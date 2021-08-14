Top news of the day: Taliban take province near Kabul, Ashraf Ghani vows not to give up; Modi declares August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The capture puts the insurgents less than 80 km south of the nation’s capital.

Officials in the External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the National Security Council Secretariat are reviewing contingency plans in the event of a forcible takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, or if violent clashes break out in the Afghan capital.

He tweeted, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a letter on Twitter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan.

The presiding panel or the Vice Chairman’s panel in the Rajya Sabha has six members — the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhubaneshwar Kalita, the Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra, the Trinamool Congress’s Sukendu Sekhar Ray, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Vandana Chavan, and the Congress’s L. Hanumanthaiah.

Mr. Gandhi’s account was suspended after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

Contradiction arises despite Justice J.S. Verma panel recommendation to make marital rape a crime.

It calls for guidelines to be issued to police chiefs to comply with procedure.

Coronavirus | Private hospitals in Rajasthan refund money unduly charged from insured patients

The hospitals empanelled under the the State government’s flagship health scheme, the Chief Minister’s Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, have refunded the claim amount in 267 cases.

According to State Disaster Management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta nine people are still feared missing. Two people have sustained severe injuries, he said.

So far, 167 Heads of State and Heads of Government and 29 Ministers and diplomats are scheduled to address the U.N. General Debate.

The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from August 15 to August 20.

Why is the Competition Commission of India probing the e-commerce giants and what happens next?

At the Tokyo Olympics, the top 10 countries in the medals tally won 54% of all the medals and eight of them are high-income countries.

In three competitions — the men's 1,500m, the men's and women's 400m hurdles — all the medalists this year broke the earlier Olympic Records.

Eng vs Ind second Test | Root and Bairstow take England to comfortable position

India’s total was built on impressive innings by their openers, with K.L. Rahul making a well-judged 129 and Rohit Sharma 83.