August 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

3 new Bills introduced in Lok Sabha to replace criminal laws; sedition law to be scrapped

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha to repeal the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 prescribes capital punishment as the maximum sentence for mob lynching and suggests ten years imprisonment for sexual intercourse with women on the false promise of marriage. The Bill however, states that “sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape.” Mr. Shah said the section on sedition has been repealed. “The Bill for the first time defines terrorism and offences such as separatism, armed rebellion against the government, challenging the sovereignty of the country which were earlier mentioned under different provisions of law,” Mr. Shah said adding that confiscation of property will be done on the orders of the court.

Rajya Sabha | AAP’s Raghav Chadha suspended, Sanjay Singh’s suspension extended

On the last day of the Monsoon session, Rajya Sabha suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha and extended the suspension of Sanjay Singh, after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved motions for the same. The Opposition, once again, did not attend the proceedings of the House in the second half of the day. Mr. Chadha was suspended for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a report by the privileges committee.

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays August 12 Wrestling Federation of India polls

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 11 stayed the much-anticipated Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for Saturday till further orders following a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA). The order came following a petition filed by the HWA, challenging the move to allow Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

PM Modi has forgotten that Manipur has been burning for the past four months: Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the Manipur violence including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliament speech. Mr. Gandhi said that PM Modi spoke for 2 hours 13 minutes in Parliament during the no confidence motion but managed to speak on Manipur only for two minutes. He said that the PM has forgotten that Manipur has been burning for the past four month and spoke about Congress while the issue was Manipur.

Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of 24 High Court judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of 24 judges from High Courts across the country despite requests from several of them to reconsider its decision. While some judges urged the Collegium to rethink their transfers, others sought a shift to High Courts in neighbouring States. A few gave the apex court body the names of cities they did not mind moving into.

Gujarat High Court refuses to stay defamation proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in Prime Minister’s degree case

In a setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, the Gujarat High Court refused to stay proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University in the case pertaining to PM Narendra Modi’s academic degree. Justice Samir Dave of the High Court held that there cannot be any relief till their revision plea, challenging Metropolitan Court’s order issuing summons to them, in a session court is not disposed of.

23 MCD school hospitalised following suspected gas leak at Delhi’s Inderpuri

At least 23 students of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area have been hospitalised after falling sick soon after the lunch on August 11. According to the police, a foul smell entered the school premises minutes after the children finished their lunch. While the police is probing food poisoning angle too, the foul smell is likely to be the reason behind the incident.

Chinese warship docks at Colombo Port

A Chinese warship that arrived in Colombo on August 10 will be docking at the Colombo Port until August 12, the Sri Lankan Navy has said, exactly a year after the visit of a Chinese vessel caused diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Colombo. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy warship ‘Hai Yang 24 Hao’ is at the port of Colombo on a “formal visit”, according to a media statement from the Sri Lankan Navy. The 129 metre-long-ship is manned by a crew of 138 members, and is helmed by Commander Jin Xin, the Navy said, amid local media reports of “initial resistance” from India.

Pakistan Supreme Court strikes down judgments review law; dims former PM Nawaz Sharif’s prospects to challenge his lifetime disqualification

Pakistan’s Supreme in a unanimous verdict on August 11 struck down a law modifying the review process of its judgements, dampening the hopes of former premier Nawaz Sharif who was seeking to challenge his lifetime disqualification from holding any public office. The apex court ruled that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 was “unconstitutional”. The law is “aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercising its powers to review its judgements and orders”. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month to face his pending court cases and lead the party’s campaign for the general election.

53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, Governor says, and historic Lahaina has burned down

A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on August 11 revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighbourhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighbourhoods that had been a vibrant vision of colour and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble and blackened foundations, including along famous Front Street, where tourists shopped and dined just days ago. Boats in the harbour were scorched, and smoke hovered over the town, which dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island’s west side.

Islamic State attack on Syria Army bus kills 23 soldiers: monitor

At least 23 soldiers have been killed in Syria’s war-torn east, a monitor said on August 11, the deadliest in a new wave of attacks blamed on Islamic State group jihadists. Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, IS has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks. IS “members targeted a military bus” in Deir Ezzor province on August 10, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as remnants of the jihadist group escalate their attacks.

Direct tax collections rise 16% to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in FY24

Gross direct tax collection grew 15.73% to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal, the Income Tax department said on August 11. Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at ₹5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

India’s industrial output growth hits three-month low

India’s industrial output growth hit a three-month low of 3.7% in June, from a revised 5.3% in May, according to official data, with consumer durables’ production slipping back into contraction mode, and manufacturing growth slowing to 3.1% from 5.8% in May. The data released by National Statistical Office stated that mining output grew 7.6% in June, while Electricity generation, which had recorded a 0.9% uptick in May after two months of contraction, picked up pace to rise 4.2% in June.

WI vs India fourth T20I | India eyes series-levelling win, runs from openers

India will hope that batsmen will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort in the fourth T20 International in Lauderhill on August 12. India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I but Windies still lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder to the fact that the visitors still have concerns surrounding the batting unit.