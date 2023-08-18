August 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Chandrayaan-3 Lander slowed down to move it to lower orbit

A day after the lander module (LM) separated from the propulsion module (PM) , it successfully underwent a deboosting operation on August 18. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The space agency plans to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20, 2023. Meanwhile, ISRO also released two videos of the moon captured by Chandrayaan-3.

Supreme Court to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea after two weeks

The Supreme Court on August 18 adjourned the hearing of Umar Khalid’s bail plea in a UAPA case linked to the February 2020 riots in the National Capital. A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi said that the bail plea will have to be heard on a non-miscellaneous day and ordered it to be listed after 2 weeks. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of Khalid agreed to the suggestion and accordingly, the matter was posted after 2 weeks.

Three killed in Manipur’s Ukhrul, first such attack in a kuki village in a Naga area

In a fresh incident of violence, three village volunteers were killed by unidentified armed miscreants at Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, a Naga dominated area, police said on August 18. Days ago, an Assam Rifles unit posted near the village was withdrawn and there were no other security forces present in the area. This is the first attack of its kind in the Naga majority district since ethnic violence erupted. There are 14 Kuki villages nestled in the district.

S. Ve Shekher case | Supreme Court makes it clear that persons who forward abusive social media posts cannot shirk liability

The Supreme Court made it clear to actor and former MLA S. Ve Shekher on August 18 that a person who mechanically forwards abusive or derogatory social media posts without actually reading or thinking them through is liable to face the consequences, which may extend to criminal action. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and P.K. Mishra did not seem very impressed when Mr. Shekher, who is accused of sharing a vulgar post about women journalists, said he had applied eye drops and his fingers accidentally touched the ‘send’ button.

Develop every village, tehsil, district to make India developed by 2047: PM Modi at BJP’s ‘panchayat parishad’ meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 18 urged BJP’s ‘Zila Panchayat’ members to work to make various development initiatives a mass movement, asserting that “lamp of development has to be lit up in every village, tehsil and district to make India a developed country” by 2047. Addressing virtually a “Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad” of local body members drawn from several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he said ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ is not merely a slogan for the BJP and they should live it every moment.

12% of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs billionaires; highest percentage from A.P., Telangana: ADR

About 12% of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha are billionaires with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having the highest percentage of such parliamentarians, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed and updated the criminal, financial and other background details of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs. The total assets of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) analysed from Telangana is ₹5,596 crore, that of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh is ₹3,823 crore, and 30 MPs analysed from Uttar Pradesh have total assets worth ₹1,941 crore.

Journalist shot dead by four people in Bihar

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that Opposition parties were making false claims of the law and order in the State, a journalist in Araria district was shot dead by four people. Dainik Jagran reporter Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot in his chest at Raniganj block. One arrest has been made and the hunt is on to nab the other three. Around 5.30 a.m. on August 18, four people knocked on the door of Mr. Yadav’s home and opened fire as soon as he answered the door. He was rushed to Raniganj Referral Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 18 announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said. Mr. Baghel on August 17 spoke to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over phone and took stock of the situation in the northern State and assured to extend support to deal with it, he said.

Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in cipher case, says report

In yet another blow to Imran Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for making the content of a confidential diplomatic cable from the country’s embassy in the US public, it emerged on August 18. Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month.

Ukrainian drone damages building in central Moscow, Russia says

A Ukrainian drone hit a building in central Moscow on August 18, disrupting air traffic after triggering a blast that was heard across the business district of the Russian capital, Russian officials said. A video published by Russian media outlets showed thick smoke rising next to skyscrapers in the capital. The Russian Defence Ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties after air defences destroyed a drone which then fell on a non-residential building of Moscow’s Expo Center complex in the early hours of Friday.

China confirms Xi will attend BRICS summit in South Africa followed by state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend next week’s summit of the BRICS nations in Johannesburg, to be followed by a state visit to South Africa, the Foreign Ministry said on August 18. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also said in a statement that during his August 21-24 visit to South Africa, Mr. Xi will co-chair the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

West African militaries meet to finalise possible Niger intervention

West African army chiefs were due to hold a second and final day of talks on August 18 in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they have been hashing out the details of a possible military intervention in Niger if diplomacy fails to reverse a military coup. Military officers deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and have defied calls from the United Nations, the West African bloc ECOWAS and others to reinstate him, prompting regional powers to order a standby force to be assembled.

COVID-19 still a global health threat, new variant under scanner: WHO chief

Director-General of WHO Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on August 18 said though COVID-19 is no longer a health emergency for the world, it is still a ‘global health threat’ and a new variant of coronavirus is already under the scanner. The chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting at Mahatma Mandir Convention centre in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar.

Indian clinches mixed team air pistol gold at World Championship

Shooters Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal brought cheers to the India camp, clinching the 10m air pistol mixed team gold by defeating Turkey in the final of the ISSF World Championship here on August 18. The Indian duo defeated the Turkish pair of Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-10 in the gold-medal match to take the country’s medals tally to two. India are currently placed second on the medals table with a gold and a bronze medal, while China is leading the tally with five gold and two bronze medals.