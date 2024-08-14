Tendencies that stoke discord on perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on August 14 emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies. In her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, Ms. Murmu highlighted the steady progress of political democracy in India, asserting that it reflects advancements towards social democracy. “The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected,” she said.

Rahul Navin appointed ED Director

Acting Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin was on August 14 appointed as the full-time director of the federal Anti-Money laundering agency. An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said the appointment of Mr. Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, has been made “for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

Army captain killed, civilian injured in J&K encounter with militants in Doda’s Assar area

An Army captain was killed and a civilian was injured in the ongoing encounter with militants in Assar forests area of Doda, in Jammu and Kashmir, on August 14. One militant is suspected to have been injured in the encounter. A rifle and ammunition were seized from the encounter site. The militants were engaged in a firefight on August 13 evening. Meanwhile, the search operation is continuing in the area.

CBI team reaches Kolkata, begins probe into doctor’s rape, murder case

A team of senior CBI officers, who reached Kolkata on August 14 morning, began its investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a State-run hospital in West Bengal, officials said. The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they said.

Parvathaneni Harish appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to U.N.

Seasoned diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was on August 14 appointed as India’s next ambassador to the United Nations in New York. Mr. Harish, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as India’s ambassador to Germany. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Kolkata doctor murder: Rahul Gandhi says attempt to save accused; questions hospital, local administration

Amid the uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 14 said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration. The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata, said the former Congress president, adding there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.

Arvind Kejriwal says CBI arrest was an ‘insurance’, Supreme Court refuses interim bail for now

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 14 argued in the Supreme Court that his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the excise policy case while he was on the “cusp of release” on money laundering charges was an “insurance arrest” designed to keep him behind bars. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan agreed to examine Mr. Kejriwal’s plea to quash the CBI, but refused to grant him interim bail for now.

BJP sweeps Panchayat polls in Tripura, wins 97% of seats

The ruling BJP swept the three-tier Panchayat polls in Tripura, winning 97% of seats, an official said on August 14. The BJP secured victory uncontested in 71% of the seats in Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads. The voting for the remaining 29% of seats was held on August 8 and the counting ended on August 13. “The party won 584 Gram Panchayats out of 606, 34 of 35 Panchayat Samities and eight out of eight Zilla Parishads,” the official said. The saffron party had won the both Lok Sabha seats in the Northeastern State in June.

Kerala on high alert as intense rain forecast across State

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 14 put 14 districts in the State on red/orange alert given the India Meteorological Department’s forecast that Kerala will likely receive widespread rains, including isolated heavy showers, in the next 72 hours. Mr. Vijayan said a cyclonic circulation above southern Sri Lanka and a low-pressure trough extending from Cape Comorin to Rayalaseema had catalysed the monsoon over Kerala.

Supreme Court refuses to restrict States’ power to tax mines only prospectively

The Supreme Court on August 14 declined pleas by the Centre and assessees to apply its July 25 majority judgment upholding the power of State Legislatures to tax mines and minerals rights only with prospective effect. A nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud declared that States could levy tax on mines and mineral rights from April 1, 2005. Demands of tax would not operate for transactions prior to this court-off date.

Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu Police from taking coercive steps against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Supreme Court on August 14 stayed the Tamil Nadu Police from taking any coercive measures against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in 16 FIRs registered against him in various districts of the State. Appearing before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, advocates Balaji Srinivasan Harsha Tripathi and K. Gowtham Kumar, for Mr. Shankar, said all the 16 FIRs pertain to an interview given by him to a YouTube channel.

Supreme Court rejects plea against NMC’s decision to not hold NEET-SS exam this year

The Supreme Court on August 14 dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year. A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra termed the NMC’s decision “fairly equitable” and refused to tinker with the exam calendar.

Demanding JPC probe into Adani issue again, Congress cites two examples to allege how government ‘helped’ the group

Stepping up its attack on the Narendra Modi government, the Congress on August 14 reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue by citing two examples to argue how the government is helping the Adani group. Taking to social media platform, X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a Power Ministry memorandum of August 12, amending the Guidelines of Import/Export of Electricity (Cross Border), 2018, that will help an Adani group company. The company, which generates electricity from Jharkhand and was supplying power to Bangladesh, is now being permitted to sell power in India itself, Mr. Ramesh alleged.

Second Russian border region declares emergency as Ukrainian forces press their incursion

Russia’s Belgorod border region declared an emergency on August 14 under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week. Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov described the situation there as “extremely difficult and tense” as the attacks destroyed homes and caused civilian casualties, unnerving local people.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha removed from office by court order over ethics violation

A court in Thailand on August 14 removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office over an ethical violation, further shaking up Thai politics after the court-ordered dissolution of the main Opposition party a week ago. The case for which the Constitutional Court judged Mr. Srettha involved his appointment of a Cabinet member who had been imprisoned over an alleged attempt to bribe a court official.

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk named in Algerian Olympic gold-medalist Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying lawsuit

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, recently crowned Olympic gold medalist, has filed a criminal complaint in France accusing high-profile figures, including J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk, of aggravated cyber harassment, in new reports from Variety. The lawsuit, lodged with the Paris public prosecutor’s anti-online hatred centre, also includes former U.S. President Donald Trump in its scope of investigation. The complaint centers on a barrage of online abuse Khelif faced following her victory in the women’s 66 kg boxing competition at the 2024 Olympics. Despite clear support from the International Olympic Committee regarding her eligibility, Khelif was subjected to intense scrutiny and derogatory comments, largely driven by misinformation about her gender.

Mpox vaccines likely months away even as Africa CDC declares public health emergency

Vaccines to help curb an escalating mpox outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries may still not reach the central African country for months even as the World Health Organization considers following Africa’s top public health agency in declaring the outbreak an emergency. On August 13, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared a public health emergency of continental concern for the first time ever, and on Wednesday, a WHO-led panel meets to decide if it represents a global threat.

Wholesale price inflation drops to 2.04% in July

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices dropped from a 16-month high of 3.4% in June, to 2.04% in July, with the rise in food prices cooling to 3.55% from 8.7% a month earlier. However, month-on-month gains in food prices accelerated to 2.7% from 2.1% in June, the highest pace in at least six months. Overall prices rose 0.84% in July compared to June levels, marking the sharpest sequential uptick since April, and primary articles prices rose 3.13% from June, which is again the sharpest pace in at least half a year, according to data released on August 14.

Morne Morkel appointed as India men’s bowling coach

Morne Morkel, former South Africa speedster, has been appointed as India’s men’s cricket team’s bowling coach. Morkel’s appointment completes trio suggested by the new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, confirmed that Morkel will join for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19. The Hindu understands that Morkel will arrive in India in time ahead of the weeklong preparatory camp in Chennai, likely to begin from September 10.