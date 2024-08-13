Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Calcutta HC orders transfer of probe to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 transferred the investigation in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A division bench led by Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said that prima facie there has been no significant progress has been made in the investigation in the case. The court observed that it is very justified to say that the administration was not with the victim or the victim’s family.

Patanjali misleading advertisements: Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

The Supreme Court on August 13 closed contempt proceedings against yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his close associate Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the company they co-founded, for defying a court undertaking to not publish misleading advertisements of their herbal products in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah accepted the unconditional apology submitted by the contemnors and also published in the various dailies.

Kerala HC upholds State Information Commission order to release Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in Malayalam film industry

The Kerala High Court on August 13 dismissed a writ petition challenging the State Information Commission’s order directing the Kerala government to make public the Justice K. Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in the Malayalam film industry with limited redactions. The committee, headed by former Kerala High Court judge K. Hema, was constituted in the wake of the sexual assault of an actor in 2017. The committee submitted its report to the Kerala government on December 31, 2019. However, it has not been made public on the grounds that it contains sensitive information. The SIC’s order came on applications filed under the RTI Act.

Supreme Court pushes government for special daily news bulletin for hearing and speech impaired persons

The Supreme Court on August 13 asked Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati to take instructions from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on having a special news bulletin at least once a day exclusively for hearing and speech impaired persons. “Do come with a positive response on this,” Justice B.R. Gavai addressed the top law officer. Justice K.V. Viswanathan on the Bench remarked that the government need not wait to hear from the apex court to get the initiative rolling.

Hindenburg allegations against SEBI chief casts an ‘atmosphere of doubt’, direct completion of probe against Adani group, plea asks Supreme Court

An application filed in the Supreme Court on August 13 said the new Hindenburg Research’s allegations against Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Buch creates an “atmosphere of doubt”, making it incumbent for the court to conclude its investigation against the Adani Group and declare its findings. The plea filed by petitioner-in-person, advocate Vishal Tiwari, reminded that the Supreme Court, in its judgment on January 3, had given SEBI three months “preferably” to complete 24 investigations into Hindenburg’s earlier report accusing the Adani Group of share price manipulations and violations of securities law.

Hindenburg row: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 22 for SEBI chief’s resignation, JPC probe

Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress on August 13 announced that it will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22 demanding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch’s resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue. The announcement was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with all general secretaries, State unit chiefs and AICC State in-charges in New Delhi as the party gets battle-ready for the upcoming round of Assembly polls to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

Punjab farmers to resume ‘tractor march’ to Delhi soon after roads open at Punjab-Haryana State boundaries

A day after the Supreme Court asked the Punjab and Haryana State police chiefs to chalk out a plan for the partial reopening of roads on the inter-State boundary, where farmer groups have been camping since February, the farmer leaders on August 13 asserted that they would resume their ‘tractor-trolley-Delhi Chalo’ march to lay siege to the national capital — New Delhi as soon as the roads were open. The group of farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have been, since February 13, camping at Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind (the inter-State boundaries between Haryana and Punjab) after being stopped from entering Haryana.

‘Bail is rule’ for offences even under special statutes like UAPA: Supreme Court

The legal principle ‘Bail is rule, jail is an exception’ is applicable to offences even under special statutes like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Supreme Court on August 13 ruled while granting bail to a man accused under the stringent anti-terror law. A Bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih said if courts start denying bail in deserving cases, it will be a violation of fundamental rights.

INS Vikrant fund case against Somaiya: Further probe necessary, says court

Police have not probed what has been done with funds collected by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son to save the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant, a Mumbai court has held while disposing of the closure report in a cheating case against the duo. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade court), S P Shinde, in an order passed last week, directed the police to conduct further investigation in the case, saying it was necessary, and submit a report.

Supreme Court extends interim bail to businessman in Delhi Excise policy scam case

The Supreme Court on August 13 extended the interim bail granted to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A bench of justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar adjourned the matter for hearing on October 14 as Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju was not available. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Boinpally, submitted that the petitioner was arrested in October 2022 and referred to AAP leader Manish Sisodia case while seeking bail for him.

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran’s response to Israel, officials say

Only a ceasefire deal in Gaza stemming from hoped-for talks this week would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil, three senior Iranian officials said. Iran has vowed a severe response to Haniyeh’s killing, which took place as he visited Tehran late last month and which it blamed on Israel. Israel has neither confirmed or denied its involvement. The U.S. Navy has deployed warships and a submarine to the Middle East to bolster Israeli defences.

Prominent Tamil party in Sri Lanka seeks governance structure based on federal model

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK), a prominent political party representing Tamils of Sri Lanka’s north and east, has said it would consider backing a presidential aspirant who agrees to its demand for a governance structure based on a federal model. The party’s position, which reiterates its long-standing demand for a just political solution to the civil war-scarred country’s Tamil question, comes ahead of Sri Lanka’s presidential polls scheduled to be held on September 21. It reflects one position from within the island’s visibly divided Tamil polity.

Bangladesh crisis: Court orders probe against former PM Sheikh Hasina

A murder case has been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during last month’s violent clashes that led to the fall of her government, media reports said on August 13. The case was the first to be filed against Ms. Hasina, 76, after she resigned and fled to India last week following widespread protests against her Awami League-led government over a controversial job quota system.

Yunus meets Bangladeshi Hindus, calls for patience before judging his government

Reaching out to the distressed Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple here, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on August 13 urged the people to “exercise patience” before judging his government’s role. Mr. Yunus, who took charge as the Chief Advisor of the interim government on August 8 amid ongoing violence and vandalism, including against the minorities, also said each one’s rights should be ensured and blamed “institutional decay” for the predicament that his country has fallen into.

FBI says it is investigating after Donald Trump campaign said sensitive documents were hacked by Iran

The FBI is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion, as well as attempts to gain access to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, days after the Trump campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran. The FBI released a brief statement on the Trump matter reading, “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter.”

We didn’t even get desired coach for Olympics, says Ashwini Ponnappa

Indian doubles badminton specialist Ashwini Ponnappa on August 13 said she received little to no individual financial assistance from the sports ministry in the build up to Paris Olympics and even her request for a coach was turned down ahead of the just-concluded Games. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had come out with a document, detailing the financial support provided to the Paris-bound Indian athletes.

Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict: India waits with bated breath

India’s sports fraternity waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on August 13. Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.