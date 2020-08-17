Top news of the day: Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies aged 90, SC to examine when corruption allegations against judiciary can be made public, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to launch a detailed examination into the circumstances under which a person can make public allegations of corruption against the judiciary. A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra also decided to hear arguments on laying down a procedure to be adopted if such statements of corruption are made in public against sitting as well as retired judges.

Violence erupted in Visva Bharati on Monday as locals protesting against the construction of a boundary wall on Poush Mela grounds ransacked the campus.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on August 17 after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad said. He was 50.

The water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SAC-Dowleswaram) is inching close to the danger mark with the discharge of nearly 19 lakh cusecs of the flood water here. By Monday afternoon, the level of 17.50 feet was recorded at the SAC with the discharge of 18.93 lakh cusecs of flood water into the sea through its branches – Gowthami and Vasista.

Several legal and civil society luminaries have issued a statement against the judgment against Prashant Bhushan in a contempt of court matter. Here is the full text of the statement and full list of signatories.

Indian and Nepalese diplomats on Monday met in Kathmandu and reviewed the status of a number of ongoing bilateral projects. This is the first diplomat-level meeting between the two sides in the current year that saw the Kalapani territorial dispute. The talks marked the Eighth Meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition by students to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) citing COVID-19 after recording the exam authorities assurance that all necessary precautions would be taken to keep safe the candidates who run into lakhs.

The public policy director of Facebook India on Monday registered a police complaint in South Delhi after she allegedly received threats and offensive messages on social media. The complainant, Ankhi Das, has filed the complaint with the Chittaranjan Park police station and also marked the complaint to senior police officers.