Top news of the day: Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights, Supreme Court says PM-CARES contribution need not be credited to NDRF, and more

Dream11, a fantasy sports application, has bagged the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition for ₹222 crore. Brijesh Patel, the IPL chairman, confirmed to The Hindu that Dream11 was finalised after “evaluating the three bids that were submitted during the prescribed window earlier today”. The other two bidders were e-learning platforms Unacademy (₹170 crore) and Byju’s (₹201 crore).

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that funds received into the PM-CARES Fund need not be credited to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan said “PM-CARES is entirely different from NDRF”.

A total of 3,09,41,264 tests for detection of COVID-19 have so far been conducted in India with record 8,99,864 tests done in a single day, even though the positivity rate remained low at 8.81% compared to the weekly national average of 8.84%, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Congress on Tuesday made an official complaint to Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the social media company's ‘bias’ and asked for a “thorough and impartial investigation and inquiry into the Facebook India operations and practices”.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that government jobs in the State would now be reserved for its youth only. Describing it as an “important decision”, Mr. Chouhan said in a video message,”We are making the required legal provisions for it. Resources of Madhya Pradesh for the children of Madhya Pradesh.”

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this year’s Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award — the country’s highest sporting honour.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday. He was brought to the hospital about 2 a.m. A statement released by the AIIMS noted that Mr. Shah has been admitted for post COVID care since he has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the past 2-3 days.

The daily new cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a declining trend from August 13, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, but warned against any laxity, underlining that five days are a short span in the context of a pandemic.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of K.K. Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son’s death, officials said.They said K.K. Singh (74), was questioned and his statement was recorded by the central probe agency on Monday here.

India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.