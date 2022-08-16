Top news of the day: 31 Ministers take oath in Bihar Cabinet expansion; Chinese vessel reaches Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, and more

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and other Ministers during the oath-taking ceremony in Patna on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Cabinet expansion | 31 Ministers take oath; Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets health, roads

As many as 31 Ministers, including five from Muslim and three women legislators, took oath as Ministers of new ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand-alliance) government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Most of the JD(U) Ministers were retained in the Cabinet while leaders close to RJD leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were inducted into the Cabinet.

Kashmir Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J&K’s Shopian

Militants shot dead a civilian and injured another, both members of the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. According to the police, terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian.

Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 reaches Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

China’s satellite tracking vessel Yuan Wang 5 on August 16 arrived at Sri Lanka’s southern Hambantota Port, despite India and the U.S. voicing concern with Colombo over the “military” ship’s visit. Hours after the vessel reached the Sri Lankan port, China said the “marine scientific research” activities of the vessel were “consistent with international law” and did not impact “any other country’s security interests”.

Wholesale price inflation slips below 14% for the first time since February

Wholesale Price Inflation moderated to a five-month low of 13.93% in July from 15.18% in June, driven by a lower pace of price rise for primary products, food items, and manufactured products, even though fuel and power inflation resurged from 40.38% in June to 43.75% in July. This is the 16th month in a row that wholesale inflation has been over 10% in India. The Commerce and Industry Ministry also revised May’s inflation rate upward to a fresh high of 16.63% from the earlier estimated record inflation rate of 15.88%.

FIFA suspends India | Centre seeks urgent hearing in AIFF case, SC to hear on August 17

The Centre on Tuesday made an urgent request in the Supreme Court for an early hearing even as reports emerged that FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF), leaving the prospects of India hosting the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October bleak. “There has been some developments,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud, after checking with the court staff, said the AIFF case was anyway listed as the first item on the court’s board on August 17.

Prima facie talaq-e-hasan is ‘not so improper’ says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, prima facie observed that the Muslim personal law practice of talaq-e-hasan is “not so improper”. Talaq-e-hasan is a form of divorce by which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by pronouncing talaq once every month over a three-month period.

Why should service charge be recovered from consumers as additional levy, Delhi HC asks

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned why restaurants should recover service charges from consumers as an “additional” and “separate levy.” A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked that a common man perceives service charge as a government levy and restaurants can increase their food prices to absorb this charge instead of recovering it in the form of an additional charge over and above the total bill.

Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by ₹2 per litre from August 17

Leading milk suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy will increase milk prices by ₹2 per litre with effect from August 17 on account of rising input costs. This is the second hike by Amul and Mother Dairy in nearly six months. At the beginning of March, both had increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre.

India tour of Zimbabwe | Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington Sundar

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on August 16 received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week. The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Women’s cricket FTP 2022-25 | Team India to play 2 Tests, 27 ODIs, 36 T20Is

The Indian women’s cricket team will play as many as 65 international games in the inaugural Future Tours Program (FTP) set by the ICC during the three-year-cycle between May, 2022 to April, 2025. The ICC on Tuesday announced the the structured calender that includes a total of 301 matches (seven Tests, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is) over a period of three years.

Kapil Dev wants ICC to ensure survival of ODI, Test formats

Former India captain Kapil Dev has called on cricket’s governing body (ICC) to take steps to protect the test and one-day international formats amid the global growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions. The proliferation of T20 leagues has further strained cricket’s already-bloated calendar, with new competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa set to begin early next year.

Clash along Assam-Arunachal border; AASU stages road blockade

A group of miscreants allegedly attacked a Village Defence Party in Assam’s Lakhimpur district injuring six persons in the area bordering Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The incident has sparked tension with local units of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staging a blockade on the road leading to Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria

The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal appears to have ended up in Syria — even as Damascus remains a close ally of Moscow, satellite images analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show. The arrival of the cargo ship Razoni in Syria comes after the government in Kyiv praised the ship’s initial departure from the port of Odesa as a sign that Ukraine could safely ship out its barley, corn, sunflower oil and wheat to a hungry world where global food prices have spiked in part due to the war.

Six ITBP personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Six security personnel died on Tuesday after a bus carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men met with an accident near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. The bus, which was carrying 39 ITBP troopers returning from Amarnath Yatra duty, fell in a river near the Chandanwari area of Pahalgam. The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room in Srinagar.

U.S., Pakistan discuss options for General Bajwa’s visit to America: Report

The U.S. and Pakistani officials are considering various options for Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Washington in late August or early September, according to a media report on August 16. “A date will soon be finalised,” the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a diplomatic source as saying. Gen. Bajwa is expected to retire in November.