“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” the Home Ministry said. Picture shows the Rohingya settlement colony near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

BJP Parliamentary Board | Nadda drops Gadkari, brings in Yediyurappa in major organisational rejig

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gadkari’s exclusion is particularly significant as he is a former president of the party, and the other two former presidents — Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh continue to be members. The exclusion of Mr. Gadkari follows after another former president, L.K. Advani was dropped from the Board.

No direction to provide flats to Rohingya in Delhi, says Union Home Ministry

Hours after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Rohingya refugees would be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied it. “With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs [MHA] has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi,” the MHA tweeted from its official handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, China troops to take part in Russia war games

The Vostok (East) 2022 exercises, the first major such exercises to be hosted by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February, will take place from August 30 to September 5 in 13 training grounds in Russia’s Eastern Military District, the Russian Defence Ministry said last month. China’s Defence Ministry, in a statement, confirmed it will send troops to participate in the exercise, adding that “India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia, and other countries will also participate”.

Voters prefer to earn a dignified earning over freebies: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said there have been instances of parties losing elections in spite of their promises of freebies. The court was hearing a petition to curb the practice of offering or distributing “irrational freebies” at the cost of public money, especially in debt-ridden States during the run-up to elections.

Supreme Court allows Varavara Rao to approach trial court seeking to travel for cataract surgery

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for activist P. Varavara Rao, submitted that the petitioner is 82 years of age and has been advised of cataract surgery. He submitted that Mr. Rao hails from Telangana and was a resident of Hyderabad. Mr. Grover said that because Mr. Rao has his roots in Hyderabad, he would like to get operated there. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the NIA, opposed his plea and said earlier when three months were given, he did not go for the surgery.

Bilkis Bano case | Rahul Gandhi says country can see difference between PM Modi’s words and deeds

“Those who raped a five-month pregnant woman and killed her three-year-old daughter were released during ‘ Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. What message is being given to the women of the country by those who peddle lies about ‘Nari Shakti’? “Prime Minister ji, the entire country is seeing the difference between your words and deeds,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

ED officials visit Kolkata jail to quiz arrested ex-Bengal Minister

In the fresh round of questioning, former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee will be grilled on the basis of the interrogation of Arpita Mukherjee, his close associate who was also arrested by the ED as part of the investigation, an official said.

India supplies nearly 60% of vaccines used worldwide: Nirmala Sitharaman

Launching the book India’s Vaccine Growth Story by Sajjan Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary, Expenditure Department, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is in the country’s DNA to be able to contribute to world vaccination. India today is double dosing every citizen and produced COVID-19 vaccines even during the lockdown period and it is not easy to produce and execute COVID vaccination at that scale, she added.

India home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM 2.5 pollution: Study

The report published by the U. S.-based research organisation Health Effects Institute (HEI) also shows that Delhi has the highest average level of fine PM 2.5 among the world’s most populated cities. The analysis used data from 2010 to 2019 and focussed on two of the most harmful pollutants; fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Setback for EPS as Madras HC orders status quo ante as on June 23 with respect to AIADMK leadership

Justice G Jayachandran ordered restoration of O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as the coordinator and joint cordinator (co-coordinator) of the party and ordered conduct of a fresh general council meet to take further decisions with respect to the leadership of the party. The orders were passed on Mr. Panneerselvam’s plea against the July 11 meet.

New Bihar Law Minister wanted in a kidnapping case; no information, says CM Nitish Kumar

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Kartikeya Singh alias Master Saheb took oath as new Law Minister in the Mahagathbandhan’ Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, controversy erupted on August 17 as an arrest warrant was issued against him in an old kidnapping case. However, Mr. Kartikeya Singh’s lawyer Madhusudan Sharma, later told mediapersons that the police had absolved Mr. Singh from the case. When asked about the arrest warrant about the Law Minister, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quipped: “I have no such information.”

India has never been defensive about stand on buying Russian oil: S. Jaishankar in Thailand

The United States and other nations in the world may not appreciate India buying Russian oil, but they have accepted it as New Delhi has not been defensive about its stand but made them realise the obligation the government has to its people amidst “unreasonably high” oil and gas prices, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said.

‘India is buying Ukrainian blood by purchasing Russian crude oil’: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine expected “more practical support” from India as it fights Russia’s military, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Addressing a press conference virtually, Mr. Kuleba argued that Ukraine has been a reliable partner of India but by purchasing crude oil from Russia, India is in effect buying Ukrainian blood. The strong remarks indicate a hardening of Ukrainian position as India continues to purchase Russia’s Ural crude to stabilise energy supply for its economy.

Taiwan, China hold opposing military drills amid tensions

The exercises on Wednesday off the southeastern county of Hualien follow days of Chinese missile firings and incursions into Taiwan’s sea and airspace by ships and planes from the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party. “We strongly condemn Communist China’s continuous military provocations around Taiwan’s sea and air that undermine regional peace,” Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters at Hualien Air Force Base.

DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol amid rise in cases

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it will be conducting “random checks” in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not. Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, it mentioned.

Sensex settles above 60,000 mark; logs 4th day of gains

The 30-share BSE index jumped 417.92 points or 0.70% to settle at 60,260.13. During the day, it climbed 481.04 points to 60,323.25. The broader NSE Nifty went higher by 119 points or 0.67% to close at 17,944.25.

Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 79.45 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 79.32 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.26 and a low of 79.48. It finally ended at 79.45 against the American currency, registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close of 79.74.

CCPA fines Flipkart ₹1 lakh for allowing sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said.

ICC Men’s FTP 2023-27 | India to play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs, 61 T20Is; more time for IPL

The Indian Premier League will get more space over the next four years. The independently run IPL, which is the world’s biggest and richest Twenty20 league, gets an extended window in April and May every year in the new FTP cycle with little international cricket scheduled during this period.

Chandrakant Pandit appointed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach

The 60-year-old Chandrakant Pandit, a former India wicketkeeper-batter, is the first Indian to become the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

FIFA bans India | Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps to host U-17 Women’s World Cup

The FIFA ban has thrown a cloud of uncertainty over the prospect of India hosting the World Cup this year. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has already twice met with FIFA officials in a bid to resolve the issue. Mr. Mehta said given the “active discussions” being held, the hearing could be postponed to August 22. He said the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is also playing a constructive role in the talks with FIFA.