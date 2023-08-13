August 13, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids 14 locations in five States, seizes ‘incriminating material’

The National Investigation Agency on August 13, conducted a series of raids and searches across five States as part of its continued efforts to foil the Popular Front of India conspiracy to disturb peace by driving a communal wedge among the people to destabilise the country. A total of 14 locations in Kannur, Malappuram, Dakshin Kannada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Murshidabad and Katihar districts of the States of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar were raided. Several incriminating digital devices as well as documents were seized during the raids, which the NIA said aimed to “unearth the banned outfit’s conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony of India”.

18 deaths reported in 24 hours in Thane hospital; probe panel constituted, says civic chief

Eighteen patients have died in the last 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on August 13. One among those dead is unidentified, he said. He also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took feedback on the situation and ordered the setting up of an independent probe committee headed by the Commissioner of Health Services and will include the Collector, the Civic Chief, the Director of Health Services and the Interventionist at state-run J.J. Hospital in Mumbai and the Civic Surgeon.

Police seize cough syrup stock worth ₹2.69 lakh stored illegally in Thane

The police’s anti-narcotics cell has seized a stock of cough syrups worth ₹2.69 lakh stored illegally in a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on August 14. Based on complaints and a tip-off, the ANC raided a flat in Shil Phata area in Thane on August 10 and seized 1,611 bottles of two cough syrup variants, senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde said.

Kharge says Modi government has rendered country’s health system ‘sick’, Mandaviya points to UPA’s ‘failure’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 13 alleged that the Centre has rendered the country’s health system “sick” with even AIIMS facilities grappling with staff shortage, drawing a sharp rebuttal from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Mr. Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a media report which claimed that 19 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are facing a shortage of doctors and other staff. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Mandaviya responded to the criticism, saying while only one AIIMS was opened during the Congress’ rule, 15 are being opened under the Modi government.

India, China to hold 19th Corps Commander talks on August 14

India and China are set to hold the 19th round of Corps Commander talks on August 14 at Chushul as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh, defence sources confirmed. The talks come less than a month before the G20 leaders summit for which expectations are running high that Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend in person. “The Indian stance has been consistent, i.e. restoration of status quo ante as on April 2020 and the focus would be on disengagement from Depsang and Demchok. The above entails restoration of patrolling rights till the traditional patrolling points,” a defence source said.

Congress calls for wider consultations on three bills to replace criminal laws

The Congress on August 13 called for wider consultations involving experts and the general public on the three Bills that seek to overhaul India’s criminal justice system to stay away from the “trap of bulldozing the entire criminal law structure” without discussion. In a statement, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that on August 11, without any prior intimation or public consultation or inviting suggestions from legal experts, jurists, criminologists and other stakeholders, the Modi government introduced three Bills from its “black magic hat”, thereby restructuring the nation’s entire criminal law apparatus in a “clandestine, hidden and opaque manner”.

Government employee rapes minor girl in Rajasthan’s Karauli; case registered

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on August 12, the police said. According to officials, the accused government employee has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jangid, and a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC has been registered against him. The accused is posted as a senior assistant to an executive engineer in the department and has been suspended from his post with immediate effect after the incident came to light, they said.

Nuh violence | ‘Mahapanchayat’ by Hindu outfits under way in Palwal

A ‘mahapanchayat’ by Hindu outfits, which will take a call on resuming VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, is under way in Haryana’s Pondri village, officials said on August 13. Local Khaps and Hindu outfits at the mahapanchayat decided to resume Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28, sought National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into communal violence and demanded that Muslim-dominated Nuh district should be merged with other districts.

Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Security arrangements were beefed up in Manipur on August 13 after some Imphal valley-based banned organisations called for a strike on Independence Day, officials said. Security forces also conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of five districts and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said. Preparations for the I-Day celebrations are in full swing across the State with BSF, police and Assam Refiles personnel and students joining rehearsals for march past to be held on August 15.

L-G office’s communiqué drops the ‘Sher’ from Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor’s (L-G) administration on August 13 dropped the title ‘Sher’ (lion), a reference to the late National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, from the name of the convention centre located on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, possibly indicating a change in its name. Until Saturday, official communications referred to the ‘Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (SKICC), which on August 13 was termed ‘Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (KICC).

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported. The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada. The posters shared by Australia Today, read “Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination”. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

Russian shelling kills seven in Ukraine’s Kherson, including baby

Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on August 13, killing seven civilians including a baby, Ukrainian authorities said. A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple’s 12-year-old son was critically wounded and died in hospital, he added. Two people were killed and one wounded in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, which Klymenko said was struck 12 times with artillery.

Syrian capital rocked by explosions but no immediate word on source or target of attacks

The sound of repeated explosions could be heard in the area around the Syrian capital before dawn on August 13, state media and Damascus residents said. There was no immediate statement from government officials on the source or target of the attack, but similar incidents in the past have usually been attributed to Israeli airstrikes, with Syrian air defences responding to shoot down the missiles.

Electricity output sees marginal growth of 1.3% in Apr-Jun due to unseasonal rains: Government data

The country’s electricity output witnessed a marginal growth of 1.3% in April-June quarter of 2023, compared to 17.1% in the same period a year-ago, mainly due to unseasonal rains, government data shows. According to the latest Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, a measure for factory output, electricity output contracted by 1.6% in March and 1.1% in April this year. The electricity output remained almost flat and saw a growth rate of 0.9% in May and improved marginally to 4.2% in June this year.

India jump to No. 3 place in FIH rankings after ACT triumph

Giving them a big boost ahead of the Asian Games, India on Sunday rose to third in FIH rankings following their Asian Champions Trophy triumph. India (2771.35 points) jumped one place to third and went past England (2763.50 points) behind top-ranked Netherlands (3095.90 points) and Belgium (2917.87 points). This was the second time India rose to No 3 in FIH rankings. India had achieved a similar ranking in 2021 after securing a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first medal at the Games in 41 years.

