The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Sri Lanka gives nod for docking of Chinese ship at Hambantota port on August 16

The Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, Yuan Wang 5, will arrive on August 16 and remain at the port till August 22. New Delhi is concerned about the possibility of the ship’s tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. The Bill inserts the reference to "mass conversion", which is described as two or more people converting at the same time, in the 2019 Act and proposes to increase the punishment for forced conversions to a maximum of 10 years from seven years.

India at 75 | 7,000 invitees expected for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

According to police, over 10,000 personnel will be deployed around the monument on August 15.

BJP leaders join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across country

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda hoisted the national flag at their residences and posted pictures on social media.

Nigerian woman with foreign travel history makes it fifth monkeypox case in Delhi

The fifth case is a 22-year-old woman, a Nigerian national, who has been living in Delhi, he said. She has travel history to a foreign country, which was about a month ago.

Hizbul chief Salahuddin’s son, JKLF leader’s wife among four sacked by J&K government

Those sacked are Muheet Ahmad Bhat, a scientist in the post-graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir; Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir; Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager IT, JKEDI and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir. Mueed is son of United Jehad Council chief Syed Salahuddin, and Assabah-Ul-Arjamand Khan is wife of JKLF leader Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.

Pakistan to attend SCO counter-terror drills in India: Foreign Office

While Pakistani and Indian military contingents have taken part in counter-terrorism exercises together, this will be the first time that Pakistan will be attending such drills in India.

India, Italy negotiate legal assistance treaty

Though the two countries have held two rounds of negotiation, the final agreement is said to be stuck amid concerns that maximum punishment for heinous crimes in India is “death penalty,” while capital punishment has been abolished in Italy.

U.K. PM race | Minister switches sides from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Sir Robert Buckland said he now believes Truss is the “right person to take the country forward” and that her plans are the best shot for the U.K. to reach its potential as a “high-growth, high-productivity economy”.

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

It remains unclear why Mr. Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York.

Sindhu suffers stress fracture injury; out of badminton World Championship

The 27-year-old Sindhu, winner of five medals in the Worlds including a gold, will now be closely monitored during the recovery phase.

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent

The Indian athletes produced a sensational show in Birmingham, claiming 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.