russian supply routes and possibly signaling that its troops are planning to dig in. Ukrainian troops hit a second bridge in Russia, according to Oleshchuk and the Russian regional Governor, Alexei Smirnov. According to Russia’s Mash news site, the attacks left the area with just one intact bridge. The Associated Press could not immediately verify these claims — but if confirmed, the Ukrainian strikes would further complicate Moscow’s attempts to replenish its forces in Kursk and evacuate civilians.

Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labelling the female boxers as men

Former President Donald Trump again decried two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labelling the female boxers as men. Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and pledging to “keep men out of women’s sports,” turning his attention to the recently concluded Olympic Games and the case of two athletes who became the subject of international scrutiny regarding misconceptions about their gender. Mr. Trump did not mention the athletes by name but remarked that “in the Olympics, they had two transitioned. They were men. They transitioned to women, and they were in the boxing.”

Durand Cup: Kolkata Derby abandoned owing to security concerns

The season’s first Kolkata Derby featuring the city giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC has been cancelled owing to growing protests over the rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar hospital in Kolkata. The decision to “abandon” the concluding Durand Cup Group A match was taken a day ahead of the scheduled date as the police department – Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate – responsible for managing the security arrangements at the Salt Lake Stadium failed to commit adequate forces. While no specific reason was given in the official statement, the organizers unofficially informed that the concerned police commissionerate could not provide the security required to manage a ‘derby’ match, which usually sees a congregation of supporters in excess of 60,000.

National chess championship: Smooth sailing for the seeds in the first round

The opening round of the 61st National chess championship saw all the Grandmasters — 19 of them — post wins at the RPS International School. That included top seed and six-time champion Surya Shekhar Ganguly, second-ranked Abhijeet Gupta and third seed and defending champion S.P. Sethuraman. Ganguly, who employed the French Defence against Krishay Jain on the top board, romped home in 32 moves. His job was made easier by a poor bishop manoeuvre by white on the 26th move, in a double-rook-and-bishop ending.

Government invites bids to empanel AI infra providers under ₹10,372 crore India AI mission

The Government has invited bids for the empanelment of entities for providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) services on cloud under the ₹10,372-crore India AI mission, which was approved by the Cabinet in March this year. Under the India AI Mission, supercomputing capacity, comprising more than 10,000 GPUs, will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem. “With an objective to empanel service providers for making this possible, IndiaAI — an IBD under Digital India Corporation, MeitY [Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology] has issued a RFE (request for empanelment),” Meity, Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh said in a social media post.