Three-phase J&K elections from September 18; Haryana polls on October 1

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly a decade in three phases from September 18, setting the stage for the people of the union territory to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019. The Election Commission also announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and results for both the polls will be declared on October 4. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference in the presence of Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Congress, CPI (M) welcome announcement of assembly polls in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress and CPI (M) on Friday (August 16, 2024) welcomed the announcement of the Assembly polls and said people were eagerly waiting for the restoration of democracy in the Union Territory. “Better late than never,” Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president Ravinder Sharma said reacting to the announcement. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed the announcement of Assembly election and said it was better late than never.

J&K government reshuffles 198 officers in 12 hours; NC seeks Election Commission intervention

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration’s unprecedented reshuffle of at least 198 upper and middle-rung officers in 12 hours in the civil administration and police department on Friday raised many eyebrows, especially from the National Conference (NC). This came a day after senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed as Special DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He will assume the role of the force’s chief following the retirement of R.R. Swain on September 30.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata Banerjee leads rally to demand justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 16, 2024) led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital on August 9, 2024. Trinamool activists, who accompanied Ms. Banerjee, shouted slogans seeking capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the Chief Minister has already made. Meanwhile, parents of the doctor have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of R.G. Kar hospital were involved in the crime, an officer said.

File FIR within six hours of incident of violence against health worker, says Union Health Ministry

Amid widespread protests over the Kolkata doctor rape and murder, the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 16, 2024) said the heads of institutions will be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

ISRO successfully launches EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched the EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite onboard the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The SSLV-D3 in its third and final development flight lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 9.17 a.m.

In a call to PM Modi, Yunus assures safety, protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16, 2024), assuring the protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all other minorities in his country. PM Modi said in a post on X that he reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Presidential polls: Ranil Wickremesinghe secures backing of more than 30 parties

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the front-runner in the Presidential poll scheduled for next month, was on Friday (August 16, 2024) endorsed by a grand coalition of more than 30 political parties and groups. This comes after Mr. Wickremesinghe (75) announced himself as the independent candidate on Thursday (August 15, 2024) by handing over nominations to contest the September 21 Presidential election.

Pakistan reports three mpox cases, health authorities say

Pakistan has detected three patients with the mpox virus, the health department in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province said on Friday (August 16, 2024). The viral infection was detected in the patients on their arrival from the United Arab Emirates, the department said. The World Health Organisation has declared a recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified.

Families of hostages in Gaza hope ceasefire talks will end their nightmare

Some families of hostages held in Gaza believe the latest round of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last best chance to set their loved ones free after more than 300 days of captivity. Their hope that the latest talks could result in a breakthrough is tinged by 10 months of disappointment — and the growing fear of a wider Mideast war as Israel faces rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon.

SEBI chief Madhabi Buch earned revenue in potential rules violation, documents show

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, continued to earn revenue from a consultancy firm during her seven-year tenure, potentially breaching rules for regulatory officials, according to public documents reviewed by Reuters. Ms. Buch’s holdings in Agora Advisory Private Limited, flagged by Hindenburg Research, potentially violate a 2008 SEBI policy that prohibits officials from holding an office of profit or receiving salary or professional fees from other professional activities.

PM Modi shares a laugh with India’s Olympians: ‘who all cursed me for lack of ACs in Paris?’, he asks

Lakshya Sen revealed how his phone was taken away by strict coach Prakash Padukone, hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh talked about his team’s thrilling run while everyone shared a good laugh on the air conditioning woes in Paris when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a reception for the Indian contingent after its fairly decent Olympic campaign.

Horse riding, Bharatnatyam and skating on Manu Bhaker’s mind during break from shooting

Her shooting hand bruised by repeated pistol recoils during unrelenting training, Manu Bhaker will take a well-deserved three-month break. But it will be no vacation. The double Olympic medallist will continue her other routines including yoga and waking up at 6 am — which she hates. And oh yes. She also plans to catch up on her hobbies — horse riding, skating, Bharatnatyam and violin practice to name a few.

