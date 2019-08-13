Top news of the day: SC says normality can’t be attained overnight in J&K, 10 of 13 SDF MLAs join BJP in Sikkim, and more

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said restoration of normality in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be accomplished overnight, the government needed “reasonable time” to guide the Valley back to peace without loss of lives. “Who will be blamed if something happens,” the court retorted when asked by petitioner-activist Tehseen Poonawalla to, at least, pass an order to restore essential services such as hospitals, police stations and schools.

As many as 10 MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) joined the BJP on Tuesday, propelling the saffron party to the status of the main Opposition in a State where it had not won a single seat in the recent Assembly polls. The MLAs met BJP working president J P Nadda and joined the party in the presence of its general secretary Ram Madhav, who is incharge of the party’s affairs in the Northeast.

The Supreme Court on August 13 refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members. A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and B R Gavai said that they don’t want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases lodged against them in the state.

Breaking her silence on the scrapping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said “the manner in which this has been done is completely unconstitutional.” Ms. Vadra, who was talking to reporters in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, said the NDA government’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir were also “against all principles of democracy.”

Everybody took precautionary deployments and movement of precautionary resources and one should not be too concerned about them as they were normal, Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday in response to questions on reports of military movement by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell for the ninth straight month in July, an auto industry body said on Tuesday, amid a deepening crisis in the country's automobile sector that has triggered large-scale job losses. Sales of passenger vehicles to car dealers fell 30.9% to 200,790 in July, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. Commercial vehicles sales fell 25.7% to 56,866 units, SIAM said.

Following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the Election Commission (EC) held informal discussions on the latest developments on August 13. The poll panel is learnt to have discussed the proposed delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Assembly election is due.

Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad for the second Ashes test against England starting at Lord’s on Wednesday, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement. Fellow quick Mitchell Starc, also overlooked for the first test won by Australia at Edgbaston, was named in the squad but could end up carrying the drinks once the playing lineup is named at the toss.

The Centre will, within three months, frame rules and set up an authority to implement the newly enacted Consumer Protection Act, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on August 13. The Minister asserted that representation of all sections will be ensured while nominating members of the authority, and said rules will be framed after consultations with States, Members of Parliament and other stakeholders.

After a brief respite early August 13 during which flights were able to take off and land, the airport authority announced that check-in services for departing flights were suspended. Other departing flights that had completed the process would continue to operate. It said it did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens of arriving flights were already cancelled. The authority advised the public not to come to the airport, one of the world’s busiest transport hubs.