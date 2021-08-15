Top news of the day: Taliban enter Kabul, seek peaceful transfer of power; In I-Day speech, Narendra Modi says ‘make next 25 years a glorious one’, and more

Taliban enter Kabul, await 'peaceful transfer' of power
Helicopters buzzed overhead to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy, while smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents. Several other Western missions also prepared to get staff out.
We have contingency plans, say govt sources on evacuation of staff from Indian Embassy in Kabul
People familiar with the development said that the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at risk, and plans have already been finalised in case emergency evacuation is required.
I-Day speech | Modi says ‘make next 25 years a glorious one with new thresholds, aspirations and dreams’
“There comes a time in every nation’s life where it defines anew what development means for it... that moment for our country is now,” he says.
#Rehash: ₹100-lakh-crore infrastructure plan resurfaces in Independence Day speeches of 2019, 2020, 2021
This follows the Defence Minister’s announcement that 100 new co-educational Sainik Schools will be set up.
CJI Ramana laments lack of quality in law-making and Parliamentary debate
Speaking on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at the Supreme Court lawns, Chief Justice Ramana rued how the standards of law-making had fallen over the years.
Sonia hoists tricolour, reclaims centre stage
Amid efforts at Opposition unity, Congress chief seen as asserting leadership.
Will have to bow before China if dependence on it increases: Mohan Bhagwat
Speaking after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day, the RSS chief also said "swadeshi" means doing business on India’s terms.
Pegasus | Govindacharya asks Supreme Court to revive his 2019 petition
Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue K.N. Govindacharya has asked the Supreme Court to revive his 2019 petition seeking court-monitored investigation into the Pegasus spyware and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, NSO Group and others involved in the “illegal surveillance”.
Medallists at Tokyo Olympics add sheen to Independence Day celebrations
As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind: Neeraj Chopra.
Keep COVID-19 at bay, Uddhav Thackeray urges people on 75th Independence Day
Warns of re-imposition of lockdown in State if pandemic regulations are not followed and cases rise again.
12 killed in overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan
Attackers targeted the truck on August 14 evening as it shuttled an extended family from a wedding ceremony in a western Karachi neighbourhood.
Germany to see biggest surge in emissions since 1990
A report by an environmental think tank says that the country’s emissions will probably rise by the equivalent of 47 million tonnes of CO2.
Eng vs Ind second Test | India in deep trouble as in-form openers, Kohli depart
Like skipper Joe Root did for England, the onus was on Virat Kohli to score a big one and bring his team back into the game but he could not do so.