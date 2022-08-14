The major news headlines of the day and more.

Shinde allocates portfolios, Fadnavis gets Home

BJP received plum portfolios with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Justice and Water Resources among others. Senior BJP leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar allotted Revenue and Forest departments respectively.

Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator and talking, day after attack: agent

Author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalised with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Mr. Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, veteran stock investor, dies in Mumbai aged 62

The promoter of Akasa Air, veteran stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala appeared days ago at its public launch. He is survived by his wife and three children. Known as “India’s Warren Buffet” for his ability to pick up low-priced quality stocks much before they become high performers, Mr. Jhunjhunwala was a cult figure in the Indian capital market. Retail investors followed his investment pattern.

ISI-backed terror module busted ahead of I-Day celebrations in Punjab

State Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused were associated with Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Austraila-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta. The Police have also recovered three hand-grenades (P-86), one IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the possession of arrested persons, he added.

Heavy rain likely in south Bengal districts

The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal is very likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts. The system is likely to cause heavy rain in Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the weatherman said in its forecast till Monday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir situation much better now, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and the graph of militancy is coming down, Union territory’s police chief Dilbag Singh said. However, he said the launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) were intact and there was a huge pressure to push militants into the Valley. Singh said the people of Kashmir have helped the security forces and the administration with a great understanding.

That ‘inhuman’ chapter of India’s history can never be forgotten, says Amit Shah on partition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day‘ will remind the younger generation the torture and pain suffered by the countrymen and will inspire citizens to maintain peace and harmony “forever”. “The partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of the Indian history which can never be forgotten. The violence and hatred claimed millions of lives and displaced innumerable people.

Horrors of Partition used as fodder to fuel hate and prejudice, says Jairam Ramesh

In a series of tweets, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said partition cannot be used to fuel hate and prejudice. Mr Ramesh asked if the Prime Minister will also remember today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose.

India’s generous assistance to Sri Lanka heartening, says Commonwealth Secretary-General

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland was in India on a four-day visit last week and held talks with her Indian interlocutors on a range of regional and global issues like climate change, post-pandemic economic recovery and ways to boost trade. “India’s generous and multi-faceted assistance to Sri Lanka is heartening to see. It exemplifies both the spirit and values of the Commonwealth,” Ms. Scotland said.

Sri Lankan Navy rejects reports of conducting war games with Pakistan

The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement on Sunday said the Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Taimur, which arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday on a formal visit, is scheduled to conduct a Passage Exercise with SLNS Sindurala in seas off Colombo as she departs the island nation on August 15 upon completion of her visit. “In this backdrop, certain media reports circulating about a ‘War Game’ between Sri Lanka Navy and Pakistan Navy are fallacious,” the release said.

More U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan said. They will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges

As fighting steps up in southern Ukraine as Russia’s war closes in on six months, concern has grown sharply about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling, which officials say has damaged monitoring equipment and could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

At least one dead, 20 injured in explosion at Armenian market

The blast, the cause of which was not immediately known, ripped through the “retail market in Surmalu. According to preliminary information it started a fire. There are victims,” Armenia’s emergency situations ministry said.

U.K. Prime Minister race | Liz Truss in commanding lead over Rishi Sunak

The U.K. prime ministerial race frontrunner, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, continues to hold on to a commanding 22-point lead over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest, according to a new survey of Tory members on August 14, 2022.

New law for SEZs | Commerce Ministry proposes host of incentives to revamp Special Economic Zones

The Commerce Ministry is proposing a host of direct and indirect incentives such as deferral of import duties and exemption from export taxes to revamp Special Economic Zones through a new legislation, an official said. In the Union Budget this year, the government proposed to replace the existing law governing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with a new legislation to enable states to become partners in ‘Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs’ (DESH).

LIC keen to re-enter mediclaim segment, awaiting regulatory clarity: Chairman

“We are already doing a lot of long-term health protection and guaranteed health products. And we are evaluating the suggestion that the regulator Irdai made recently,” LIC Chairman M.R. Kumar said, when asked about the same during its earnings call over the weekend.

Don’t pay too much attention, Sunil Chhetri tells players on FIFA ban threat

Earlier this month, world football governing body FIFA had threatened to suspend the AIFF and strip off its right to host the women’s U-17 World Cup in October due to a third party “influence”, the warning coming just days after the Supreme Court’s directive to hold elections of the national federation.