Top news of the day: Countries evacuate their nationals as Taliban seizes Kabul; Govt. denies ‘all and any’ allegations of using Pegasus to snoop, and more

In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces. The Taliban militants entered Kabul on August 15 and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government.

A two-page ‘skimpy’ and “delightfully non-committal” affidavit filed by the government in the Supreme Court shortly before the hearing on Monday, denying “all and any” allegations of using Pegasus to snoop on journalists, activists, dissenters, Supreme Court officers, Ministers, parliamentarians and the Opposition, raised a clamour among the petitioners, who said the Centre, through the Union Home Secretary, should swear on oath before the apex court whether the government or any of its agencies had used Pegasus spyware or not.

Thousands packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. U.S. soldiers fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.

Inflation in wholesale prices stood at 11.16% in July, marginally lower than the 12.07% in June, with the pace of price rise moderating in primary articles, food as well as fuel and power, but gaining momentum in manufactured products.

India wants peace all over the world, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday over developments in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev has quit as the president of the All India Mahila Congress as well as the primary membership of the party. She joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of party general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP on August 16 did not put out any official statement on the Taliban take over of Afghanistan but two former general secretaries of the party cautioned that the development did not portend well for India and that the country should brace itself for terror attacks. Former BJP general secretary and current executive member of the RSS Ram Madhav tweeted that the Pakistani mentoring of Taliban would lead to severe security challenges in India.

August brings a new flavour for actor Tamannaah, as she hosts MasterChef Telugu, set to air on Gemini TV from the last week of this month. “Tamannaah is a fun and jovial person; she’s also a foodie, although healthy food is her priority. Television audiences will discover new facets of her personality,” shares director Sanjeev K Kumar of MasterChef shows in four south Indian languages.

The Delhi High Court has sought the Central government’s stand on a plea concerning the alleged cyber security breaches and data leaks on the online platforms of BigBasket, Domino’s, MobiKwik and Air India.

China’s government said on Monday it hoped the Taliban would ensure “a peaceful transition” in Afghanistan following its rapid takeover of the country. “The situation in Afghanistan has experienced major changes. We respect the will and choice of the Afghan people,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing.

Mohammed Shami scored the most important half-century of his career while Jasprit Bumrah showed tremendous application to take India to 286/8 at in their second innings as England’s chances of winning the second Test match dwindled by the lunch session.

Google on Monday commemorated the 117th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan with a striking doodle on its homepage.