Top news of the day: Taliban take province near Kabul, Ashraf Ghani vows not to give up; Modi declares August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, and more

Ashraf Ghani vows not to give up ‘achievements’ after Taliban seize province near Kabul
The capture puts the insurgents less than 80 km south of the nation’s capital.
India reviews plans for embassy in Kabul amidst evacuation of U.S., U.K. missions
Officials in the External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the National Security Council Secretariat are reviewing contingency plans in the event of a forcible takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, or if violent clashes break out in the Afghan capital.
Modi declares August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
He tweeted, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”
Opposition terms ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” a divisive move
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a letter on Twitter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan.
Congress, NCP, Trinamool members of Rajya Sabha presiding panel refuse to chair the House
The presiding panel or the Vice Chairman’s panel in the Rajya Sabha has six members — the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhubaneshwar Kalita, the Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra, the Trinamool Congress’s Sukendu Sekhar Ray, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Vandana Chavan, and the Congress’s L. Hanumanthaiah.
Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle
Mr. Gandhi’s account was suspended after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.
Courts continue to differ in views on marital rape
Contradiction arises despite Justice J.S. Verma panel recommendation to make marital rape a crime.
Allahabad High Court frowns upon legal provisions not being followed in recording statement of rape survivor
It calls for guidelines to be issued to police chiefs to comply with procedure.
Coronavirus | Private hospitals in Rajasthan refund money unduly charged from insured patients
The hospitals empanelled under the the State government’s flagship health scheme, the Chief Minister’s Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, have refunded the claim amount in 267 cases.
Himachal landslide death toll rises to 23
According to State Disaster Management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta nine people are still feared missing. Two people have sustained severe injuries, he said.
Modi expected to address annual UNGA session in person on September 25
So far, 167 Heads of State and Heads of Government and 29 Ministers and diplomats are scheduled to address the U.N. General Debate.
Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus
The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from August 15 to August 20.
How will the Supreme Court ruling on anti-trust probe impact Amazon, Flipkart?
Why is the Competition Commission of India probing the e-commerce giants and what happens next?
Data | Does economy determine a country's performance at Olympics?
At the Tokyo Olympics, the top 10 countries in the medals tally won 54% of all the medals and eight of them are high-income countries.
Data | How many track & field records were broken at Tokyo Olympics?
In three competitions — the men's 1,500m, the men's and women's 400m hurdles — all the medalists this year broke the earlier Olympic Records.
Eng vs Ind second Test | Root and Bairstow take England to comfortable position
India’s total was built on impressive innings by their openers, with K.L. Rahul making a well-judged 129 and Rohit Sharma 83.