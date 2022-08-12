The major news headlines of the day and more.

Tur prices have risen since mid-July amid slow progress in kharif sowing as compared to last year due to excess rainfalls and water logging conditions in parts of major Tur growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the Department of Consumer Affairs has noted in its rationale for the directive. | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

To rein in tur dal price surge, Centre invokes Essential Commodities Act

With Tur Dal prices surging since mid-July and reports coming in of some traders creating artificial supply squeeze by restricting sales, the Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 to ask States to monitor and verify the stocks available with such traders. The directive came hours before the Retail inflation numbers for July were released on Friday. Consumer price inflation has been over 7% since April, and had moderated slightly to 7.01% in June.

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

In its first reaction on the Taiwan crisis, India on August 12, 2022 said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region. India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Avoid large gatherings while celebrating Independence Day in view of COVID-19 cases: Centre to States

The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign at a prominent location of each district in the State and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it ‘Swachh’ through voluntary civil action. In a communication, the Ministry said, “As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed”.

2,000 live cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Six persons have been arrested in connection with smuggling of ammunition in East Delhi ahead of Independence Day, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Ajmal, Rashid, Parikshit, Saddam, Kamran, and Nasir, police said. A huge quantity of ammunition, including over 2,251 live cartridges, were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

Country won’t trust those who don’t hoist tricolour, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

“It is only natural. After all, why should any Indian have problems in hoisting the tricolour on their houses to celebrate the occasion?” Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt said. However, he played down his reported remark that pictures of houses where no tricolour is hoisted should be sent to him saying it was meant only for the party workers and not for the general public. “My statement was meant for party workers only as I want each one of them to respond to the prime minister’s call,” he clarified.

SC asks States’ view on plea by Sulli Deals mobile app creator

The Supreme Court asked State governments for their response to a plea by Aumkareshwar Thakur, who allegedly created the Sulli Deals mobile application, to club the FIRs registered against him in connection with posting offensive and communal content on the Internet. But the court also wondered whether these FIRs could be clubbed at all, as they represent separate and distinct offences against him based on complaints filed by different women from various parts of the country. The FIRs also relate to two different apps — Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai.

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging validity of provision related to EVMs

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and M.M. Sundresh refused to entertain the plea challenging section 61A of the 1951 Act, which pertains to voting machines at elections. Advocate M.L. Sharma, who filed the petition, referred to Article 100 of the Constitution, and said it is a mandatory provision.

No PM ambitions but ready to play role in forging Opposition unity, says Nitish Kumar

However, when asked what role he saw for himself in forging unity among disjointed opposition parties, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “Our role will be positive. I have been receiving many telephone calls. It is my wish that all come together (against the BJP-led NDA). You will see some action in the days to come.”

Farmers need financing with a human touch, not ruthless financing, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said more and more farmers should be connected with primary agricultural credit societies as it still works to finance by keeping a human approach towards farmers. Mr. Shah said there is a need to establish more than 2 lakh new PACS across the country to achieve the target of providing agri-finance worth ₹10 lakh crore through cooperatives.

Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder from 2023

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on August 12, more than two years after it ended U.S. sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits. “As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio,” it said, adding that cornstarch-based baby powder is already sold in countries around the world.

U.K. government officially declares drought in parts of England

England suffered its driest July since 1935, with only 35% of the average rainfall for the month, and parts of England and Wales are now in the middle of a four-day “extreme heat” alert.

Indonesia, U.S. troops hold live-fire drill as China tensions mount

The United States and its Asian allies have expressed growing concern about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington said the drills were not aimed at any nation even though they were larger than previous training missions.

Retail inflation slips below 7% for first time since April

Rural inflation eased from 7.09% in June to 6.8% in July, while urban consumers faced a price rise of 6.49% compared to 6.86% a month earlier. Inflation in Consumer Food Prices moderated to 6.75% in July from 7.75% in June. India’s industrial output grew 12.3% in June, moderating from 19.6% this May, led by a 16.4% uptick in electricity and 12.5% growth in manufacturing. Mining activity grew 7.5% in the month.

No GST on residential premises if rented out for personal use, says government

The government dismissed media reports which claimed that there is an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on house rent paid by tenants. In a tweet, the government said GST would be levied only when the residential unit is rented out to a business entity.

Have to improve as team before Hockey World Cup next year: Abhishek

“We all are really eager to return to training and prepare ourselves for the upcoming competitions,” Abhishek, who scored two goals in six games in Birmingham, said in a Hockey India (HI) release.