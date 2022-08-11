The major news headlines of the day and more.

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice-President of India

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Jagdeep Dhankhar, 71, who took the oath in Hindi in the name of God. “Bahut-bahut badhai (many congratulations),” President Murmu said after Mr Dhankhar signed the register of oath. Before his swearing-in, the Election Commission’s certification of election issued to Mr. Dhankhar was read out.

CBI arrests Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

On Thursday, a team of CBI officials along with several CRPF personnel arrived at the house of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal at Bolpur in Birbhum. They entered the house and picked up the TMC leader and drove off. Mr. Mondal was asked to appear before the CBI on August 8 and August 10, but the TMC leader skipped the summons. On August 8, Mr. Mondal tried to get admission to State run SSKM hospital in Kolkata but the doctors said that he did not require hospitalisation.

Freebies case | Supreme Court refuses to look into aspect of derecognising political parties

The apex court was considering the question of reining in the practice of political parties offering “irrational freebies” to the electorate if they are voted to power, especially in states which are already drowning in debt. But the court said ‘freebies’ are different from the welfare schemes of the government.

Nitish Kumar refutes Sushil Modi’s claim that he wanted to be Vice-President

“It’s absolutely bogus…what a joke. I have had no such desire. Let them talk as much about me as they can but I’m not concerned who is saying what. He (Sushil Modi) may have got space in media speaking against me but I’ll not mind”, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar while speaking to media persons in Patna.

China places on hold India-U.S. proposal to list JeM deputy chief Asghar a designated terrorist

China on Thursday thwarted a joint India-U.S. bid to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed deputy chief Rauf Asghar as a U.N. Security Council designated terrorist, by placing a ‘technical hold’ on the process. Asghar, the brother of JeM leader Masood Azhar, is accused of masterminding a number of terror attacks from the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the Parliament attack in 2001, to attacks on security force personnel in Pathankot, Pulwama and other locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jairam Ramesh opposes provisions of Wildlife Bill passed in Loksabha

A week since the Lok Sabha passed the Wildlife (Amendment) Bill, Jairam Ramesh, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Wildlife and Climate Change (Committee) has objected to provisions of the Bill. The approved Bill allows the “transfer and transport…for a religious or any other purpose” of captured elephants—a deviation Mr. Ramesh alleged—from the Committee’s recommendation that they be allowed only for temple elephants (religious purposes).

Corbevax as booster dose to be available for adults from August 12

The price per dose for private COVID-19 vaccination centres is ₹250, which is inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST). For the end-users, including taxes and administrative charges, the price will be ₹400 per dose, the vaccine maker Biological E. said in a statement.

Constable stages protest over quality of food provided by a mess in Uttar Pradesh; probe ordered

A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the “poor” quality food provided by the mess at the police lines in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh has prompted the department to order an inquiry. In the clip that surfaced on social media, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Delhi to strictly enforce mask fines in view of COVID-19 spike

The District Magistrates have been instructed to ensure that the laxity that had set in due to the reduction in cases is corrected and wearing masks in public places is strictly enforced, a senior Revenue Department officer said.

No-confidence motion against Himachal Pradesh Govt defeated by voice vote

The House witnessed a stormy debate over the no-confidence motion as the Opposition members targeted the BJP Government over law and order, unemployment, price rise and other issues.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Singapore for Thailand after short-term visit pass expires, says report

Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is currently in Singapore after fleeing Sri Lanka in July amid mass anti-government protests, is seeking refuge in Thailand as his Singapore visa runs out on Thursday.

U. S. cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ to pressure Taiwan with military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Initially, the People’s Liberation Army announced the war games in the busy Taiwan Strait from August 4 to 7, the day after Ms. Pelosi, who is the highest-ranking U. S. leader to have visited Taiwan in 25 years, left Taipei after high-level meetings. It later kept extending them, keeping the breakaway island on tenterhooks.

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47

Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired more than a thousand rockets over three days of fighting, the worst cross-border violence since an 11-day war with Hamas last year. According to the Health Ministry, 47 people were killed, among them were 16 women and four children.

Oil Ministry to divert gas from industries after CNG, piped gas prices jump 70% in a year

The allocation for city gas operators like Indraprastha Gas Ltd in Delhi and Mahanagar Gas Ltd of Mumbai has been increased from 17.5 million standard cubic meters per day to 20.78 mmscmd, officials said. The increased allocation will meet 94% of the demand for CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to household kitchens in the country.

WazirX, Binance halt ‘off-chain’ fund transfers for users amid ED pressure

The update comes almost a week after India’s Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary claimed that WazirX transactions were taking place “off-chain” while using the walled infrastructure of Binance. The Enforcement Directorate [ED] subsequently froze ₹64.67 crore in WazirX’s bank deposits and is probing money laundering allegations against the exchange.

Arjun Tendulkar seeks NoC from Mumbai, likely to play for Goa next season

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is all set to leave Mumbai and in all likelihood will ply his trade for south-western neighbours Goa in the next domestic season. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer, who has also been a part of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, have played two games for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry respectively.

I am ready to clash with Nikhat Zareen for a spot in 50kg boxing at Paris Olympics, says Nitu Ghanghas

After winning her first major title in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Nitu Ghanghas, the 48kg champion boxer, does not mind taking on World champion Nikhat Zareen in case they clash for a 50kg spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nitu may have to face Nikhat, who won the World title in 52kg and the Commonwealth Games crown in 50kg, in the selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers if the latter sticks to 50kg.