Top news of the day: India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans; SC issues pre-admission notice to Centre on please seeking independent probe on Pegasus case, and more

A large number of fighters belonging to the Islamic State (IS), Jaish e-Mohammed(JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have entered Afghan capital Kabul in the last few days, sources on the ground have informed. The Taliban leadership is aware of the presence of these foreign terrorists, who entered the city carrying the Taliban flag. It is understood that the groups are operating in different parts of the Kabul city and are not under the control of the Taliban.

India on August 17 announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued pre-admission notice to the Central government on petitions seeking an independent inquiry into the allegations that the government used Israeli-based Pegasus spyware to snoop on citizens.

“You are all winners and role models,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told India’s top para athletes, who are set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. Mr. Modi virtually interacted with 10 athletes, including 2016 Rio edition gold winners Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu, and urged them to compete without pressure.

Several Shia mourners were detained in capital Srinagar on Tuesday, as the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to disallow processions on the occasion of Muharram at commercial hub Lal Chowk.

During the latest monsoon session, 15 Bills were introduced and passed by Parliament in the same session, with a minimal amount of time spent on debating them. The Lok Sabha (LS) did not send any of the Bills to a select committee for further scrutiny, which has not been witnessed in any of the past 22 sessions. The latest LS session also recorded a very high number of disruptions. Over 74 hours were lost due to interruptions, the third-highest for any session since 2014.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seems to have stirred up a hornet's nest with his tweet about the potential Malayali presence among the rank and file of Taliban inviting the wrath of social media users.

Google and Facebook have joined hands to build a 12,000-kilometre long subsea cable, aimed at expanding connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region. The undersea cable will connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, and is expected to be completed in 2024, the companies announced in separate statements.

The Union government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it was “not advisable” to form a Central security force to protect the judiciary and court complexes. The government said security of courts was “better left to the States”.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage in Dubai on October 24, the International Cricket Council said on August 17.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday took on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for tweeting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi and said such issues should not be politicised for petty political interests.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan. The Taliban on Sunday, Augut 15, 2021, seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.