Top news of the day: Eid prayers conducted peacefully in J&K, DTC suspends Lahore bus service, and more

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday cancelled the Delhi-Lahore bus service. This follows Pakistan’s decision to discontinue the service in the wake of India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior DTC official. On Saturday, a senior Pakistani minister announced the suspension of the friendship bus service from Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents, and there was no firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley. Inspector General of Police S P Pani also said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to maintain peace and order and the police were working in this direction.

As rains pause in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, rescue operations are on in many parts of these States. In Ballari, two rescue personnel have gone missing after the dinghy they were in was washed away during a rescue operation.

A fire broke out on the Coast Guard's offshore support vessel,Coastal Jaguar, near the Visakhapatnam Port on Monday afternoon. As per an initial report, there was an explosion and the vessel was engulfed in thick flames.

During the 2019 Budget Session, a total of 35 Bills were passed over 37 sittings, a record high. As many as 28 Bills were introduced and passed in this Session alone — the highest for any Session in ten years, according to PRS Legislative Research. However, none of the Bills were referred to a committee for scrutiny. The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was discussed for just under 7.4 hours in both Houses put together.

India and China on Monday voiced their differences over the recent developments in Kashmir, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar calling upon Beijing not to deviate from the gains of the Wuhan informal summit and Astana consensus and his counterpart Wang Yi urging New Delhi to make special efforts to build regional peace.

The Centre’s decision to move competitive examinations such as the all-India entrance tests for medical and engineering courses away from the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) to the newly created National Testing Agency has left the school board in a financial hole, forcing it to double examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students.

After disrupting the mobile telephony market and becoming India’s largest profitable telecommunication industry, Reliance Jio plans to disrupt the broadband and IoT market in India as Mukesh Ambani adds four more engines of revenue for Jio including Internet of Things (IoT), home broadband, enterprise broadband and broadband for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “I am glad to report that the revenues from each of these engines will kick-in within this financial year,” said Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani addressing the shareholders during company’s 42nd annual general meeting.

In Beijing, the Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement saying the situation in Hong Kong was “beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism” and constituted an “existential threat” to the population of Hong Kong.

The Delhi High Court has directed Internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to websites like Tamilrockers, eztv, katmovies and limetorrents which are allegedly engaged in unauthorised streaming and distribution of movies and television series of production houses like Warner Bros, Universal and Netflix.