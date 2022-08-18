A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Boat with weapons found off Maharashtra’s Raigad

A Coast Guard official said there is no security threat. “It is a UK registered yacht which was sailing from Oman to Europe. It had given a distress call and people onboard were rescued by ships in the vicinity of Muscat on June 26,” the official said. The yacht also carried some small arms of the AK series, he said. The arms vendor has been contacted and the serial numbers of the weapons found onboard match with the ones missing from the vendor’s inventory, the official said.

I&B Ministry blocks seven Indian and one Pakistani YouTube news channels for ‘spreading misinformation’

The blocked channels had over 114 crore views and 85.73 lakh subscribers. ”Fake anti-India content was being monetised by the blocked channels on YouTube,” said an official, adding that a Facebook account and two posts on the social media platform have also been blocked.

Cache of arms dropped from drone on Jammu border seized

The arms were seized on the basis of information provided by a jailed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, who perished during an encounter at the site where the consignment was found, officials said.

Ascertain who decided to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats, take strict action: Sisodia to Amit Shah

“We did not take any decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats. The Centre also says it didn’t. Then who did it?” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked and demanded strict action against those behind the decision. Mr. Sisodia said he has also urged the Home Minister to make clear the Centre’s stand on the issue of shifting of Rohingya Muslims.

Revamped CoWIN platform incorporating UIP to be launched in September

Once the UIP is included on the platform, the entire vaccination system including records will get digitised, easing the tracking of beneficiaries, officials said. Vaccination records under UIP are being maintained manually as of now.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain two separate pleas seeking directions to the government to frame guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution and to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases. A bench of Justices U.U. Lalit and S.R. Bhat said the issue involves lawmaking and will create a lot of complications.

Delhi High Court orders FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

The woman had, on June 21, 2018, filed her complaint case alleging rape by BJP leader leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, following which the trial court had called for an Action Taken Report (ATR). The Delhi police, in its report, however, concluded that as per the inquiry, the allegations raised by the woman were not found to be substantiated.

NC president calls for all-party meet on Aug 22 to discuss non-local voter issue in Jammu and Kashmir

“With regard to CEO’s announcement stating that non-locals will be added as voters in J&K, Dr Farooq Abdullah has convened an APM (all-party meeting) on August 22 at his residence,” NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said. Mr. Dar said Abdullah has spoken to the mainstream political parties in the Union Territory and invited them to join the meeting.

Palaniswami brushes aside Panneerselvam’s appeal for unity

Questioning O. Panneerselvam’s call for “unity”, Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged it was Mr. Panneerselvam who “led” a mob which ransacked the headquarters of the party on the day of the general council meeting. Besides, he did not “want to declare him” [Mr Palaniswami] initially the candidate for the post of Chief Minister during the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections. and this was a reason for the party’s “narrow defeat” to the DMK in the polls.

Meanwhile, Mr. Palaniswami also chose to prefer an appeal against an order passed by a single judge of the Madras High Court on Wednesday declaring as void a July 11 general council meet in which he got elected as interim general secretary. The Supreme Court, on the day, issued notice in an appeal filed by Mr. Panneerselvam against a Madras High Court order which entitled Mr. Palaniswami to take over possession of the party headquarters in Chennai. The Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana however did not grant an interim stay of the High Court order.

U.S. to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island holds military drills

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government criticized the planned talks as a violation of its stance that Taiwan has no right to foreign relations. It warned Washington not to encourage the island to try to make its de facto independence permanent, a step Beijing says would lead to war.

Salman Rushdie’s attacker says he acted alone

Hadi Matar, of Fairview in New Jersey, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault after he stabbed Rushdie, 75, onstage at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state. Matar did not respond on whether he was inspired by Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who had issued a fatwa calling for Mr. Rushdie’s death in 1989 after “ The Satanic Verses” was published. He also said that he had only “read like two pages” of Rushdie’s controversial novel and denied being in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and alluded to acting completely alone.

Kabul mosque blast | Death toll now 21: police

A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33 others, eyewitnesses and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

Markets settle marginally higher on fag-end buying

After a largely choppy session, the 30-share BSE index ended 37.87 points or 0.06% higher at 60,298 after starting the trade on a weak note. During the day, it hit a high of 60,341.41 and a low of 59,946.44. This is the benchmark’s fifth straight session of gains. The broader NSE Nifty gained 12.25 points or 0.07% to settle at 17,956.50.

Rupee falls 19 paise to close at ₹79.64 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at ₹79.60 and moved in a range of ₹79.60 to ₹79.71 during the day. It finally ended at ₹79.64 against the greenback, down 19 paise over its previous close.

SpiceJet, Credit Suisse AG tell Supreme Court they resolved financial dispute

Low cost airline SpiceJet and Swiss firm Credit Suisse AG on August 18 told the Supreme Court they have resolved their financial dispute. The apex court then permitted SpiceJet to withdraw its appeal against a Madras High Court verdict ordering that the airline be wound up on account of alleged non-payment of dues to Credit Suisse AG.

Supreme Court orders status quo on Delhi HC’s direction to handover Indian Olympic Association affairs to CoA

The apex court’s order on Thursday came on an urgent mentioning made by the Centre and the IOA that the Delhi High Court’s decision to appoint a CoA ran the risk of India being banned from participating in international events, including the Olympics.