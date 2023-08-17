August 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, 39 for M.P. elections

The BJP on August 17 released its first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, including five women each in both States, for the upcoming Assembly polls which are yet to be announced. The names were decided at the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting on August 16 which was chaired by party chief J.P. Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

Chandrayaan-3 moon lander separates from propulsion module

After 34 days on board the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, the propulsion module and the lander module parted ways on August 17 and have now embarked on their respective journeys. ISRO said that the lander module has successfully separated from the propulsion module. According to ISRO, “The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.”

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Parliamentary exercise was a colourable exercise of power, says counsel

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Thursday argued in the Supreme Court that the abrogation of Article 370 is a colourable exercise of powers since the BJP government in its 2019 manifesto had proposed the repeal of Article 370. Mr. Dave also argued that Article 370 had ‘achieved its life’ and could therefore not be abrogated after the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly in 1957. Countering such a contention, Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud said that the argument that the power to abrogate Article 370 ended with the Constituent Assembly’s dissolution is belied by constitutional practice since several constitutional orders were issued after 1957. During the proceedings, the Chief Justice also asked if the court was being invited to judicially review the wisdom underlying the decision to abrogate Article 370 while underscoring that judicial review must be confined to a constitutional violation only.

Have engaged best lawyers in SC to challenge Article 370 revocation: Omar Abdullah

The National Conference has engaged the best lawyers in the Supreme Court to challenge the revocation of Article 370, said party leader Omar Abdullah on August 17 and expressed hope the judges will be convinced by their arguments. “We are fighting and we are there with a hope for justice. We have not left any stone unturned, we engaged the best lawyers and their performance was appreciated by all. The hearings are on and we hope the judges will be convinced by our arguments. It will go on and we are waiting,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Himachal Pradesh rains | Another body recovered from temple collapse site in Shimla, death toll climbs to 72

With the recovery of one more body from the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple in Summer Hill area in Shimla, the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 72, officials said on August 17. The temple was crowded with devotees on August 14, when the landslide struck. Eight persons are still feared buried in the debris. Heavy rains have lashed the hill State since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts, including Shimla.

Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from flood-hit villages in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Army and NDRF teams on August 17 rescued nearly 300 people from marooned villages in Punjab’s Kapurthala district. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh said six teams of the NDRF and Army pressed six boats to rescue the people caught in the floods and all those evacuated have been shifted to relief camps. As many as 22 villages have been affected by floods in the Beas river due to release of excess water from Bhakra Dam, he said while expressing hope that the situation would improve by Friday.

Nuh clashes | Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on August 17, police said. Mr. Bajrangi was produced in a Nuh court on August 17 from where he was sent to judicial custody in Neemka jail of Faridabad district, a senior police officer said.

BJP busy campaigning while Manipur burns: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 17 lashed out at the BJP, alleging the party is busy campaigning in other States while “Manipur is burning”. Addressing Mahila Congress members and workers at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Mr. Kharge said the women leaders of the party will work hard and oust the BJP Government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can’t the Prime Minister visit? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other States,” Mr. Kharge alleged.

Coast Guard carries out successful mid-sea medical evacuation of Chinese national off Mumbai

The Indian Coast Guard on August 17 said it successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea. The rescue operation was carried out on the intervening night of August 16 and 17 amidst challenging weather conditions. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew, named Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel suffered a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention.

Train firing | RPF constable who killed senior, three passengers dismissed from service

RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service, an official said on August 17. The order to sack Chaudhary was issued on August 14 by Railway Protection Force (RPF) Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, the official said. As per the official, Chaudhary was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents in the past.

Pakistan arrests 129 Muslims after mob attacks on churches and homes of minority Christians

Police in eastern Pakistan arrested 129 Muslims overnight after a Muslim mob angered over an alleged desecration of the Quran attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon soldiers to restore order, officials said on August 17. The Christians living in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places as the mob rampaged on August 16, and there were no casualties from what was one of the country’s most destructive attacks against Christians. They slowly returned home to see the destruction on the day. At least one church was burned, four were damaged and two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged.

China assures Sri Lanka of its help in addressing debt challenges before IMF’s first review

Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor, China, has assured the island nation its help in effectively addressing the debt challenges as it has to finalise the external and domestic debt restructuring of a whopping $41 billion by September before the IMF’s first review. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to conduct its first review of the $2.9 billion bailout granted to Sri Lanka in March this year from September 11-19.

Iran’s foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia on first trip in years

Iran’s foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran’s top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation. The visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian comes as both Saudi Arabia and Iran try to ease tensions between their nations, which long have viewed each other as archrivals for influence across the wider Middle East. Challenges remain, however, particularly over Iran’s advancing nuclear program, the Saudi-led war in Yemen and security across region’s waterways.

New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns

New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of U.S. cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video sharing app. TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced growing calls from U.S. lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence. TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks,” the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

Schools reopening, traffic moving again in signs of recovery from Maui fires that killed 110

Public schools on Maui started the process of reopening and traffic resumed on a major road in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed at least 110 people, while the head of the island’s emergency agency said he had “no regret” that sirens weren’t sounded to warn people about the encroaching flames. At least three schools untouched by flames in Lahaina, where entire neighbourhoods were reduced to ash, were still being assessed after sustaining wind damage, Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events

The world’s top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials. The decision by Switzerland-based federation FIDE was published on Monday and has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights. FIDE said it and its member federations increasingly have received recognition requests from players who identify as transgender, and that the participation of transgender women would depend on an analysis of individual cases that could take up to two years.