Consumer price inflation eases to five-year low of 3.54% in July

Inflation in India’s consumer prices eased to a nearly five-year low of 3.54% in July, with food price rise moderating to 5.4% from a six-month high of 9.4% in June, thanks to base effects from last July when retail inflation stood at 7.4% and the food index was up 11.5%. Inflation faced by urban consumers dropped to just under 3% in July, from 4.4% in June, while rural consumers experienced a relatively higher price rise of 4.1%, down from 5.7% in June. Food price rise was also higher in rural India at 5.9% compared with 4.6% in urban parts of the country. In June, rural food inflation was lower at 9.15% while urban food prices were up 9.6%.

Industrial output growth slumps to five-month low of 4.2% in June

India’s industrial output growth slumped to a five-month low of 4.2% in June, with manufacturing output growth halving to 2.6% from the previous month, and electricity generation easing 2.8% from May’s record high in the face of an abating heat wave. On the basis of end-use, production growth fell in all six segments compared to May, with consumer non-durables’ output shrinking 1.4% from last June, marking the second such contraction in three months.

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras bags top spot in overall category; IISC Bengaluru tops Universities category

IIT Madras bagged the top position as the best educational institution in the country overall category in the ranking conducted by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the overall category. IIT Delhi, which was at the third spot last year in the category, has slipped to the fourth position.

Hindenburg allegations: Adani group stocks tumble

All the ten Adani group stocks slumped in early trade on August 12, with Adani Energy tumbling 17%, after the U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices. Adani Energy Solutions nosedived 17%, Adani Total Gas tanked 13.39%, NDTV plunged 11% and Adani Power dropped 10.94% on the BSE.

Hindenburg report on SEBI chief: Congress threatens nationwide stir if JPC demand not met

The Congress on August 12 slammed the Modi Government over the Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, demanding a JPC probe into “Modani Megascam involving the self-annointed non-biological PM and a perfectly biological businessman”. The Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh demanded SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch’s resignation and urged the Supreme Court to transfer the Adani probe to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team given the “likelihood of SEBI’s compromise”.

Mamata visits residence of murdered RG Kar hospital doctor, says will hand over to CBI if Kolkata Police fail to crack case by August 18

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 12 visited the residence of the doctor allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. She reached the residence by 12:45 p.m. Ms. Banerjee has said that she has no issues with the investigation by Central agencies if the family so desires, after talking to her parents and family members. Meanwhile, 10 government hospitals in Delhi have begun an indefinite strike, halting all elective services on August 12 in response to the murder in Kolkata.

Wayanad landslides: Search mission continues in disaster zone; special drive on to retrieve survivors’ documents

A special camp to retrieve official documents of the landslide survivors who lost everything, was launched on August 12 in the disaster-hit regions of Wayanad, Kerala, where a search mission to locate missing people continued. The camps are being held in select schools at Meppadi as part of the certificate/document retrieval campaign jointly carried out by the Local Self-Government department, district administration and the State IT Mission.

Cheating case: Delhi High Court grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

The Delhi High Court on August 12 granted interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of fraudulently clearing Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, till August 21. Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the direction on the anticipatory bail plea by Ms. Khedkar. The court issued notice to the Delhi Police and the UPSC on her plea.

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Senthilbalaji’s bail plea, debates if Sisodia judgment will apply

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday (August 12, 2024) said factors such as delayed and prolonged jail time, which favoured former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s case for bail in the excise policy case, are not applicable to former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam. A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka reserved Mr. Balaji’s bail petition for judgment. Both Mr. Balaji and Mr. Sisodia are facing money laundering charges in separate cases.

Farmers’ protest: Supreme Court for partial opening of road at Shambhu border

The Supreme Court on August 12 directed the partial opening of the road at the Shambhu border to facilitate the movement of ambulances, essential services, and local commuters. It also directed Punjab and Haryana DGPs to meet in a week along with SPs of the adjoining districts for partial reopening of roads at Shambhu border. The Supreme Court said it will pass a brief order on terms of the panel to be constituted for talking to protesting farmers at Shambhu border.

Death toll crosses 100 as heavy rains continue in Himachal Pradesh, 338 roads closed

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain since Sunday (August 11) led to the closure of 338 roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. Several areas in Una are waterlogged, they said on August 12. Rescue operations to locate about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

At least seven people killed, several injured in stampede at Jehanabad’s Baba Siddhnath in Bihar

At least seven devotees died and several injured on August 12 in a stampede at the Baba Siddhnath Temple on Banavar hillock under Makhdumpur block of Jehanabad district of central Bihar. The injured persons are admitted to government hospitals for medical attention. The death toll can mount further, said local residents. All the 10 injured persons are admitted in the local government hospital and are undergoing treatment. As many as 16 persons were injured in the incident out of which 10 were discharged from local government hospital after primary medical attention while, three others were sent to Gaya-based Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital and other three were undergoing treatment in local government hospitals.

Delhi excise scam: Court grants CBI 15 days to get sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal, Pathak

A Delhi court on August 12 granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 15 days to obtain the requisite sanctions to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the central agency time till August 27 to secure necessary sanctions after being told that they were yet to be received from the authorities concerned.

Pakistan’s former ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody: Army

Pakistan’s former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on August 12. “Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the media wing of the Army — said in a statement.

Bangladesh crisis: Police call off strike; set to join work on August 12

“Protesting police officers in Bangladesh have agreed to call off their strike after the interim government assured them to meet most of their demands,” according to media reports on August 12. The Bangladesh Police Subordinate Employees Association (BPSEA) declared the strike on August 6, following clashes across the country between police and students during the widespread protests against Sheikh Hasina’s government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin faces possible ouster in court case

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin could be thrown out of office this week when the country’s Constitutional Court rules on his appointment of a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction. The case comes a week after the same court disbanded the kingdom’s main opposition political party and banned its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, from politics for a decade.

Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite ‘superhuman’ efforts

“Greece ordered fresh evacuations near Athens on August 12 as wildfires spread despite “superhuman” efforts to contain the flames,” firefighters said. At least five more communities were told to flee by civil protection authorities on Monday, after hundreds of people evacuated on August 11, 2024, from at least eight villages. “Civil protection forces battled hard throughout the night, but despite superhuman efforts, the fire evolved rapidly,” fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

Russia evacuates another border region amid growing threat from Ukrainian units

Russia on August 12 evacuated parts of a second region next to Ukraine after Kyiv sharply increased military activity near the border just days after its biggest incursion into sovereign Russian territory since the start of the 2022 war. Ukrainian forces rammed through the Russian border early on Tuesday and swept across some Western parts of Russia’s Kursk region, a surprise attack that may be aimed at gaining leverage in possible ceasefire talks after the U.S. election.

Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Hate directed at IOA medical team is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation, says P.T. Usha

Drawing criticism for Vinesh Phogat’s weigh-in fiasco, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha made it clear that it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and the attack on its medical team, especially Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala is “unacceptable and worthy of condemnation.” The 29-year-old Vinesh was left heartbroken after she was disqualified ahead of her gold-medal bout in freestyle 50kg for being 100gm overweight in the morning weigh-in, crushing her Olympic dreams and prompting her to announce her retirement.

