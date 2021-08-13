Top news of the day: Taliban control 17 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals; Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID-19 vaccine gets nod for phase 2/3 trial, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Taliban have taken half of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in recent days, including its second- and third-largest cities, Herat and Kandahar.

For New Delhi, already countering hostilities at the LAC with China and the LoC with Pakistan, an unfriendly government in Kabul can only complicate its strategic options.

This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India. BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.

In his first video statement on Twitter blocking his account, Mr. Gandhi said Twitter only listened to the government.

A holed-up militant of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who used rocket propelled grenade (RPG) to damage two drones of the security forces, was killed after an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G. S. Kulkarni reserved its order on two petitions pleas seeking an interim stay on the implementation of the new rules.

“We are promoting a circular economy. The aim is to develop a sustainable and environment-friendly economy,” he says.

Himachal Pradesh landslip | Death toll climbs to 15

Rescue operations resumed on August 13 morning to trace the 15 others still missing in the landslip that occurred near Chaura village in the State’s Kinnaur district .

Tamil Nadu budget | Petrol price reduced by ₹3

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented his maiden ‘paperless’ budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Party delegation meets Home Minister Shah for caste-based census, lifting of 50% ceiling on reservations.

The U.S. has become more diverse and urban over the past decade, and the non-Hispanic white population has dropped for the first time on record, the Census Bureau has reported.

Coronavirus | Israel begins COVID booster shots for over 50s

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged elderly Israelis to get vaccines because “you are in mortal danger”.

The 590th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing.

AGR dues | Voda-Idea urges Supreme Court to review dismissal of plea

In July, the court concluded that what telecom firms really wanted, under guise of correcting ‘arithmetical errors’, was recalculation of their AGR that runs into crores of rupees.

India had imposed lower and upper limits on airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to coronavirus.

Eng. vs Ind. second Test | India loses four wickets in first session

The hallowed Lord’s turned red to mark the RedForRuth Day to raise awareness and funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.