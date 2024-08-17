26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana is extraditable to India, confirms U.S. Court of Appeals

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is sought by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, a U.S. court in California has ruled that he is extraditable to India under the extradition treaty between the two countries. Rana, currently lodged in a jail in Los Angeles, faces charges for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attack and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the terror incident.

Panel to be formed to suggest measures for ensuring healthcare professionals’ safety: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has said a committee will be formed to suggest all possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. The Ministry has further requested the doctors agitating across the country over the alleged rape and killing of a resident doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising number of dengue and malaria cases.

Doctor rape and murder case: Nationwide protests carried out by IMA

Doctors across the country, irrespective of the sector and place of work, withdrew services from 6 a.m. on Saturday (August 17, 2024) and will continue till 6 a.m. on Sunday (August 18, 2024). Doctors held protests in several parts of the country.

Mamata Banerjee failed to handle situation, should resign: Mother of ‘Nirbhaya’

Amid nationwide protests, the mother of ‘Nirbhaya’, the victim of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she had “failed” to handle the situation. “Instead of using her power to act against the culprits, the Chief Minister is trying to divert people’s attention by holding protests,” she said.

Former R.G. Kar Hospital principal appears before CBI for second day

Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former R.G. Kar Hospital principal, appeared before the CBI for questioning for the second consecutive day. “During his first round of questioning, the former principal was asked about his first reaction after getting the news of the doctor’s death whom he instructed to inform the family and how and who contacted the police,” the officials said.

Property of prime accused in Bihar Dalit girl’s murder attached

The Bihar Police attached the property of the main accused in the murder of a Dalit minor girl whose body was recently dumped into a pond after abduction and suspected rape. According to Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, a warrant had been secured from the court against Sanjay Rai, whom family members of the deceased have accused of picking up the girl from their house earlier this week.

After Karnataka Governor sanctions prosecution of Siddaramaiah, CM calls it ‘unconstitutional and against law’ and rules out resignation

Hours after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned his prosecution in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the decision as ‘unconstitutional and against the law. Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had not committed any mistake to warrant his resignation. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he is not aware of the reasons behind Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanctioning prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

‘SEBI chairperson must resign’: Jairam Ramesh says while reiterating Congress demand for JPC probe

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh called for the resignation of the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who has been accused of irregularities by Hindenburg Research, and reiterated his party’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation “into the Adani Mega Scam.” He said, “SEBI Chairperson’s conflict of interest have already made a mockery of the Supreme Court-mandated SEBI investigations into the violations of securities laws by the Adani Group,”.

Udaipur school stabbing: Mobile internet suspended for 24 hours; schools to remain shut

Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed after a Class X student stabbed another boy at a government school, triggering communal violence in the city. Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt issued an order suspending mobile internet services for a period of 24 hours from 10 p.m. on Friday (August 16) in Udaipur City, Bedla, Badgaon, Bleecha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dheekli and Bhuwana area.

Global South Summit 2024: Terrorism, extremism, separatism remain serious threats, says PM Modi

During his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Voice of the Global South Summit has become a platform to discuss issues related to development. He further flagged concerns over the consequences of global uncertainties on developing countries, especially in areas of food and energy securities.

Interim government in Bangladesh committed to hold free and fair elections, says Mohammad Yunus

The caretaker government in Bangladesh is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment in which “free, fair and participatory elections” can be held, its head Mohammad Yunus assured the international community while addressing the third Voice of Global South Summit which was hosted by India in a virtual format.

Mpox outbreak, first neglected in Africa, could now turn into the next global pandemic

Mpox was discovered in 1958 (in captive monkeys, hence the original misnomer “monkeypox”) and the first human case was identified in 1970. Then for decades, it was largely neglected by the scientific and public health communities, regarded as an uncommon infection in remote rural areas in tropical Africa without relevance for the rest of the world. The outbreak in Africa is yet another example of how infectious diseases are perceived to be “someone else’s problem”, and affecting mainly poor, developing countries, may suddenly pose unexpected global threats. Meanwhile in India, a detailed review of developments related to monkeypox, and preparedness for it, was taken up by the Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in a meeting with senior officials.

Thailand ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra gets royal pardon

Thailand’s billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra received a royal pardon shortening his parole by two weeks, his lawyer said, a day after his daughter was elected premier by parliament. After a dramatic return last August from self-exile to avoid jail time in the wake of his overthrow in a 2006 military coup, Mr. Thaksin served six months in hospital detention, due to health reasons, before being released on parole in February.

How Russia looked the wrong way as Ukraine invaded

The idea that Ukraine could turn the tables on Russia and burst onto the territory of its much bigger neighbour seemed unthinkable to most observers before last week. The shock operation has raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s surveillance, as well as the calibre of its border fortifications and the forces guarding them.

Vinesh Phogat returns to India to a champion’s welcome

Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with her. Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics.

Back to training, Neeraj Chopra eyes Diamond League to end season

Neeraj Chopra is back to training at his base in Magglingen, Switzerland with coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha and is hopeful of participating in the next three Diamond League events including the Finals in Brussels.

