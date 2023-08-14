August 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

SC to consider giving more ‘bite’ to media ethics’ regulations

The Supreme Court on August 14 said a fine of just ₹1 lakh is hardly a deterrent for television channels which indulge in unethical conduct on air, and the fine should ideally be more than the profits the media outlets make from the entire show. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud noted that the ₹1 lakh fine was fixed in 2008, and had not been revised since. The court issued notice to the National Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), an independent electronic media watchdog, the Centre and other respondents on the question of “strengthening the framework” of regulations.

Manipur row | No coercive action against Prof Kham Khan Suan Hausing for 2 weeks: SC

The Supreme Court on August 14 ordered that no coercive action is to be taken against Hyderabad University professor and academic, Kham Khan Suan Hausing, for two weeks, following his remarks during an interview with a news portal. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y Chandrachud, Justice J.B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra was hearing a plea moved by Mr. Hausing to quash the summons issued and criminal proceedings initiated against him by a Manipur court shortly after the interview.

Supreme Court fixes August 18 to hear appeals against Bihar caste survey

The Supreme Court on August 14 agreed to hear on August 18 multiple petitions claiming that the Bihar caste-based survey was an attempt by the Nitish Kumar government to “usurp” the Centre’s powers. Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the petitioners, represented by a battery of lawyers led by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, urged the court to stay the implementation of the Patna High Court decision allowing the State government to go ahead with the survey. The Bench said any prohibitory move by the court at this stage would indirectly amount to a stay without hearing the State government side.

Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI tells Supreme Court it has completed probe in 24 ‘matters’, wants 15-day extension to submit status report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 14 asked the Supreme Court for 15 days more to complete its inquiry into a report by U.S.-based Hindenburg Research accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud schemes over the course of decades”. The SEBI said it had “substantially progressed” in its investigations and in an eight-page application, informed the top court that it had already probed 24 “matters”. “Out of the 24 investigations/examinations, 17 are final and complete and approved by the competent authority in accordance with SEBI’s extant practice and procedures,” SEBI said.

Himachal Pradesh rains | Nine die as temple collapses in Shimla after landslides

Rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on August 14, killing 22 people, nine of whom were buried underneath the rubble of a collapsed temple and some houses in two Shimla localities. At least 21 people were killed on August 14 in separate incidents amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are underway. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

Mobile internet service restored in Nuh two weeks after violence

Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes that claimed six lives, police said on August 14. According to the police, the service was restored August 13 midnight. Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August.

Jailed T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother Ashok Kumar not arrested: ED

The ED on August 14 clarified it has neither detained nor arrested jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s brother R.V. Ashok Kumar. In a statement, the central agency termed media reports that Ashok Kumar was detained as “false news”. Referring to Mr. Senthilbalaji as “Ex-Minister and MLA”, the ED said Ashok Kumar had been summoned on four occasions on June 16, June 21, June 29 and July 15, as part of the ongoing probe.

India’s first mission to study the Sun getting ready for launch: ISRO

Amidst all the excitement surrounding Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another launch — a mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 would be the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. According to the ISRO, the spacecraft was assembled and integrated at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru and delivered to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota reportedly on August 14.

No confusion within MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meeting in Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on August 14 said there is no confusion within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over his meeting with nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune. “The MVA is united and we will successfully organise the next meeting of INDIA coalition — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1,” Mr. Pawar told reporters in Baramati.

Ragging-related death in Jadavpur University evokes delayed but strong response in Kolkata

The death of a student of Jadavpur University (JU) due to alleged ragging has evoked a late but strong reaction now from the city of Kolkata, which is usually quick to take to the streets on issues it is angry about. Most people, including those related to the prestigious university, are now blaming the authorities for not taking enough measures to prevent ragging and not taking swift action in this case either. Last Wednesday, Swapnadip Kundu, a first-year undergraduate student of Bengali, hailing from Nadia district, died after he fell from the balcony of his university hostel; he was allegedly being teased for being gay.

WHO Director-General to inaugurate first ever global summit on traditional medicine

World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayush will host the first-ever global summit on traditional medicine at Gandhinagar, Gujarat (August 17-19) with the key focus areas being research, evidence and learning policy, data and regulations, innovation and digital health and biodiversity, equity and traditional knowledge. Director-General, WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will inaugurate the event which will see the participation of scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations.

Ukraine condemns ‘provocative’ Russian actions in Black Sea

Ukraine on August 14 condemned what it called “provocative” Russian actions and called for decisive countermeasures by the international community, a day after Moscow said one of its warships had fired warning shots at a cargo vessel in the Black Sea. Moscow said in a statement on August 13 that its Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired automatic weapons on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel after the ship’s captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

Will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’: Niger coup leaders

Niger’s mutinous soldiers say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security, hours after they said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the mounting regional crisis. The announcement on state television on August 13 night, by spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, said the military regime had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent national and international authorities the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices for high treason and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

Candidate registrations for Iran’s parliamentary elections hit record high

A record number of people registered to become candidates in Iran’s parliamentary elections scheduled for March, the Interior Ministry said on August 14. The elections will be the first since nationwide protests rocked the country last year. Nearly 49,000 people filed paperwork seeking to run as candidates during a one-week registration period that ended on Sunday, the ministry website said. That number is more than three times the 16,000 registrations filed in the last election in 2020, when voter turnout was its lowest since 1979, with just over 42% of eligible voters casting ballots.

Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44% in July

Retail inflation resurged in July to hit 7.44% from 4.87% in June, with consumers facing a sharp 11.5% spike in food prices. Food prices, in fact, shot up by over 12.3% for urban consumers in July. Rural consumers encountered 11% food inflation, but faced a higher overall inflation rate of 7.63% in July, as per the National Statistical Office. This is the highest pace of retail inflation since April 2022 and the first time since September 2022 that price rise has been over 7%. July’s inflation print breaks a four-month streak below the central bank’s upper tolerance threshold of 6%.

Wholesale inflation stays in negative for fourth month at (-) 1.36% in July

The wholesale price based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fourth straight month in July at (-)1.36% on easing prices of fuel, even though food articles turned costlier. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)4.12% in June. In July last year it was 14.07%. Inflation in food articles skyrocketed 14.2% in July against 1.32% in June.

Need to find depth in our batting: Dravid after T20 series loss to West Indies

India head coach Rahul Dravid has stressed the need to add batting depth following the 2-3 loss to the West Indies in the T20 series. India played the series with a long tail comprising Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar. Spin all-rounder Axar Patel batted at number seven. In the series decider, India failed to accelerate in the death overs to end up with a below par 165/9. West Indies overhauled the target with two overs to spare.