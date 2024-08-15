In his 11th I-day speech, PM Modi flags ‘secular civil code’, women’s safety, exudes pragmatism on Bangladesh

In his 11th successive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a renewed push to the BJP’s ideological aim of a Uniform Civil Code, reframing the idea as a “secular civil code” enshrined in the Constitution and a way of ensuring equality before law for all. “The Supreme Court has repeatedly discussed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), in India. A large section of the country believes and its true, that in the civil code, what we have is a communal civil code. The need of the hour is a secular civil code only then will we be free of the discrimination on the basis of religion. It is our duty to fulfil the vision of our Constitution makers,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (August 15, 2024), said State governments should act on crimes against women with “utmost urgency” and called for instilling deterrence among perpetrators, his comments coming in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. “Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts,” PM Modi said, stressing the need for societal introspection and creating fear of consequences among perpetrators.

Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036. Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle. The International Olympic Committee is expected to decide the host only next year after holding its elections.

Allies of the NDA, the Janata Dal (U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have struck a cautious note after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of his government’s push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), albeit reframed as a “secular civil code”. Speaking to The Hindu, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha said that “unless there is a concrete proposal we cannot possibly comment on the issue”. Earlier, JD(U) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi had said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s submission before the Law Commission exploring the issue was the party’s stand on the UCC.

Police have so far detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where junior medics have been protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Around midnight of Thursday (August 15, 2024), a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

The Congress on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said that making Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi “sit in the fifth row” at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “pettiness” and lack of respect for democratic traditions. The Opposition party’s attack came after sources involved in organising of the event said all seating arrangements were done “as per the table of precedence”. They said it was decided this year that “Paris Olympics medal winners” would be honoured as special guests at the Independence Day celebrations. The party also took a strong objection to Jawaharlal Nehru’s name not finding mention among iconic personalities of the independence movement in President Droupadi Murmu’s address, alleging it is part of the continuing campaign to erase India’s first Prime Minister from history.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said Pakistan was pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir as it was frustrated by dwindling local recruitment and increasing faith of people in democracy, reflected in record turnouts during the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. In his Independence Day speech at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Mr. Sinha said that there has been a “remarkable decline in terrorism” in the past few years.

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 15, 2024) issued an orange alert for two districts of the State. The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the State, for the day. It said that due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and South Kerala coast, the State would receive heavy rainfall between August 15 to 19.

Amid targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said Hindus living there were being subjected to violence for no reason, and added that our country has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any injustice and atrocities. He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Mahal area here on the occasion of Independence Day.

As many as 39 presidential aspirants will contest a crucial poll in Sri Lanka on September 21, the Election Commission said on Thursday (August 15, 2024), after closing nominations. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who rose to the top office through a parliamentary vote during the island nation’s 2022 crisis, is seeking a mandate to take forward his government’s economic reform agenda.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has started an investigation against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during students’ mass movement against her government. A complaint was filed on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) with the investigation agency of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal against Ms. Hasina, Awami League general secretary and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and several other prominent figures within the party.

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases damaged at least two hangars and other areas, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Thursday (August 15, 2024) show. Images taken on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) by Planet Labs PBC analysed by the AP show that two hangars at Borisoglebsk Air Base had been struck, with a field of debris seen around both. It was not immediately clear what purpose the hangars served. There also appeared to be damage potentially done to two fighter aircraft at the base.

The Taliban have deliberately deprived 1.4 million Afghan girls of schooling through bans, a U.N. agency said on Thursday (August 15, 2024). Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female secondary and higher education. The Taliban, who took power in 2021, barred education for girls above sixth grade because they said it didn’t comply with their interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law. They didn’t stop it for boys and show no sign of taking the steps needed to reopen classrooms and campuses for girls and women.

Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said it will nominate its party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in a Parliament vote for the country’s new leader after former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed by a court order over an ethical violation. Ms. Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is seen as force behind Pheu Thai. He was the first Thai politician ever to win an overall majority of seats. The residual popularity of Mr. Thaksin is a factor in the support for Paetongtarn.